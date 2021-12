Grocery Store Hours: Christmas 2021 and New Year's 2022

click to enlarge Here, everything's better if you don't wait until the last minute. Photo by Jesse Sendejas

click to enlarge There's still one tree left. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero







click to enlarge Make sure to get all the ingredients for holiday baking. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Whether it's a last minute run for egg nog or a desperate search for one last gift, we have a list of grocery store hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day: Aldi: Christmas Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / New Year's Day: Closed Costco: Christmas Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / New Year's Day: Closed CVS: Christmas Eve: Regular hours / Christmas Day: Regular hours New Year's Eve: Regular hours / New Year's Day: Regular hours Food Town: Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: Regular hours / New Year's Day: Regular hours H-E-B: Christmas Eve: Store hours 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside ends at 7 p.m., Delivery ends at 6.p.m., Pharmacy closes at 5 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: Regular hours / New Year's Day: Store open regular hours, Curbside opens at 9 a.m., Pharmacy open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. H Mart: Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Christmas Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year's Eve: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / New Year's Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kroger: Christmas Eve: open till 9 p.m., Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: open till 10 p.m., New Year's Day: Regular hours Randalls: Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year's Eve: Regular hours / New Year's Day: Regular hours Sam's Club: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: Regular hours / New Year's Day: Regular hours Spec's: Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / New Year's Day: Closed Sprouts: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., may vary by store / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. / New Year's Day: Regular hours Target: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: Most stores close at 9 p.m. / New Year's Day: Regular hours Total Wine: Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / New Year's Day: Closed Trader Joe's: TJ's does right by its employees allowing them to leave early on the Eves and have the holidays off. Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / New Year's Day: Closed Walmart: Christmas Eve: Stores open till 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: Regular hours / New Year's Day: Regular hours Walgreens: Christmas Eve: Regular hours, stores may vary / Christmas Day: Regular hours, stores vary New Year's Eve: Regular hours / New Year's Day: Regular hours Whole Foods: Christmas Eve: Most stores 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed New Year's Eve: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. / New Year's Day: Regular hours