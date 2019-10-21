These Houston Spots are Offering “Boo”ze, Tricks and Treats this Halloween

From “boo”zy cocktails and candy and wine pairings to Halloween cupcakes, cookies, and treats, here is where to find Halloween food and drink offerings in Houston:

13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline

This Halloween, 13 Celsius invites guests to enjoy “Adult Candy” (aka wine), featuring a flight of four ‘Orange Wines’ for $20 with the optional

cheese pairing for $11 more from 5 to 8 p.m. Come by the bar in your favorite costume (80’s Hair Band is the theme of the night, but all costumes are welcome) to help set the mood.

Bisou, 4444 Westheimer

Celebrate Halloween in style at Bisou’s Yelloween Spooktacular event sponsored by Veuve Clicquot on Thursday, October 31. Come dressed to impress in your favorite costume and be ready to celebrate all things that go “bump” in the night. Don’t miss River Oaks District’s premier event complete with half-off select bottles of bubbles, costume contest and specialty Halloween cocktails.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial

Bistro Provence will be celebrating Hallowine, combining something oh-so-American, Halloween, with something oh-so-French, wine. The special three-course a la carte menu offers the option of having a glass of paired, discounted wine with each course, with appetizers of mixed greens with pumpkin deviled eggs ($10, plus $8 for a glass of Domaine la Mongestine Rose); Jack-O-Lanturn shaped chicken pot pie ($20, or paired with a glass of Domaine Rouge-Bleu Mistral for a total of $32); and gateau au chocolat “spider style” ($8, and paired with a glass of Chateau de Loupiac for a total of $13). The special menu items will be available for both lunch and dinner.

Crave, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest

CRAVE will offer a variety of Halloween cupcakes and cookies available now through Thursday, October 31. Pick up Carmel Apple Cupcakes for $3.95 each, handcrafted calaveras and Halloween toppers on on cupcakes or sugar (half dozen box for $31.50), and a dozen box original size ($44) or dozen box mini size ($24) of spooky confetti cupcakes.

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby

This sweet shop is going to the dark side with Halloween desserts, from spooky cookies and Day of the Dead cupcakes to festive chocolate covered Oreos and Halloween ginger-people.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1201 Lake Woodlands

On Thursday, October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., Fleming’s Woodlands invites guests for a night of Halloween Candy and Wine Pairings. Pairings include combinations such as Licorice and Rosé, Candy Corn and Moscato, Peanut Butter Cups and Pinot Noir and more. Guests will also enjoy passed appetizers including filet flatbread, prime meatballs and skewers. Tickets are $45 and guests can RSVP by calling 281-362-0103.

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer

Owner Mike Shine is bringing new “boos” to the cocktail menu, with a limited-time drink offering inspired by his father Jack’s love of whiskey. Made with Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey and smooth rosemary simple syrup, “The Whiskey Jack” cocktail is available now through Halloween.

Glitter Karaoke, 2621 Milam

For a special Dios de los Muertos edition of its Thursday night chef pop-up, Glitter has invited chefs Nicolas Vera and Stefani Velasquez of Tlahuac HTX from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Halloween night.

Morton’s Grille, 25 Waterway

The Grille is offering a frighteningly good three-course menu ($35) from Wednesday, October 30 through Friday, November 1, with dishes such as Traditional Seafood Gumbo, “Cheeky” Pot Roast, 16-ounce Cajun Pork Chop and Nana’s Peanut Butter Pie. Morton’s Grille will also offer a Spiced Pumpkin Old Fashioned for $12 with Jack Daniels Black Whiskey, Monin pumpkin spice syrup, Benedictine liqueur, orange bitters and angostura bitters, garnished with an orange wedge dredged in pumpkin pie spice.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer

Morton’s The Steakhouse is offering a Spooktacular, three-course menu running from Wednesday, October 30 through Friday, November 1 ($36). The decadent menu includes favorites such as Baked Five Onion Soup, Grilled Bistro Filet, Pork Chop with au jus and Chocolate Mousse. Guests can also sip a Candy Corn Old Fashioned with Jack Daniels Whiskey, orange bitters, an orange slice and Monin candy corn syrup for $12.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer

From Wednesday, October 30 through Friday, couples can treat themselves to a Dinner for Two at The Oceanaire Seafood Room. The menu includes the choice of two appetizers, entrees and desserts plus a bottle of wine to share for $70, and oysters will be priced for $1 in the bar area all day long on Halloween. Dishes include Grilled Oysters Rock, Jumbo Shrimp Scampi, Grilled Salmon with sage brown butter and lemon and a Pumpkin-Ginger Crème Brulee.

EXPAND Head to Ooh La La to pickup Graveyard Cupcakes and Eyeball Truffles. Photo by Dragana Harris

Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North

Available at the bakeries or for pre-order, Ooh La La’s Halloween-themed offerings include three kinds of Halloween Cupcake Truffles (eyeballs, pumpkin and glitter) and Graveyard Cupcakes, made with chocolate cake and chocolate frosting or vanilla cake topped with vanilla frosting, rolled in dirt (Oreo cookie crumbs) and finished with a wee tombstone cookie and undead hand clawing from below ($3.75 each, $39.95/dozen).

The Naturalist, 6750 Main

The newly opened Med Center bar and lounge will be offering the Black Widow Smash ($14) now through Halloween. The drink conjures up the season with fresh blackberries, a sprig of rosemary, Rey Campero mezcal, Giffard crème de violette, lemon juice agave nectar and dry ice to turn it into a colorful cauldron of flavor.

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer



Executive pastry chef Valerie Stanley will be baking Halloween cookies, available for $3 each, beginning Tuesday, October 22 through Thursday, October 31; and caramel corn, also available for purchase for $2, on Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy

On Thursday, October 31, the good spirits at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens are celebrating the night (and the beginning of Dia de los Muertos) with TQLA & Tacos, an off-menu special package featuring an assortment of six petite tacos and a specialty flight of three fine tequilas for $22.99. The offer is good for dinner only at both locations.