Houston Thanksgiving 2022: Grocery Store Hours

Every year, we start to sound like our parents when the holidays come around, marveling at how quickly the year went by. We cannot believe Thanksgiving 2022 is already here. And each Thanksgiving, we seem to be a little unprepared, whether it be the forgotten cranberry sauce or the unexpected need for a gluten-free dessert.
While many stores dropped their Thanksgiving Day hours during the pandemic, there are still options for last minute beer runs for that weird uncle who shows up with a buddy that no one has ever met before.
Aldi
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Central Market
: Thanksgiving Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Costco
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed
CVS
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours though pharmacy hours may vary
Dollar General
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fiesta Mart
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., some stores may vary
Food Town
: Thanksgiving Eve: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
click to enlarge H-E-B
If you don't have your turkey yet, you may be eating crow.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m. to noon,
Curbside: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Home Delivery : Closed, Pharmacy: closed
H Mart
: Thanksgiving Eve: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. / Thanksgiving Day : 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kroger
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Most stores open till 5 p.m.
Randalls
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Most stores open till 4 p.m.
Sam's Club
: Thanksgiving Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m./ Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Sprouts
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours . Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Spec's Liquor
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Target
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Total Wine
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Trader Joe's
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Walgreens
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours, stores may vary
Walmart
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours / Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Whole Foods Market
: Thanksgiving Eve: Regular hours Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for most local stores