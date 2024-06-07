Openings and Closings: Haywire Debuts, Low Tide Departs

Haywire
, 947 Gessner, opened June 3 in Memorial City. It's the first Houston location for the Texas-themed concept which was founded in 2017 in Plano. That location was followed by a second spot in Dallas. It comes from FB Society which also operates successful brands such as Whiskey Cake and Sixty Vines. There are two more locations of Haywire planned for San Antonio and Austin.
The multi-level Houston restaurant takes over the space formerly occupied by Vallone's. Its Texas inspiration can be seen in the decor and the expansive interior with a downstairs bar and seating area along with a dimly lit dining space that has a glassed-in kitchen on one side and and comfortable and spacious booths on the other. There's also an electric fireplace adding to the intimate coziness. An additional dining area has floor-to-ceiling windows. Images of wild horses and dusty cowboys adds to the Texas steakhouse charm along with cow skulls and leather upholstery.
Guests can watch the fire in the kitchen or in the limestone hearth.
Photo by Haywire
Guests can access the upstairs dining and bar area by stairs or elevator. The rustic chic ambiance is enhanced by a multitude of crystal chandeliers and an outdoor terrace overlooks the bustling Memorial City area.
The menu showcases Texas cuisine with a farm-to-fork menu of heritage recipes that take their cue from various regions across the state. The Texas Gulf Coast is represented in Lump Crap Dip, Blackened Gulf Striped Bass and Gulf Shrimp. Other Texas-sourced ingredients include Texas Farm Raised Redfish. The Lone Star State has always been known for its ranching culture and the steak side of the menu offers diners a variety of Angus beef cuts such as the filet, boneless ribeye or the indulgent 33-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk. There's also a Smoked Angus Prime Rib available at dinner Thursday through Sunday.
This table spread screams Texas-made.
Photo by the Nix Company
Except for the usual steakhouse pricing on some of the more decadent menu items, many of the dishes are more modestly-priced than one would expect. The Cadillac Burger is a double wagyu patty concoction topped with cherrywood bacon, American cheese, LTOP, mustard and mayo for $17.95. And it comes with fries. There are also comfort food faves like Chicken Fried Steak and Chipotle Meatloaf.
The cocktail menu offers Southern-inspired beverages like Front Porch Swing and Texas Mule plus a Frozen Margarita and a Frozen Texas Tea. There are $8 mocktails and a reasonably-priced wine list. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday with a selection of $7 cocktails and bites like Mini Elk Tacos and Queso and Chips.
Haywire is ready for cowpokes and city slickers alike.
Photo by Haywire
FB Society CEO Jack Gibbons is "super excited" to bring Haywire to Houston. In a press release Gibbons said, "Haywire is all about modern Texas vibes with great wines and whiskeys, locally-sourced food and a daily celebration of the good life...The name Haywire really says it all - come in, let loose and have some fun."
The new restaurant will also feature a 2,000 square-foot Party Barn with its own bar. The Party Barn and Courtyard are slated to open by the end of summer.
Low Tide
, 2030A Bingle, had its last service June 2. The announcement was made via its Facebook page in which it thanks its regular guests "who have become friends and anyone else who has eaten with us." It also stated that it was working to have staff join other restaurant teams.
The seafood concept first opened as a vendor at Finn Hall in late 2018. Owner Alli Jarrett had Chef Richard Knight helping to create the menu. Knight was also chef at the time for Jarrett's longtime restaurant and bar, Harold's in the Heights. In August 2022 Jarrett, who was named Texas Restaurant Association's 2022 Restaurateur of the Year, opened the brick and mortar Low Tide with chef Benito Torres in the kitchen, expanding on the fresh seafood menu from its previous Finn Hall spot while also incorporating some of the Southern cuisine that Harold's was known for. Jarrett recently closed Harold's and the upstairs is now home to a new restaurant, Blue Tuba.
In a city where location is everything, Low Tide seemed to be missing that one element. While its online reviews were above-average and its clientele was a loyal one, its home in the former location of a taqueria just didn't have the traffic necessary to keep it going. In April 2024, a post on NextDoor stated that Low Tide had closed, according to Chron.com
. That misinformation spread and caused even lower numbers of customers coming in.
Lavish charcuterie and signature cocktails will transport guests to the south of France.
Photo by Shawn Chippendale
, 910 Westheimer, is slated to open in early July at the Montrose Collective taking its place among nearby hot spots such as Uchi and Marmo. Leading the new venture as partner is tastemaker and influencer Ashley Muncie whose experiences in cities like Paris, working for notable fashion brands, has given her a global perspective that includes a passion for French culture.
That passion is revealed in both the ambiance and the menu. The space is divided into two concepts. Downstairs at Sophie is an intimate 20-seat cocktail bar while the second-floor area is more expansive with a bar and open-air terrace.
Ashley Muncie welcomes Houstonians for afternoon socializing or evening night caps.
Photo by Alex Montoya
Downstairs at Sophie is darkly dramatic with red-lacquered walls, mirrored ceilings, velvet club chairs and fabrics done in florals and animal prints. Bold paintings done by Biarritz-based French artist Philippine de Richemont are illuminated overhead by large glass chandeliers. Upstairs the terrace gives off a French Riviera vibe though the view is of bustling Montrose below. Lush greenery and soft, natural hues set the stage for a laid-back, yet elegant experience.
The Swan is a jaw-dropping dessert made with pistachio cake and raspberry confit.
Photo by Shawn Chippendale
In charge of the French menu is chef de cuisine
Anthony Anderson whose culinary resume includes Uchi, Uchiko and Nobie's. That previous experience shows up in items like Thon Cru, a dish of marinated yellowfin tuna and saffron potato with Kaluga huso caviar. That same caviar appears in a lemon butter fettucine as well. And the Sophie Burger blends the American love of the hamburger sandwich with French touches of caramelized onion and Gruyere cheese. For dates and groups, there is a wide array of cheeses and wild game charcuterie.
Cocktails include The King's Lover with Roasted Barley Brioche Ketel One vodka, Liquor 43 and Maven cold brew or the Mademoiselle Sophie, a refreshing blend of Hendrick's Flora Adora, Chambord, lime and simple syrup. Both domestic and French wines are showcased on the wine list and a seasonal spritz menu will be featured upstairs while Downstairs at Sophie will offer experiential cocktails.
Aye Candy's bar is tucked away behind a candy shop.
Photo by George Villa
, 1849 Bingle, opened June 4 in Spring Branch. The swanky cocktail lounge is accessed through the entrance of an old school candy shop where guests will be greeted by a hostess and a storefront of sweet treats. The 'aye' part of its name comes from the Spanish word for 'wow' and the candy part is self-explanatory.
The concept is meant for ages 25 and older. It's the first food and beverage concept for the Velasco family who bought the property over 25 years ago. Owner Cristy Velasco, a successful insurance company owner, decided to turn the vacant property into an adult escape for the neighborhood. She says, "We felt a true cocktail bar of this nature was desired so we figured why not create one?"
The Royale is made with Haku vodka, strawberry and a topper of champagne.
Photo by George Villa
Joining her in the venture are her mother Mely Velasco and brother Rafael Velasco with inspiration from her husband who runs food and beverage establishments in Monterrey, Mexico. Because it's geared toward guests 25 and up, the Velascos encourage a dress code in which flip-flops, hats and jogging shorts are not allowed.
The interior evokes the feeling of a Mexico City hideaway with dim lighting and velvet upholstery. There is a mix of seating with banquettes across the back wall, tables for two and couches for larger groups. For parties of four or more, there is reserved seating available via OpenTable.
Signature cocktails include the Espresso Flor Martini, Vanilla Old fashioned and the Watermelon High made with Aguasol tequila reposado, fresh watermelon, lime juice and a dash of fire bitters. There is also a wine list plus charcuterie boards for nourishment. And, of course, there is candy for purchase.
Chicken and Waffles are one of the lavish brunch dishes.
Photo by Visual Influence
is shooting to open its food truck this month. With plans to make appearances at a number of events and venues around Houston, it will also feature ordering through UberEats and DoorDash. The food truck will be available for catering services as well.
It's co-owned by Joli Henderson and Chef Benny a duo whose culinary journey is rooted in family traditions and a shared passion for food. Henderson says they come from a family of cooks, saying in a press release, "We have a big family and we always felt we were running a restaurant. We cook everything with love and believe food is not just about nourishing the body and soul but should also taste as good as it looks."
Lavish Eats HTX will be rolling in soon.
Photo by Visual Influence
The menu for the new business is a diverse array of small plates and appetizers like Honey Garlic Chicken Bites and Wagyu Arancini. The main plates at Lavish Eats HTX are served with cornbread and two sides and include mouthwatering entrees such as Baby Lamb Chops or Creamy Linguine with a choice of chicken and shrimp add-ons. Dessert delights include Fresh Berry Stroople, Bananas Foster and a rotating selection of fresh-baked pies and cakes.
The food truck will also offer brunch dishes including Steak & Eggs and Croissant French Toast plus its signature Lavish Lemonades in Original, Berry Blue and Tropical Punch flavors.
A grand opening will be announced in the coming weeks.
Smoothies are a delicious way to get nutrition.
Photo by Main Squeeze Juice Co.
, 1541 N. Shepherd, opened June 3 in the Heights. It's the newest Houston location for the Louisiana-based brand and is a franchise owned and operated by Marc Miller and Jeff Drost. The duo brought the superfood concept to the Greater Houston area when they opened their first store in Webster. The business partners also own and operate three other Main Squeeze locations in Cypress, Friendswood and Pearland with an eye to expanding to Rice Village, The galleria and memorial.
With a menu of 13 cold-pressed juices and 12 fruit and vegetable smoothies, Main Squeeze offers proprietary recipes that offer customers many options for plant-based nutrition and energy. The juices are made from two to four pounds of produce per bottle with Detox and Vision being two of the best sellers. There are also superfood smoothies (which was a Wheel of Fortune puzzle answer this week) in flavors like Green Protein and Chocolate Love. There are also acai and pitaya bowls along with breakfast sandwiches, wraps and toasts. For coffee lovers, there hot and frozen lattes plus other coffee products.
Eat This is helping busy people eat delicious and healthy food.
Photo by Jesse Cavazos and Nezi Whiteman
, 442 Sawdust, opened May 19 in The Woodlands. Serving "Clean, Comfort Food", the take and go concept offers restaurant quality dishes in compostable containers for heating at home or in the office. The new concept is the brainchild of chef Jeff Cavazos and Nezi Whiteman
The chef-crafted recipes from Cavazos are made on site using fresh herbs and produce, meats like grass fed beef, chicken and seafood. The oil used is exclusively avocado. There is no wheat flour in the kitchen and the recipes are tweaked to reduce carbs, calories and fat without sacrificing flavor. Though the portions are sizeable, the Clean Comfort Entrees are crafted to be under 750 calories.
Items created in the restaurant-style kitchen include P.H.A.T. spring rolls such as Vietnamese Shrimp, Vietnamese Chicken, Smoked Salmon Philly, Southwest Steak and Buffalo Chicken. There is a selection of green and quinoa salads as well as main meals like Loaded meatloaf, Shepherd's Pie, Zucchini Noodle Turkey Lasagna and Ginger Shrimp and Coconut Cauli-Rice. The pasta dishes are made with gluten-free brown rice pasta and there are protein tacos with blue corn tortillas.
There are take-out desserts such as Cloud 9 Black Forest Cheesecake, Chocolate Chip Banana Bread and chia pudding parfaits. Beverages include Natalie's Orchid Island Juices, fresh-brewed tea and bottled sparkling or still waters.
Little Rey is having a block party.
Photo by Rocket Farms Restaurant
, 2345 Mid Lane, is having a grand opening event June 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The North Mexican-inspired casual restaurant opened in April and now it's ready to celebrate its Houston debut with a block party open to the public.
There will be food offerings like a queso fountain, guacamole & chips and a selection of Little Rey's street tacos for free while supplies last. There will be drinks for purchase including Coca-Cola products, beer and margaritas, frozen or on the rocks.
Adding to the fun will be a DJ spinning tunes with face painting, a balloon artist and more.