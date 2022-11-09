Thanksgiving 2022: Dining Out at Houston's Restaurants

Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away and some Houstonians are still scrambling to make plans. For those who want to leave the prep and cooking to the professionals, there are plenty of wonderful restaurants in our World Series Champion city for holiday feasts. So, don't stress about cleaning the house for guests or what to make for your anti-meat, anti-gluten, anti-vegetable cousin. Let the hospitality pros of Houston be the hosts for your celebration. Just make sure to tip some extra moolah to show your gratitude for those working on the holiday.
Here's a round up of Houston-area restaurants, fine dining and casual, with special Thanksgiving Day menus. Most prices listed do not include tax and gratuity. Because it's a holiday, the majority of restaurants require reservations so please call ahead for more information.
click to enlarge
Guests can look over the green golf course and small lake at Back Table.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
Back Table Kitchen & Bar
2301 N. Millbend
Adults:$75
Children 6 though 12 years: $32
Children 5 and under: Free
Located at The Woodlands Resort, this restaurant with a golf course view will be serving an early Thanksgiving buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The spread will include freshly baked croissants and specialty breads plus curated meats and artisan cheeses. There will be an omelet station plus breakfast dishes such as biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, sausage and bacon.
There will also be a seafood and raw bar with oysters, shrimp cocktail and smoked salmon. There will be a variety of vegetables and salads plus hot items like braised beef short ribs, cornmeal fried catfish and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pies. A carving station will offer diners smoked prime rib and roasted turkey.
The buffet will also include a tempting selection of sweets including Pistachio Almond Panna Cotta, Pumpkin Tarts, Spiced Apple Crisp and White Chocolate Oat Cookies.
click to enlarge Bludorn
Bludorn has a classic Thanksgiving meal with creative appetizers.
Photo by Caroline Fontenot
807 Taft
Adults: $105
Children 12 and under:$55
Aaron Bludorn's eponymous restaurant gets a lot of buzz, so the feast is a little pricier here. The three-course menu for adults starts with appetizers like Maitake Mushroom with cashews and preserved lemon vinaigrette and Fennel Soup. Entree options include Heritage Turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce or Dry-Aged NY Strip. Guests can also choose a non-meat entree of Potato Gnocchi with butternut squash brown butter foam. Sides will be served for the table and include sweet potatoes, stuffing, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts.
For dessert, there's a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. A two-course kids menu is available.
click to enlarge
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has all the fixings and then some.
Photo by Erin Delaney
4310 Westheimer
Adults:$60
Children 12 and under: $15
Guests will have a choice of two or three proteins from a selection of Maple Bourbon- brined Turkey and Sugar Baked Ham with an option to add Prime Rib Roast for an extra $10. Savory sides include Autumn Harvest Salad, Caramelized Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Pecan Crusted Sweet Potatoes, Cornbread Stuffing and more. Each guest gets a choice of apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. Reservations are strongly recommended and seating will be available from noon to 6 p.m.
Brennan's of Houston
3300 Smith
Adults: $84
Children: $30
For a special Southern holiday meal, Brennan's has the menu, the ambiance and the service. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant will offer a three-course menu.
Dario's Steakhouse & Seafood
14315 Cypress-Rosehill
$65 per guest
There's more than turkey on the Thanksgiving menu at this family-owned restaurant, though turkey fans have that option as well. For the first course, guests can select from butternut squash, duck spring rolls, lobster bisque, seafood cake or pear and apple salad. Entree choices include roasted turkey, Norwegian grilled salmon, filet mignon, prime rib or Texas Farms pork chop.
For dessert there's a sweet decision to be made from a choice of pumpkin roulade, pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate cake or ginger creme brulee. The restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
click to enlarge E'terie Bar & Grill
Pumpkin spice devotees will love the flan at E'terie.
Photo by Raquel Fatiuk
1855 Hughes Landing
Adults: $45
Children 15 and under: $15
This hotel restaurant at Embassy Suites Hughes landing is offering its Thanksgiving buffet to the public from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. There will be a Soup & Salad Station with dishes like butternut squash soup, baby carrot salad with goat cheese and poached asparagus salad. The Carving Table will have brined herb roasted turkey and maple-glazed ham along with cranberry sauce and pineapple chutney, Hawaiian sweet rolls, corn muffins and brioche buns.
Sides like herb and cranberry stuffing, mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole and broccoli and cauliflower gratin round out the buffet but guests should save room for the large assortment of desserts and pastries including pecan, pumpkin and apple pies, warm bread pudding and carrot cupcakes. Its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Flan will be available as well.
click to enlarge Eunice
Thanksgiving is Louisiana-style at Eunice.
Photo by Eunice
3737 Buffalo Speedway
Drake Leonard's Louisiana-inspired restaurant will be serving a special menu until 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. There's Dan Dan Delicata Squash ($15) and Pumpkin Bisque ($13), which gets a decadent addition of spiced pumpkin seeds, satsuma and black truffle. The Cajun Stuffed Turkey & Fixin's ($38) is a turkey dinner which includes sweet potatoes, dressing, satsuma-cranberry marmalade and giblet gravy. For dessert, diners can indulge in a Pumpkin Pie Tart ($12) with graham cracker crust, toasted meringue and pistachio ice cream.
Fisherman's Wharf
2200 Harborside
$39 per guest
This Landry's waterside restaurant in Galveston is offering a special four-course Thanksgiving menu in addition to its regular menu for Turkey Day. The first course is a choice of Shrimp Queso or Deviled Eggs, then a second course of either Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo or Mixed Greens Salad. For the entree, diners can go for the roast turkey breast or juicy ham steak. The entrees come with sides of red-skinned mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans Almondine, cranberry sauce and gravy. For dessert, there's a choice or pecan or pumpkin pie.
Fish Tales
2502 Seawall Boulevard
$39
Galveston residents and visitors don't have to settle for a seafood meal for Thanksgiving. Fish Tales, another Landry's-owned concept, will have a three-course menu with first course options like Seafood Gumbo, Clam Chowder, Green Salad, Caesar's Salad or Poseidon's Greek Salad. There's either turkey or ham with gravy for the entree with sides of sweet potatoes, cornbread and green beans. The dessert is pecan pie.
click to enlarge Gatsby's Prime Seafood
We'd be very thankful for this 40 ounce tomahawk steak at Gatsby's.
Photo by Raydon Creative
1212 Waugh
Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse
4319 Montrose
Gatsby Hospitality will have both of its posh concepts open for Thanksgiving Day from noon through 6 p.m. Guests can order from the regular menu of prime steaks and fresh seafood or opt for the turkey entree with all the trimmings.
Golden Corral
Multiple Houston locations
Prices vary by location
For those whose wallets are not quite as fat or have multiple mouths to feed, this buffet restaurant will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a special buffet that offers Carved Roasted Turkey, Holiday Glazed Ham, Holiday Beef Roast and traditional sides including mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie, along with its regular buffet items.
click to enlarge Hilton Americas-Houston
Thanksgiving brunch leaves the rest of the day free for a nap.
Photo by Hilton Americas
1600 Lamar
Hotels always make special dining destinations and the brunch at Hilton Americas will offer guests and visitors a spectacular Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an omelet station, salad bar, Roasted Turkey Breast, Maple-Glazed Salmon and Rosemary-Crusted Prime Rib. A tempting selection of sweets from its award-winning pastry shop will also be laid out while bottomless mimosas make this brunch even sweeter.
Hull & Oak at Laura Hotel
1070 Dallas
$48 per guest
Another stylish hotel offering Thanksgiving dine in, the Laura Hotel, Autograph Collection has Chef John Nguyen at the helm of this steamboat-inspired restaurant. With experience from Michelin-starred restaurants, Nguyen is creating Southern-inspired dishes at Hull & Oak.
The special three-course Thanksgiving menu has a choice of Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup or Spinach salad for the first course. The grilled cheese has two different types of cheddar on herbed ciabatta. The second course offers Roasted Heritage Turkey Breast with classic sides or a Double Bone Pork Chop with a sweet mustard glaze served with fried okra and corn succotash. Guests can choose between Apple Cobbler and Pumpkin Pie with dark chocolate sauce for dessert.
click to enlarge Kin Dee
Kin Dee gives Thanksgiving a Thai twist.
Photo by Kin Dee
1533 N. Shepherd
This Thai eatery will have two special Thanksgiving dishes from Chef Miranda Loethamfu. The first, Smoked Turkey Leg Green Curry ($20) is served with rice noodles or rice. The second dish, Rice Fried Chicken ($20), is a marinated, fried chicken thigh topped with sweet and sour Thai chili sauce, served with steam rice chicken soup and a garnish of cilantro and cucumber. The dishes will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
click to enlarge Le Jardnier
Pumpkin Tart is a dessert option at Le Jardnier.
Photo by The Bastion Collection
5500 Main
$165 per guest
Located at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, this contemporary and stylish restaurant from The Bastion Collection is offering a special dining experience for the holiday. It begins with an amuse bouche
of Foie Gras Royale with pumpkin emulsion and red Port. The first course options include a burrata dish, Fall Chicories with green goddess dressing or Citrus-cured Ora King Salmon with beets and yuzu. Guests can add Royal Kaluga caviar for $35.
The second course is Yukon Potato Gnocchi with an option of adding Alba White truffle for $100. For the third course, there's a choice of Heritage Turkey Ballotine with confit, Miso-caramelized Cod, or Grass-fed Beef Tenderloin. Side dishes include fried Brussels sprouts, mushroom stuffing and buttery mashed potatoes.
The restaurant will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be an a la carte kids menu for children.
Marvino's Italian Steakhouse
24002 Northwest Freeway
$62 per guest
The Thanksgiving menu at this Grupo Herrera-owned restaurant is serving its Thanksgiving menu from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first course options include Akaushi meatball, fall salad, pumpkin soup or lobster spring roll. For the main course, there's roasted turkey, filet mignon, Alaskan King salmon, lamb shank, Texas Farms pork chop or butternut squash ravioli. For dessert, there's a choice of tiramisu, pumpkin cheesecake, creme brulee, Tuxedo chocolate cake and pumpkin roulade.
click to enlarge Monkey's Tail
Monkey's Tail puts the giving in Thanksgiving.
Photo by Monkey's Tail
5802 Fulton
Free
This bar and restaurant will be giving away 500 boxed individual meals to the surrounding community. Sponsored by Sysco, Amigos Meats and IKON Environmental Solutions, the dinners will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The meals will be offered cold and will come with re-heating instructions.
Each meal will consist of fried turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels and sweet potato hash, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.
click to enlarge
Musaafer
Turkey meets tandoori at Musaafer.
Photo by Raydon Creative
5115 Westheimer
$40
The Thanksgiving dine-in plate at this gorgeous Indian restaurant is available from noon to 10:30 p.m. It's a dish of Tandoori Spiced turkey, spiced cherries, cranberry chutney, mushroom bacon Brussels sprouts, truffle fries, baby carrots and makhini sauce. Guests can add on the Maple Kheer Kadam dessert for $20. It's a stunning creation of chena, mawa coconut shortcake with mango strawberry compote, nut cluster, nolen gur
and maple cremeux almond sable.
The Oceanaire
5061 Westheimer
$50 per guest
At this upscale seafood restaurant, it's turkey time. Guests can dine on herb-roasted turkey breast with cranberry and sage stuffing, accompanied by mashed potatoes, homemade cranberry chutney, green beans Almondine and other traditional flavors. For the Thanksgiving dinner, two special wines are available for $49; The Harrison Pinot Noir or the Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay.
Perry's Steakhouse
Multiple Houston locations
$49 per guest
This Texas-based steakhouse will have Houston locations open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Thanksgiving with a dine-in menu offering starter choices like Honey Crisp Apple Salad or Butternut Squash Soup. The main course is Smoked Turkey Breast with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean Almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread. Guests can add a slice of Pumpkin Cheesecake for $9.
There are 7 Perry's Steakhouse locations in the Greater Houston area and for those traveling within Texas for the holiday, restaurants in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio as well.
click to enlarge Phat Eatery
Turkey gets sweetened with honey at Phat Eatery.
Photo by Kimberly Park
23119 Colonial Parkway
$32
Chef/owner Alex Au-Yeung's Malaysian restaurant will be offering diners a unique take on the traditional turkey repast. The meal will include honey-glazed turkey breast with pan gravy, ginger-sake cranberry sauce, whipped potatoes and lobster bisque. Its regular menu will also be available.
Rainforest Cafe
5000 Katy Mills Circle, 5310 Seawall Boulevard (Galveston) and 5015 Westheimer
Adults: $26.99
Children $14.99
This family-friendly theme restaurant is serving a classic menu of roast turkey with stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, turkey gravy, cranberry jelly and pumpkin pie.
click to enlarge
Roma Ristorante
If the weather's nice, guests can feast on Roma's pretty patio.
Photo by POP Studio PR
2347 University Boulevard
$59 per guest
Owner Shanon Scott has Chef Kevin Bryant leading the kitchen at this Italian eatery. For Thanksgiving Day, guests can enjoy house-roasted turkey with dressing and brown gravy, green bean casserole, yams, mashed potatoes, house salad, butternut squash soup and a choice of dessert. The Thanksgiving special and the full dinner menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge Rosalie Italian Soul
Who says you have to have turkey on Thanksgiving?
Photo by Michael Anthony
400 Dallas
$65 per person
Give Nonna a break from the kitchen and treat her to a Thanksgiving feast, Italian-style. Guests can choose from Roasted Pumpkin Soup or Radicchio & Baby Kale Salad for the first course. For a traditional dish, there's Slow Roasted Turkey or diners can opt for Lasagna made with pesto, red sauce and parmesan. For vegetarians, there's Honeynut Squash with porchetta
spice, Brussels sprouts and cranberry salsa verde. Sides like mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts will be served family-style.
The festa italiana
will be concluded with dessert options of apple, pecan or pumpkin pie. Each slice is served with vanilla-maple whipped cream.
Tonight and Tomorrow at La Colombe d'Or
3410 Montrose
This elegant venue is a hotel and residential building which also has multiple dining spaces in its bar and restaurant. For Thanksgiving Day, it will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A special Thanksgiving menu will be available for brunch and dinner
service along with the regular menus.
Some of the dishes on offer include starters like Sweet Corn Tamales with duck mole and Maine Lobster Pot Pie. Its Roasted Heritage Turkey is a bacon-wrapped Turchetta served with wild mushrooms, cornbread dressing, French green beans and giblet and boudin gravy. Other entree options include Blackened Prime Rib or Seared Scallops with Gulf jumbo lump crab. Apple Crumble with vanilla ice cream will be offered for dessert.
Truluck's
11900 Hughes Landing, 5350 Westheimer
While many patrons go to Truluck's for its stone crab and other seafood delights, for Thanksgiving the restaurant is offering a feast of three courses. The first course offers a choice of Lobster Bisque, Caesar Salad or Sonoma Greens Salad. The second course is Herb Roasted Turkey Breast with parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, broccoli and rice casserole giblet gravy and cranberry-apple compote. Two additional family-style sides are available per table including a choice of Lyonnaise potatoes, vegan Bolognese, steamed asparagus and creamed spinach.
For dessert, there's either Southern Pecan Pie or Classic Pumpkin Pie. If that doesn't fill you up, second servings of turkey, stuffing and mash are available for an extra $25.
The restaurant is also offering bottles of wines to pair such as Davis Bynum Chardonnay ($56) Solena Pinot Noir ($68) and Barnett Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon ($110). The wines are also available by the glass.
We will be updating this list right up until Thanksgiving so if any restaurants have anything to add, please send your information to [email protected]
.