Where to Enjoy Easter Sunday Brunch in Houston in 2024

With Easter coming up on Sunday, March 31, it's time to make your holiday brunch plans. These Houston restaurants are ready to make Easter special with classic plates and morning cocktails, egg hunts, live jazz, family-friendly brunch buffets, prix fixe affairs and more.
Artisans, 5745 Westheimer
The newly reopened Galleria-area restaurant will offer a five-course pre-fixe meal for $99 per person starting at 11 a.m. Indulge in French specialties such as corn chowder, savory crepess, filet mignon, lobster and beignets.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
The homegrown classic will offer a special three-course Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring live jazz and courses such as chilled creamy artichoke soup, braised lamb shank, steak and eggs, and carrot cake. Cost is $56 per person, $16 per child, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Reservations can be secured for one of three family-friendly Easter weekend gatherings by calling 713-522-9711. First up is a Brunch with the Bunny on Friday, March 29 with seatings from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., where families can get their picture with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a festive three-coursse brunch for $67++ per person. On Saturday, March 30, A Very Hoppy Brunch offers brunch alongside live bunnies from Boling Bunny Farms, with seatings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter Sunday Brunch will feature a three-course meal of seasonal Creole fare for $72 per person, with seatings from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Capital Grille, multiple locations
Enjoy chef-prepared brunch specials such a freshly baked blueberry bread, dry-aged NY strip and eggs, butter-poached lobster frittata and more. A children's brunch menu will also be available.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Caracol’s bounteous Sunday brunch buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Easter, featuring brunch favorites, a carving station, seasonal plates and specialty Easter desserts. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
Cocody, 1971 West Gray
In addition to its expansive brunch menu, Cocody will offer a three-course Easter menu for $95 per person, available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Feature include pan-seared scallops served with english pea velouté, herb-crusted Colorado double lamb chops au jus with crispy pommes anna and glazed candied beets and Cocody Easter chocolate eggs.
CRÚ, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
Enjoy a Napa-style wine country Easter Brunch with a la carte items and three-course prix fixe ($45) menu, plus $6 mimosas, bellinis and ciprianis along with discounted prices on Domaine Chandon Rose and Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label by the glass. Highlights include smoked salmon deviled egg toast, goat cheese beignet, crab cake benedict, steak and eggs, and butter toasted lemon pound cake. Brunch runs from 10 am to 3 pm.
Dario's Steakhouse & Seafood, 14315 Cypress Rose Hill
Enjoy Easter Sunday brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with eats from red snapper in brown butter sauce to steak and eggs Benedict.
Eddie V’s, 2800 Kirby, 12848 Queensbury
Enjoy a prix fixe two-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music starting at 4 p.m. Highlight include warm apple cinnamon scone butter-poached Maine lobster quiche Florentine, steak and frittata, and Bloodys and Belliniss. A children’s brunch menu is available as well.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile Cuisine et Bar is celebrating Easter with a special brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., available for $68++ per adult and with a kid’s menu available for $32++. Dine on dishes such as spring vegetable risotto, smoked salmon eggs benedict and meyer lemon tarte with raspberry sorbet.
Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine, 1985 Welch
Easter brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with features including Boudin and Tasso Benedict, Shrimp and Grits and Eugene’s homemade French Toast. Folks can also meet the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Galiana's Tex Mex & Agave Bar, 24110 US-290 #500
Easter Sunday brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with features from menudo to carne asada con huevos.
Guard and Grace, 500 Dallas
Enjoy brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with specials including "Churro" Monkey Bread, G&G Deviled Eggs, Crab Cake Benedict and Lobster Cavatelli.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
Hamsa has recently rolled out its Sunday brunch, offered from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Easter brunch dishes include lamb hummus, shakshuka, omelettes, lamb chops and Easter dessert specials in collaboration with Badolina Bakery. Kids brunch options are offered as well.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
The neighborhood spot invites guests to enjoy Easter Sunday on the patio, with an eggs benedict special in addition to its regular brunch menu and half-off bottles of bubbles and rose for the holiday. Brunch is offered from noon to 3 p.m.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
For Easter Sunday, Hugo’s will serve its famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will find their usual brunch favorites as well as a carving station, some new seasonal items and specialty Easter desserts. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.
Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
The Easter Bunny will be hopping from table to table at both locations this Easter, while guests enjoy brunch specialties like the crab cake eggs Benedict, French omelet sandwich and chocolate chip waffles.
Jane’s Dine Inn
Chef Jane Wild will offer Easter Sunday brunch at her communal dining experience, with each table filled with baskets and platters inspired by seasonal ingredients from local farms. Cost is $95 per person with two drinks and there are two seatings available: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak
The deli will be open and serving sky-scraping sandwiches, entree salads, smoked fish, comfort foods like stuffed cabbage and Hungarian goulash; and desserts from cheesecake to fresh-made cookies, cakes and pies.
Marvino's Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway
Enjoy Easter Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with options like classic eggs Benedict, fluffy French toast, chicken and waffle, mimosas and bloody Marys.
Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center, 7 Hope
Moody Garden's Easter Sunday brunch buffet will be held in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom, with reservations from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy breakfast classics; seafood, pasta and carving stations; holiday favorites like leg of lamb; and traditional cake and pies.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
Ouisie’s special Easter Brunch menu will be a la carte, with reservations beginning at 10 a.m.
Perry’s Steakhouse, multiple locations
Perry’s will offer an Easter Sunday ham special, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $49. Enjoy a choice of pear salad or carrot-ginger soup followed by a sliced, double-smoked, triple-glazed ham served with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine. Add an additional serving of white chocolate cheesecake for an additional $9.
Picos, 3601 Kirby
Pico’s will be offering a special Easter brunch buffet featuring a chef’s carving station with belly porchetta, prime rib and picanha, a raw bar with oyster shooters, oysters on the half shell, ceviches and aguachiles; an omelet and waffle station; and dessert bar with Easter themed treats.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
Prego will be open at noon for brunch with its regular menu plus daily specials including veal chops, halibut and lamb chops.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
The Lodge will be offering a special three-course Easter menu for $60 per person, plus beverage, tax and gratuity; with a $35 kids’ menu. Brunch highlights include fried green tomatoes with shrimp and crab salad, smoked duck gumbo, grilled spring lamb loin, rainbow trout, steak and eggs, and a seasonal dessert trio. Easter brunch will be served 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rockhouse, 6025 Richmond
The Southern kitchen’s Bread & Butter buffet brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Easter specials prime rib, smoked oxtails, fried chicken and catfish, french toast and waffles alongside live music.
Savoir and Patton's, 1344 Yale
From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests are invited to partake in a curated three-course Easter Pre-Fixe menu at $45 per person. Choices include Vova Purgatorio, Beef Tartare, Beef Debris Benedict and Smoked Salmon Tartine, plus desserts including Cronut and Chocolate Tart. A two-course kids menu will also be available for $20.
Seasons 52, multiple locations
Seasons 52 is serving a la carte Easter Brunch featuring seasonal ingredients, offered in the dining room from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Enjoy selections such as crab and cheddar quiche, apricot-glazed spiral ham and wood-grilled shrimp and grits. .
State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer
Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a special visit from the Easter Bunny), guests are invited to a festive brunch featuring cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, chicken fried chicken and crawfish benedict, among other highlights.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s will be bringing back its Sunday brunch buffet just for the holiday, offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet is filled withTex-Mex classics and more for $29.99 plus tax, gratuity and beverages ($12 for kids under age 12).
Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar
Enjoy brunch classics with pan-Latin flair, with Easter offerings including a seafood and sushi station, carving station with prime rib and cedar plank salmon, Texas charcuterie, breakfast favorites, a grand dessert display and kid’s station. Cost is $165 for adults and $65 for children 12 and under, with reservations required from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Truluck’s, 5350 Westheimer
Opening at noon, guests can enjoy Truluck's regular menu and seasonal accompaniments, plus a special kids menu offered for the holiday. All locations will also feature the Spring Fling cocktail ($17), served March 29-31 in celebration of the Easter holiday and featuring guava, Spanish liqueur Licor 43 and notes of vanilla and Valencia orange.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
URBE will be offering a multi-course Easter Menu which includes choice of starter and entrée and a dessert buffet for $49 per adult and $15 for kids, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. The in-house bakery will be making special Easter pastries and cookies. Brunch will be served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The Warwick will be serving Easter Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering specials from smoked ribeye and garlic mash to grilled cedar plank redfish alongside regular classics like tres leches french toast, smoked oxtail hash and carrot cake.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Xochi's famous Sunday brunch buffet will be offered on Easter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. alongside live music by Sol y Son. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity.