 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Reducing hours that it is open to the public in an effort to keep up with demand.
Reducing hours that it is open to the public in an effort to keep up with demand.
Photo by Doogie Roux

H-E-B Reduces Hours, While Kroger Urges Customers to Think of Others Shopping After Them

Margaret Downing | March 13, 2020 | 5:39pm
AA

H-E-B's President Scott McClelland has just released an announcment that starting today, all H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores in the Houston area will shift to modified hours, closing at 8 p.m. today. Starting tomorrow, March 14 we will shift to modified hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

McClelland says the temporary hours will help it ensure that their shelves are stocked and customers can get to what they want to buy as quickly as possible as people prepare to fight off the CORVID-19 virus.

He said they would return to their regular hours and full services as soon as possible.

Related Stories

Urging people to do "mindful shopping amidst growing trend of stockpiling."
Urging people to do "mindful shopping amidst growing trend of stockpiling."
Photo by Kroger

Meanwhile Kroger officials are urging people "to choose preparedness over panic," saying they are working around the clock to keep shelves full but customers should also think about the people who are coming after them.

Their press release also referred to " the importance of mindful shopping amidst growing trend of stockpiling."

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >