These Houston Bars and Restaurants Are Celebrating Halloween 2022 With Boo-ze, Bashes and Bites

These Houston bars and restaurants are ready to make this Halloweekend a spooktacular one, rocking moonlit Halloween bashes, costumed bar crawls, Día De Muertos celebrations, and all kinds of tricks and treats.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
The posh brasserie will host its annual Halloween Party with Veuve Clicquot, themed Eiffel Tower or Terror, on Saturday, October 29. Reservations begin at 7 p.m. for dinner service before the DJ starts spinning and spooky cocktails, like the Sangre de Llorona, Corpse Reviver 2, and Zombie, begin flowing through midnight. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest, with prizes like a champagne brunch for six.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Brennan’s invites guests to bring out their pointy hats for a Witchy Brunch on Saturday, October 29. The three-course meal features Brennan’s favorites like turtle soup and Egg’s Brennan, and attendees who dress up receive a complimentary Trouble Tree bedecked in cocktail shots. Reservations (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) are required by calling 713-522-9711.
Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer
The luxury artisan chocolatier has created festive flavors this fall season, including sugar skulls celebrating Dia de los Muertos; a sweet and spicy strawberry serrano bar; skull-shaped caramels; and a candy smash pumpkin filled with peanut butter marshmallow rocher and pumpkin spice dulcey almond dragees (available in-store only).
Cadillac Bar, 1802 North Shepherd
On Tuesday, November 1 from 4 to 10 p.m., guests are invited to celebrate Día De Muertos’ with a DJ, free face painting, a Day of the Dead cocktail and Day of the Dead combo of fajitas and two pitcher margaritas for $59.99 (including a free pan de muerto).
Camerata, 1830 Westheimer
Camerata will host Taste of Darkness and Spirits pairings from October 27-31, teaming up with Mostly Chocolates chocolatier and owner Dany Kamkhagi to offer chocolates and wine flights paired by Camerata sommelier Roberto Kates. Cost is $40 plus tax and gratuity.
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby
In celebration of spooky season and Día de los Muertos, Dessert Gallery has limited-time treats through November 2 – from hand-decorated Halloween and/or Day of the Dead butter cookies and cupcakes to petit fours, chocolate dipped pretzels and cookie decorating kits.
Dish Society; Daily Gather
Get free delivery from either restaurant on Halloween when you order online and use the code “SPOOKY.”
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
Halloween festivities kick off with the annual Vampire Ball on Thursday, October 27. Patrons can expect a DJ, drink specials, festive decor and costume contest with a special prize. Doors open at 5 p.m. with happy hour until 7 p.m., and individual reservations for the bar and dining room can be made on Resy.
Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale
Dog owners can enter their furry friend in Eight Row Flint’s 6th Annual Dog Costume Contest. Judging will begin at 4 p.m.; and the entrance “fee” is a donation of pet food to Rescued Pets Movement.
El Venado, 6502 Washington
Newly opened cantina El Venado will be serving up Halloween-themed cocktails and drink specials on Saturday, October 29. The tequila bar will be decorated for the occasion and will host a costume contest, live music and more.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
The Spring Branch location is hosting a family-friendly Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. Kids of all ages can enjoy a haunted bounce house, pumpkin decorating station, Dragon’s Nest play area, costume contests and Hocus Pocus screening, plus special Halloween frozen adult beverages, Halloween cookies, Feges tasty ‘que, and Miss Kathy’s New Orleans Style Snoballs truck parked out front.
Flight Club Houston, 3515 West Dallas
The social darts concept is hosting a mysterious Halloween affair on Saturday, October 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., transporting guests to a twisted Victorian-era British fairground and offering complimentary treats, photo opportunities, a mystical tarot card reader, costume contest, specialty cocktails and more. Entry for the event is $45 per person for individuals and $75 per person, for groups of six to 12.
Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway
The Houston Arboretum’s popular Halloween Sip & Stroll goes down on Saturday, October 29. Guests are invited to walk along the Arboretum’s dimly lit trails to encounter creatures of the night, finished by music and mingling with light bites and beverages, including wine and Saint Arnold beer. Costumes are encouraged and the event is 21 and over. Tickets are $55 for members and $60 for nonmembers.
Houston Farmers Market, 2520 Airline
Houston Farmers Market will host fun fall activities all month long, including a Pumpkin Patch Sale Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Face Painting on October 1 and October 30; the Northside Art Market every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Underbelly Beer Garden every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer
On October 29 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Loch Bar will be hosting "The Loch-y Horror Picture Show,” featuring Rocky Horror décor, themed food and drink specials along with party hats, latex gloves, and boas handed out to guests at the door. Drink specials include The Time Warp made with Mezcal, green chartreuse, lime, kiwi Monin and activated charcoal salt; and the Antici....pation, with gin, mint, hibiscus ginger beer and edible glitter. The evening will culminate in a Costume Contest at midnight including prizes for the Best Overall Costume and Best Rocky Horror Costume. Reservations are highly encouraged.
Maison Pucha Bistro, 1001 Studewood
The bistro will host its Halloween Party and Costume Contest on Saturday, October 29, featuring “wicked good tunes” from DJs and prizes. Walk-ins welcome.
Milk Mustache, 13718 Office Park
Halloween-themed treats include the Grave Digger, a double-chocolate cookie decorated like a mummy; Boo-Tella, a sugar cookie filled with Nutella and topped with Halloween sprinkles; Candyland, a toffee cookie with vanilla buttercream frosting topped with crushed candies, including mini M&Ms, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Oreos; and Hocus Pocus, a white chocolate cookie topped with Halloween sprinkles. All four flavors can be purchased individually, or try one of each in the Boo Pack, available for $20.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Monkey’s Tail will be observing Día de los Muertos from October 27–November 2, and customers can pay tribute to their loved ones who have passed by sharing photos on the ofrenda. There will also be featured drink specials throughout the week; plus Halloween festivities including a Drag Brunch on Saturday, October 29, Doggie Costume Contest on Sunday, October 30, and themed cocktails and steak night on Halloween Night.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
On Monday, October 31, Ousie’s will be offering a special menu of Halloween themed drinks, including the gin-based Vampire Kiss, Bloody Brain cocktail with vanilla vodka, peach schnapps, Bailey’s and grenadine, and the Witches’ Brew, an intricate cocktail made with apple schnapps, Triple Sec and Midori.
Paulie’s, 1834 Westheimer
Paulie’s has brought back its signature shortbread cookies–ghouls, goblins, skulls, spiders, monsters and even eyeballs– for Halloween through October 31. Large cookies are $3.75 each.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
The oyster house is celebrating two years with a Halloweeniversary Bash from Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30. Guests can expect different themes each night, decked-out staff and spooky decor, a 360 photo booth, food and drink specials, candy for kiddos, plenty of live entertainment and prizes for Best Dressed.
The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park
Party goers can expect all the tricks and treats at The Rustic’s Halloweekend celebration, rain or shine and featuring live music and costume contests on Saturday, October 29 followed by a Witches Brunch on Sunday.
Spanish Village, 4720 Almeda
Spanish Village will be observing Día de los Muertos with a specialty menu from November 1-5, available for both lunch and dinner and with highlights including chimichanga, loaded burritos and spinach-jack stuffed chicken.
Tacos A Go Go and Fajitas A Go Go
From October 29-31, visitors at any Tacos A Go Go location who wear their best taco costume, or don an intricate luchador or luchadora mask, will receive a free meal including chips, queso and a taco.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
Chef Jio Dingayan’s crowd-favorite dessert returns: kabocha pumpkin-shaped and flavored cheesecake, candied pumpkin seed, five spice and—new this year—orange chai ice cream, available now through the fall season for $16.
Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar
Toro Toro is getting into the Dia De Los Muertos spirit with a special prix-fixe menu from October 4 through November 6, with dishes paying homage to tradition with a twist–from Mole Coloradito and Seafood Pozole Verde to the El Ritual dessert with palo santo smoke. An exciting cocktail selection created by Johnathan Jones will also be on offer.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The Uptown hotspot will be hosting a Halloween party on Monday, October 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and dance to the tunes of a DJ.