Houston Restaurant Weeks 2020 is Announced

The passing of Houston's queen of the culinary scene, Cleverley Stone, hit Houston foodies hard, as well as volunteers and staff of Houston Food Bank, an organization that Stone championed with her founding of Houston Restaurant Weeks in 2003. Stone was the former host of The Cleverly Show, a CBS Sports radio talk show about food, wine and dining and a contributor to Fox 26/KRIV Morning News in Houston.

Houston Restaurant Weeks became the largest fundraiser for Houston Food Bank, raising $16.6 million since its inception, helping to fight hunger in Houston and surrounding areas by providing an estimated 44.1 million meals to those who are food insecure.

Stone died of cancer May 28 of this year. It was her final wish that HRW continue in perpetuity. Stone's daughter Katie has taken over the gargantuan leadership role and will continue producing the fundraiser as a tribute to her mother's legacy. It will run from August 1 to September 7.

Katie said in a press release, "This has been a very difficult time dealing with the grief of my mother's passing and at the same time wanting to take up her baton. I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received and words of encouragement to keep HRW alive." She said she plans to press forward and produce a successful month-long event, along with her mother's 'kitchen cabinet' restaurant owners and the rallying support of Houstonians.

Restaurants create special menus for Houston Restaurant Weeks. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Houston Restaurant Weeks is a fully volunteer-operated fundraiser for the largest food bank in the United States. More than 250 local restaurants participate in the event offering special pre-fixe menus with a set part of the proceeds going to Houston Food Bank, which also works with partner food banks in Montgomery and Galveston Counties and Brazos Valley.

Beginning in July, diners can check out houstonrestaurantweeks.com for the list of participating restaurants which will be continually updated as more restaurants come on board.

It's a chance to support Houston Food Bank, patronize local restaurants, eat delicious food and honor the memory of Cleverley Stone.