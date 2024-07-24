Houston Restaurant Weeks: Menus Part Two

Last week, we took a sneak peek
at some of the menus for Houston Restaurant weeks as the list of participating restaurants went live. This week, we have even more delicious menus to share for the event which runs August 1 though September 2. Founded by the late Cleverley Stone in 2003, the weeks-long and citywide fundraiser benefits Houston Food Bank while drawing in clientele for local businesses during a typically slow time of year.
Each participating restaurant creates a multi-course menu for each of its services. Some offer lunch and dinner, some offer brunch and to-go. The number of courses varies from restaurant to restaurant but it's typically $25 for a two-course lunch or brunch and $39/$55 for dinner, usually a three-course meal. Most businesses offer the HRW menu Monday through Friday but there are some that offer it on the weekend as well. It's best to call ahead or check out the restaurant's website for participating days and hours.
Amrina
Tuna tartare is a pretty picture at Amrina.
Photo by Amrina
3 Waterway Square
936-444-4150
The $55 dinner at this upscale Indian restaurant in The Woodlands features some of its signature dishes including starters such as Tuna Crudo, Malai Paneer Tikka and Chaat with batata harra
(spicy potatoes), garbanzo beans, tikki mousse, kale khakhra
and an array of chutneys. For entrees there are plates like Jack Fruit Kofta, Malabar Prawn Curry and Jassi's Butter Chicken named for executive chef Jassi Bindra. We can personally attest that it's one of the best butter chicken dishes in Houston. Guests can upgrade an entree option to Rara Lamb Chops or Chilean Sea Bass for an extra $20.
For dessert there are choices such as Cardamom Chocolate cake, Strawberry & Coconut Panna cotta or Courtney's Subtle Touch, a carrot sponge cake with pineapple halwa, mascarpone cream and sesame brittle.
Annabelle Brasserie
811 Buffalo Park
713-844-8111
This Paris-inspired French cafe at Autry Park will offer guests a $25 lunch menu of two courses with dishes such as Deviled Eggs, the ultimate ham sandwich in the form of Croque Monsieur and Roasted Green Circle Chicken. For the $55 dinner, there are items like French Onion Soup, Beef Short Rib Bourguignon and Creme Brulee.
click to enlarge The Annie Cafe and Bar
The Annie offers Bacon & Quail as a dinner appetizer.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
1800 Post Oak Boulevard
713-804-1800
Located in the Galleria, The Annie is offering a two-course lunch ($25) and a three-course dinner ($55). Lunch classics include The Annie Tortilla Soup, The Annie Steak Tartare or The Annie Grind Burger. Guests may add a specialty dessert for $5. The dinner options include starters like Crab Tostadas and Bacon & Quail with entrees such as Coffee Crusted Filet Mignon.
Be More Pacific
506 Yale
832-582-5264
For great Filipino cuisine with a fun atmosphere, those in the know head to Be More Pacific. For HRW it is turning it up a notch with a four-course dinner menu for $39. Guests have a choice from four different lumpia (Filipino eggroll) to start or there's the Baby Repolyo, an appetizer of fried Brussels sprouts with sweet chili and cotija cheese.
For the second course, there's pork or tuna sisig
or Kilawin (Filipino ceviche). The third course has its Kare Kare, Tapsilog (marinated beef ribeye), marinated milk fish or S.C.C.L.B.F.R. a spicy coconut curry with lots going on. The fourth course has traditional Filipino sweets such as Halo Halo, Leche Flan, Turon or Filipino Ice Cream.
B.B. Lemon
1809 Washington
713-554-1809
This casual Berg hospitality concept has starters such as Crab Beignets on its HRW lunch menu and mains like Chopped Steak. For the $39 dinner, there's a choice of Lemon Chicken Wrap, Bacon Cheeseburger, Trout Almandine and Cajun Chicken.
click to enlarge Benny Chows
Darsaan is a traditional Chinese dessert.
Photo by Brian Kennedy
1818 Washington
346-888-1818
This Berg Hospitality concept is celebrating HRW with two lunch menus. Two courses for $25 and three choices for $39. There will be American Chinese dishes like Benny Boxes, Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls, Salt & Pepper Pork and for dessert, Darsaan made with crispy honey noodles and served with vanilla ice cream.
click to enlarge B&B Butchers Houston
B&B Butchers is the place to get a premium hamburger.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
1814 Washington
713-862-1814
Another Berg Hospitality Group establishment, B&B Butchers satisfies carnivores with premium steaks and meats. Its two-course lunch menu ($25) offers signature items like The Butcher Shop Burger or The B&B Italian Special Salad. The $55 dinner line-up includes favorites such as Rigatoni alla Vodka, a 22-ounce Bone-In Ribeye and for dessert, New York Cheesecake.
Craft Pita
Craft Pita offers a number of different items.
Photo by Rebekah Flores
5172 Buffalo Speedway
1920 Fountainview
There are a couple of locations to enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean in a casual environment. For the lunch menu, it has a choice of hummus, labneh or babaganoush to start followed by a choice of chicken, beef, veggie or falafel pita. It has an included dessert course with choices of Tahini Blondie, Turkish Coffee Brownie or Pistachio Shortbread. The HRW lunch also comes with a soft drink, Orange Blossom Iced Tea or Rosewater Lemonade.
The $39 dinner menu offers the same starters with Tabbouleh, Crispy Tahini Salad or Fattoush Salad for the second course. For the third course, guests can choose the Hummus, Rice or Salad Bowl. It offers the same dessert options and drinks as the lunch menu.
Echoes Cafe
Get your dippy friends to join you for a trio of dips.
Photo by Rebekah Flores
900 Richmond
713-497-5204
This neighborhood gathering place is for people who like a fun blend of eclectic music, refreshing cocktails and creative nosh. It's offering a $39 dinner menu with three courses. Guests can begin with a Trio of Dips with pita, Fried Zucchini, Roasted Beet salad and Potato Croquettes, among other offerings. Second course options include Ribeye Tacos, Souvlaki Plate, Pastitsio, Pan-Seared Calamari and Roasted Shrimp Pasta. The third course sweets include Flourless chocolate Cake, Olive Oil Cake or Tres Leches.
Late August
This half rack of ribs is available for dinner at Late august.
Photo by Rebekah Flores
4201 Main
713-993-6200
This recently opened restaurant from Lucille's Hospitality Group has both a lunch and dinner offering for HRW. Lunch offers two courses with appetizer options such as Texas Caesar Salad, Gumbo or Field Pea Hummus with fry bread. The second course features Chile Relleno, Smash Burger or crispy octopus with red pepper Romesco.
The three-course $55 dinner menu has options to start such as Crudo with cobia, the 1913 Salad or Gumbo. The second course has mains such as A-1 Basted Strip Loin, LA BBQ Seafood or the half-rack Ribs. For the dessert course, there's Navajo Doughnuts, Rice Pudding Brulee or Abuelita Chocolate Mousse.
Lucille's
5512 La Branch
713-568-2505
Chris Williams' restaurant is known for its soul-warming cuisine and its HRW menu offers up some of its favorites. For lunch, guests can opt for a Caesar Salad, Famous Chili Biscuits (yes!) or Fried Green Tomatoes (yes! yes!) to start. The second course offers main choices such as Catfish Po'Boy, Hot Chicken Sandwich or Chicken and Waffle.
The $55 dinner offers a couple of the same starters but throws in an extra option of Boudin Balls. The entree choices are Catfish and Grits, Shrimp and Grits and its popular Yardbird, a serving of both dark and white meat that has been brined and slow-fried served with Southern faves like braised collard greens, smoked mash and honey spice gravy.
Homey desserts include Chocolate Cake, Croissant Bread Pudding and Lemon Ice Box Cake.
It's closed on Monday.
Maison Pucha Bistro
1001 Studewood
713-637-4976
This French American restaurant has a talented trio of brothers, Manuel, Victor Hugo and Cristian, creating magical and refined experiences for its guests. It is offering lunch, brunch and dinner menus for Houston Restaurant Weeks.
The $25 lunch is an amazing three courses beginning with starters such as Tomato Gazpacho, Watermelon Salad, Spicy Shrimp Ceviche or Savory Mushroom Timbale. Second course options include Duck Pithvier, Ecuadorain Pork Stew, Chicken Paillard or Trout Almandine. Unlike most HRW lunch deals, this one offers a third course dessert with Ile Flottante Ecuadorain Chocolate & Guava Mousse or Crepe a l' Orange.
The $25 brunch offers some of the same starters but its second course consists of choices such as Classic Egg Benedict, Savory Quiche, Pork & Grits or Salmon Gravlax. The desserts are the same as the lunch menu.
The $39 dinner offers some of the same starters and desserts while its entree course adds options such as Coq au Vin and Steak Frites.
Mamajuana
The Roasted Pork Shoulder is slow-cooked Caribbean-style.
Photo by Philip Ethridge
909 Texas
346-603-5615
With flavors ranging from Caribbean Hispanic to South American, Mamajuana presents guests with mouthwatering possibilities. The $55 dinner menu has a trio of empanadas, Oxtail Croquettes and Crispy Pork Belly Ceviche for starter choices. The second course offers Roasted Pork Shoulder, Oxtail with pigeon peas and crsipy sweet plantains or Stuffed Cassava with chicken and mozzarella. For dessert, there's Coconut Tres Leches, Corn Flan or Warm Brownie Tree.
Zanti Cucina Italiana
The Cacio e Pepe Salad gets a kiss of 25-year-old balsamic vinegar.
Photo by Zanti Cucina Italiana
1958 W. Gray
281-378-4890
This is the first year for Zanti as it opened its second location in River Oaks. It is offering a $25 two-course lunch or brunch and a three-course $55 dinner. Lunch and brunch offerings include Minestrone Soup, Zanti Salad and Margherita Pizza. Dinner has such choices as Chicken Piccata, Truffle Cheese Ravioli and Flank Steak. For dessert, there's homemade gelato, sorbet and panna cotta