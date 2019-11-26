These Houston-Area Grocery Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2019

Pick up a last-minute dessert at H-E-B.

Forget an ingredient for your famous cornbread stuffing? Need a last-minute pie to bring to your host’s house? No problem. These Houston area grocery/convenience stores twill be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Central Market: Thanksgiving Day hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CVS: Open regular hours (check individual locations for pharmacy hours).

Fiesta: All locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Foodarama: All locations will be open, with many open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call your nearest location for exact hours.

H-E-B: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pharmacy, Curbside, and Home Delivery are closed.

H-Mart: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Joe V’s Smart Shop: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phoenicia Specialty Foods: Both the Downtown and Westheimer locations will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Randalls: All stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (all pharmacies will be closed).

Sprouts: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Target: Stores will open doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (beware the early Black Friday rush).

Walgreens: Locations open normal hours.

Walmart: Stores will be open regular hours, with Black Friday sales starting at 5 p.m.

Whole Foods: Locations will open with varying hours.

Montrose, Midtown, Kirby, Post Oak, Bellaire, Voss, Sugar Land, Champions: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Independence Heights: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Katy and Westchase: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.