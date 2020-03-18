Houston Restaurateurs Send Petition to Mayor Turner

Making the point that Houston restaurants have given so much to the community whenever there has been a natural disaster or major event in the city, a number of Houston restaurateurs today signed a letter to Mayor Sylvester Turner asking him for help during the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner each order bars and clubs closed in their jurisdictions and restaurants to stop offering dine-in service. Since then, many restaurants that previously had little to nothing to do with takeour, delivery or pickup, have been transitioning into those efforts.

Abbie Byrom, the fiancee of Leonard Botello, owner of Truth Barbecue, said she wrote it Tuesday night after a long day of helping out at the restaurant on Heights Boulevard.

The help she's asking for includes everything from a delay in paying sales tax to mandating landlords charge them rent at cost to offer paid sick leave for employees.

While nationally the airlines and hotels have been advocating for help after the coronavirus -inspired drop in business, she said she "was no really seeing anything where someone was advocating for us."

So she wrote out her thoughts and then emailed them around to a small group of trusted friends. After receiving a thumbs up, she sent it out farther. By late afternoon Wednesday, she said she had around 500 signatures.

Here's the letter: