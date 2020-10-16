 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Breaking News |

Chris Shepherd Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Lorretta Ruggiero | October 16, 2020 | 8:49am
Chris Shepherd shows off his cookbook.
Chris Shepherd shows off his cookbook.
Photo by Daniel Ortiz
AA

Houston's much loved and respected chef, Chris Shepherd, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Shepherd, who operates a number of restaurants in Houston under the Underbelly Hospitality umbrella including UB Preserv, Georgia James, Hay Merchant and One Fifth, is known almost as much for his philanthropy as his creative and diverse food.

Shepherd and his team have been going above and beyond with safety protocols during the pandemic, including keeping his restaurants' capacity levels at 50 percent rather than the allowed 75 percent. However, last weekend the James Beard Award winning chef took his first out of state plane trip since the pandemic began in March to keep a prior commitment. According to Shepherd's post, he took a test as a precaution when he returned home and the test results came back positive.

Shepherd wrote, "I'm thankful to have no symptoms, and I'm feeling fine. I have also tested for antibodies and didn't have any, which shows it's a new infection that likely occurred on the trip."

The chef's post also said that staff close to him have tested negative as well as his fiancee, Lindsey Brown. Shepherd plans to quarantine for the next ten days, a difficult thing for a man who keeps a very busy schedule between his restaurants and work with his  Southern Smoke Foundation.

Shepherd ended his post with " We love you all. Thank you for the support. Please stay safe."

 
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.

