Thanksgiving Grocery Store Hours 2023

click to enlarge For realz? One holiday at a time, please. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge H-E-B has a bounty of peppers for holiday tamales. Please make some for us. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge A turkey for me and a turkey for you. And a Cajun turkey for your cousin Boudreaux. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Last call for pumpkins. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

The baking aisles at the grocery store are as packed as a Taylor Swift concert. Shoppers cluster around the refrigerated meat section inspecting the turkeys for size and price while debating whether fresh or frozen is best. Yes, it's that time of year again when we spruce up our homes, fill up our liquor cabinets and cook enough food to feed a high school wrestling team. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and for procrastinators, we have a list of grocery store holiday hours for last-minute cranberry sauce and that particular IPA your hipster cousin must have. Aldi: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Central Market: Thanksgiving Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Costco: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed CVS: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours, though pharmacy hours may vary Dollar General: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fiesta Mart: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., though some stores may vary Food Town: Thanksgiving Eve: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. H-E-B: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to noonCurbside: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Home delivery: Closed / Pharmacy: Closed H Mart: Thanksgiving Eve: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kroger: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Most stores open until 5 p.m. Randalls: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Most stores open until 4 p.m. Sam's Club: Thanksgiving Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Sprouts: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spec's Liquor: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Target: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Total Wine: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Trader Joe's: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Walgreens: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours, though stores may vary Walmart: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed Whole Foods Market: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for most local stores