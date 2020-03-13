H-E-B Reduces Hours, While Kroger Urges Customers to Think of Others Shopping After Them

Reducing hours that it is open to the public in an effort to keep up with demand.

H-E-B's President Scott McClelland has just released an announcment that starting today, all H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores in the Houston area will shift to modified hours, closing at 8 p.m. today. Starting tomorrow, March 14 we will shift to modified hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

McClelland says the temporary hours will help it ensure that their shelves are stocked and customers can get to what they want to buy as quickly as possible as people prepare to fight off the CORVID-19 virus.

He said they would return to their regular hours and full services as soon as possible.

Urging people to do "mindful shopping amidst growing trend of stockpiling." Photo by Kroger

Meanwhile Kroger officials are urging people "to choose preparedness over panic," saying they are working around the clock to keep shelves full but customers should also think about the people who are coming after them.

Their press release also referred to " the importance of mindful shopping amidst growing trend of stockpiling."