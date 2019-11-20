Chris Shepherd Talks About His New Book at a Houston Public Library Event

Here's your chance to get up close and personal with an award-winning chef this Thursday night when Chris Shepherd talks about his new book Cook Like a Local: Flavors That can Change How You Cook and See the World at the Houston Public Library on Thursday.

Co-written with Kaitlyn Goalen (a writer, cook and editor and co-founder of Short Stack Editions), the book explores different cuisines, how to use these flavors in your own cooking and produce some of Shepherd's favorite, signature recipes "such as braised goat with Korean rice dumplings or fried vegetables with carmelized fish sauce," according to a press release from the Houston Public library which is hosting the talk followed by a book signing.

The James Beard award-winning Shepherd is well-known for producing a number of different cuisines at all the restaurants he's headed up ever since opening Underbelly in 2012. More recently he began One Fifth, a restaurant that periodically completely changes its menu to go with a different concept. He also opened UB Preserv in 2018.

He's also been named the Chef of the Year across the globe by Robb Report, a Los Angeles-based luuxury lifestyle magazine.

Seating is limited at the event and registration is required. Books will be available for purchase.

Chris Shepherd's appearance is scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Julia Ideson Building auditorium, 550 McKinney. For information, call 832-393-1313 or visit houstonlibrary.org. Free.