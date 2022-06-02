Where to Celebrate Pride 2022 with Food and Drink Specials in Houston

June is officially LGBTQ+ Pride Month (with the 44th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration
officially happening on Saturday, June 25), and Houston restaurants and bars are celebrating with Pride-themed brunches, rainbow cocktails, charitable menu specials, Pride events and more.
Here’s where to eat, drink, and support Pride in Houston this month:
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
, 3601 Kirby
Picos is kicking Pride month off with a pride Cocktail Class on Saturday June 4, where beverage director Monica Richards will lead guests in making two Tiki-inspired Bacardi rum cocktails – On The Lanai and Serving You Palm Springs Circa 1970. The event will also include a complimentary queso
station and staple appetizers. Tickets are $45 and available via Resy. The restaurant will also be supporting the LGBTQ community through its Pride Month Specialty Cocktails, where $1 of each Pride Cocktails (Serving You Palm Springs Circa 1970 for $14 and Mojito Me Baby $15) will be donated to The Montrose Center. Lastly, guests can book a Pride Donation Table anytime in June, and Picos will donate 20 percent of the total check (before tax + tip) to Montrose Grace Place
. The donation table reservations are available via Resy.
Axelrad
, 1517 Alabama
Axelrad is waving a rainbow flag with a tropical drink Frozen Coconut Limeade ($7.50 for nine ounces, $12.50 for 16), featuring coconut rum, fresh lime juice and Coco Lopez cream of coconut and with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting The Montrose Center
and its mission to empower the queer community to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Belle Station
, 207 Gray
On Saturday, June 11 from noon to 7 p.m., the Midtown hotspot will host Pride Houston 365’s official Rock the Cognac party
, featuring NYAK. Expect fun from Cognac mimosas and tasty food to DJs, hookah and swag. The event is free to attend.
Buddy’s
, 2409 Grant
On Saturday, June 18, head to Houston’s unofficial “gayborhood” for Pride Houston 365’s Pride Bar Crawl
, starting at 4 p.m. at local favorite Buddy’s and featuring drink specials throughout the crawl.
Common Bond
, multiple locations
Common Bond is supporting the LGBTQ community all of Pride Month by donating a portion of the proceeds from its limited-edition Entremet dessert to The Montrose Center
. The $7 Entrement donation dessert available at all Common Bond locations, rocking vibrant rainbow-colored layers of cake with cream cheese icing and a topping of whipped cream, white chocolate pearls and edible gold flecks.
Dessert Gallery
, 3600 Kirby
Dessert Gallery is serving up a brand-new treat to celebrate all inclusivity. Its “Slice of Pride'' features alternating layers of French vanilla and pride confetti cake filled with rainbow buttercream, available by the slice only for $9.95. In addition to the delicious cake, other Pride treats include Pride hand-decorated butter cookies, Pride cupcakes and a Pride cookie decorating kit.
DR Delicacy
, 4120 Directors Row
The luxury food importer is offering a $74.80 Pride Picnic Basket from June 1-29, featuring things like truffle potato chips, Iberico chorizo and salami, and octopus in olive oil. Ten percent of the proceeds from the Pride Picnic Basket will go to AIDS Foundation Houston
.
Eureka Heights Brewing Co
, 941 West 18th
Eureka Heights is partnering up with the Dumpling Dudez for a colorful Pride Beer and DIY Dumpling To-Go Pack, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Montrose Center
. Each box comes with a four-pack of 16-ounce Lavender Bunny Cream Ale cans; plus one dozen rainbow dumplings with cooking instructions. Preorder online
for pickup on Friday, June 17.
Gong cha, 9889 Bellaire
For the month of June, $1 of every purchase of Gong cha’s special Rainbow Strawberry Taro Milk Tea will directly benefit LGBTQ+ organizations in name of #Equalitea, including It Gets Better
, National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance
and The Trevor Project
.
Karbach Brewing
, 2032 Karbach
Karbach is hosting a Pride Houston Market
on Sunday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring great beer and music, local vendors, special merch and a 2022 Pride pint glass.
Kickin’ Kombucha
Kick back with a Kickin' Pride Pack and help Kickin’ Kombucha raise funds for The Montrose Center.
Photo by Lindsey Cooper
, 5420 Lawndale
Kickin’ Kombucha will support The Montrose Center
with three specials. The $25 Kickin’ Pride Pack features a variety of six kombuchas, from red Everyday Hibiscus to yellow Passionate Pineapple to violet Butterfly Lavender, with $5 donated to The Montrose Center. One hundred-percent of the proceeds from the $4 Blue Raspberry Lemonade will go to the charity; and food vendor Cochinita & Co. will offer the Cochinita Rainbow Bowl for $12, with $5 donated.
Maize
, 14795 Memorial
Executive chef Fabian Saldana has created Pride specials including the Taste the Rainbow ($16) cocktail and $30 red snapper with purple shrimp broth; and Maize will donate $3 from each plate of fish sold, and $1 from each drink to AIDS Foundation Houston
.
Montrose Cheese & Wine
, 1618 Westheimer
Montrose Cheese & Wine will be donating $1 of each bottle of June’s Rosé to the Montrose Center in support our LGBTQ community.
The Original Ninfa’s
, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Celebrate the queer community with a $13 Watermelon Mojito, and for every cocktail, Ninfa’s will donate $1 to AIDS Foundation Houston
.
Rise Rooftop
, 2600 Travis
Rise Rooftop will host two Pride Houston 365 events. First up, Eden 2022
, the official Pride Girl Party on Friday, June 24 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets start at $10. Next, iconic gay bar Rich’s plays host to the official Pride afterparty, Rich’s at Rise
, over at Rise Rooftop on Saturday, June 25. The fun runs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and tickets start at $20 early bird.
Rosie Cannonball
, 1620 Westheimer
Rosie Cannonball will be donating $1 of each bottle of June’s Rosé to the Montrose Center in support our LGBTQ community.
Space Cowboy
, 100 West Cavalcade
Space Cowboy has reintroduced Tuesday steak nights, and this June, it’s offering “Tuesgays,” a special ladies night with a $20 chef’s choice steak, garlic mashed potatoes and side salad from executive chef Adriana Maldonado.
Traveler's Table
, 520 Westheimer
During Pride weekend (June 24-26), Traveler's Table invites guests to enjoy Pride-inspired dishes and cocktails, including Fruity Pebble French Toast, Tropical Fruit Toast, and a Loud & Proud cocktail. The brunch specials will be available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Urban South - HTX
, 1201 Oliver
Urban South is kicking off Pride Month with a party at its Sawyer Yards taproom on Saturday, June 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. Expect three new beer releases including the Beaming fruited sour, Triple Spilled: Rainbow and Proud Punch; live DJ beats’ pop-up shops courtesy of the vendors at HTX Market; drag performances by Angelina DM Trailz, Alyanna IV Bones and Kalani Ross Khalo; and menus from Blank Flag Project, Tilde Means Tilde and TeaGu Cafe. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to The Montrose Center
.
Voodoo Doughnut
, multiple locations
Voodoo will offer its fan favorite Pride Bar (raised bar dipped in vanilla, filled with Bavarian cream, and decorated with colorful hearts), donating a portion of the proceeds from the Pride Bar Doughnut sales to the It Gets Better Project
through the month of June.