Perfect Pairings: Vin Santo and Biscotti at Giacomo's Cibo e Vino

Want to look super cultured the next time you dine at an Italian restaurant? All right, all right, I got you; and it's a win-win too because the pair happens to be delicious. Ask your server if they offer Vin Santo by the glass, and then ask if they happen to make biscotti too. Sure, you could check the menu, but if you ask, it lets them know, that you know what's up.

And if you don't know what's up that's OK, too. That's where helpful servers, wine stewards or management come to the rescue. In the silent assessment of server to guest and back again; key words are used that place guests in control, servers in control, or the perfect balance.

But I digress; Vin Santo and biscotti: the milk and cookie finish to any well made Italian meal. I know for sure that Giacomo's Cibo e Vino serves these two together. Lynette Hawkins, owner and chef, has an excellent grasp of Italian wine; it's evident in the list she's procured as well her auto-garnish of three biscotti every time you order a pour of Vin Santo.