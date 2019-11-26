These Houston-Area Grocery Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2019

Forget an ingredient for your famous cornbread stuffing? Need a last-minute pie to bring to your host’s house? No problem. These Houston area grocery/convenience stores twill be open on Thanksgiving Day:
Central Market: Thanksgiving Day hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CVS: Open regular hours (check individual locations for pharmacy hours).
Fiesta: All locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Foodarama: All locations will be open, with many open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call your nearest location for exact hours.
H-E-B: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pharmacy, Curbside, and Home Delivery are closed.
H-Mart: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Joe V’s Smart Shop: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kroger: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phoenicia Specialty Foods: Both the Downtown and Westheimer locations will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Randalls: All stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (all pharmacies will be closed).
Sprouts: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Target: Stores will open doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (beware the early Black Friday rush).
Walgreens: Locations open normal hours.
Walmart: Stores will be open regular hours, with Black Friday sales starting at 5 p.m.
Whole Foods: Locations will open with varying hours.
Montrose, Midtown, Kirby, Post Oak, Bellaire, Voss, Sugar Land, Champions: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Independence Heights: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Katy and Westchase: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
