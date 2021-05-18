The Houston Press Has a Food Editor Opening: Here's How to Apply

- Local
As Houston's restaurant industry begins to pick up the pace again as pandemic restrictions loosen, the Houston Press is in need of a fulltime food editor to write and handle assignments and editing from our freelancers.
Do you have a deep knowledge of food and a compulsion to write about it that goes beyond your personal blog? Are you able to work well with others, helping them to craft stories about Houston's restaurant and food industries? Do you have a background in writing about food in an engaging way?
If so, this may be the perfect job opening for your talents. This is a fulltime position reporting directly to the editor-in-chief. The salary is $48,000 a year and comes with medical and vacation benefits.
Candidates for this fulltime position should:
Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry
Be able to write timely, well-reported and thought-provoking stories
Be able to take food photographs and to edit photos of others
Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories
Be able to edit stories quickly and accurately
Have a strong background in social media and online journalism
Arrive equipped with a vision for the Press’ food coverage
If this is you, write a cover letter discussing: the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to restaurant industry news coverage; and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a resume and three links to your best work and send to: hp-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com
