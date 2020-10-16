These Houston Bars and Restaurants Are Offering Specials and Voter Perks During the 2020 Election

Save that “I Voted” sticker because these local restaurants and bars are here to reward you for exercising your right to vote, offering food and drink specials and perks to voters from now through Election Day (some deals are valid on Election Day only, as noted).

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith

On Election Day (Tuesday, November 3), the Houston Creole house will reward that civic duty with a a complimentary order of Ballot Beignets, fluffy fried pillows of dough showered in Texas powdered sugar and served with café au lait anglaise. To get one, present your “I Voted” sticker when dining in.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer

Xochi, 1777 Walker

All three of these H Town Restaurant Group restaurants will treat voters who wear their “I Voted” sticker to a margarita – red, white or blue. Choose from the Margarita Roja, featuring tequila, Campari, triple sec, fresh lime and orange, and simple syrup; the El Coco Margarita, hit with Altos Silver tequila, Kalani coconut rum liqueur, coconut milk, fresh lime juice and simple syrup; or the Margarita Azul, made with tequila, Blue Curaçao, fresh lime juice, triple sec and simple syrup. Each margarita is an $11 value and they are also available for purchase.

Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza

Show the team at Feges BBQ Greenway your "I Voted sticker" and receive 10 percent off your order.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 705 Main, 15929 City Walk

Flying Saucer has launched its 2020 Election Glasses Campaign to predict the next president (apparently The Saucer’s collectable presidential memorabilia has correctly predicted election outcomes since 2004). To cast your vote, Beerknurds can purchase pint glasses featuring incumbent Trump or former vice president Biden. Every glass is a vote. Head to any Flying Saucer to get one or order online (nationwide shipping is available and included in online orders).

Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer

Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer

One Fifth Mediterranean, 1658 Westheimer

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer

The team at Underbelly Hospitality would like to offer you an incentive to get out the vote. Bring your "I Voted" sticker in and you can receive a complimentary dish (one per table) from each of its restaurants. At One Fifth Mediterranean, that’s hummus and pita; UB Preserv will gift you its cult favorite pork dumplings; the Hay Merchant offers its People's Choice Championship Queso; and Georgia James will offer its Bacon Sausage & Hash Browns.

Golden Bagels & Coffee, 3119 White Oak

Show your "I Voted" sticker to receive a free bagel dog to celebrate.

Local Foods, multiple locations

All Local Foods locations will offer two special half-sandwiches in an order – the TRUMPet and the JOE BISON – and guests will be asked to vote for their favorite with a ballot box in-store. Each Election Day special will come with a half of each sandwich for $15 with the choice of two fresh sides. The TRUMPet features mushroom, raclette cheese, sundried tomato jam and crispy leeks on ciabatta toast; and the “JOE BISON” sports coffee-crusted Texas bison, vanilla grilled onions and arugula on sourdough toast.

Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations

For those who are old enough to drink as well as old enough to vote, clocking in at the polls will earn you $6.50 Molina’s Margaritas at all restaurant locations, including the newly opened outpost in Fulshear. This promotion runs on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. To redeem, show your “I Voted” sticker.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial

Hit this Malaysian street food destination now through Election Day, flash your “I Voted” sticker, and you can get its house roti canai, a flaky Indian flatbread accompanied by curry dip, for $2.