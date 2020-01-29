These Houston Restaurants Will Take Care of This Year’s Super Bowl Spread for You

You can throw a winning Super Bowl LIV party without the hassle; just let these Houston restaurants do the work for you. With crowd-pleasing bites from hot wings and sliders to queso and barbecue, check out these Super Bowl to-go menu for Game Day in Houston.

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 2724 West T C Jester, 713-686-4338

Antone's is offering BIG DAY 54 catering specials for the Super Bowl. Guests can choose one small platter, one pint of appetizers or sides and one gallon of iced tea or lemonade for $54.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby

Amp up your Super Bowl spread with several custom options from Picos, including fajita, tequiza and enchilada buffets, add-ins, cocktail service and desserts. Contact catering@picos.net for inquiries.

The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington

B&B’s Butcher Shop has you covered with its Game Day Grub To-Go menu, offering an assortment of sandwich platters as well as cheese and charcuterie boards and meat (from B&B burgers and TX Wagyu hot dogs to whole and half prime rib) for grilling. The menu is available now until Super Bowl Sunday, February 2. Call 832-767-4828 to place your order with a 24-hour notice.

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, 713-522-9999

Hit Dessert Gallery to get sporty treats like Touchdown Cakes, hand-decorated team butter cookies and themed chocolate covered Oreos.

Goode Company Restaurants

Goode Company is all set to deliver party packs of tailgate classics, from bbq and burgers tohot dogs and mesquite-smoked fajitas. There’s also a lineup of sides, appetizers, and desserts, includin jambalaya Texana, smoked duck collard greens, queso and homemade brownies. See the menu online; and check out Goode Company’s Yonderlust mobile airstream bar to take your party to the next level.

Jax Grill, 1613 Shepherd, 713-861-5529

Kick back and enjoy Jax's chicken tender dinner specials, with a variety of sides and sauces ready-to-go. Choose from six pieces for $12.95, 12 pieces for $22.95 or 18 pieces for $30.95.

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 713-679-8453

From bagels and franks in a blanket to veggie trays and sloppy joe sandwich platters, Kenny & Ziggy’s catering menu has no shortage of Game Day catering options. A 24-hour notice is required.

Killen’s Barbecue, 3613 East Broadway, 281-485-2272

Killen’s catering menu requires a 48-hour notice (at least) and a 15-pound minimum, with options including pork and beef ribs, brisket, turkey, whole chicken, sausage, and sides from baked beans and mac ‘n cheese to creamed corn and collard greens.

EXPAND Liberty Kitchen's to-go packs rock mac and cheese, sliders, deluxe dips and more. Photo by Carla Gomez

Liberty Kitchen, multiple locations

Liberty Kitchen is offering To-Go Party Packs, a curated assortment of heavy appetizers made just for Super Bowl Sunday. The takeaway menus include Deviled Egg BLT Sliders, a Deluxe Dip Platter and a special version of the LK’s Mac & Cheese. Packs are offered in two serving sizes: the Field Goal size, which serves 4-8 people for $125; and the Touchdown size, which serves 8-12 people for $199. Pick-up will be available on Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 (order by noon on January 31).

Mama Ninfa's Tacos y Tortas, 800 Capitol, 281-846-6049

Mama Ninfa's Taco y Tortas will offer a special Mixed Taco Platter and sides for $54. The Platter includes four tinga tacos, four barbacoa tacos, four veggie tacos, chips and salsa and one gallon of Agua Fresca.

Mendocino Farms, multiple locations

Offering chef-driven preparations and quality ingredients from local farms and food artisans, Mendocino Farms’ catering selections include things like BBQ Chicken & Smoked Gouda or Tuscan Steak mini sandwiches, chili-rubbed chicken skewers and crudites platters with a trio of dips. Pick-up and delivery options are available.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 713-266-2042

Load up on Tex-Mex classics with the full-service catering options from Molina’s—from charbroiled fajitas and bacon-wrapped shrimp to enchiladas and chile con queso.

Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations

The hot wing haven will be taking Super Bowl LIV to-go pre-orders (and offering in-store dining reservations) for at all Texas locations beginning Sunday, January 26.

Postino Wine Café, 642 Yale, 805 Pacific

Swap out hamburgers and hotdogs and go for panini or savory bruschetta with artisan cheeses and cured meats.

Revival Market, 550 Heights

Get everything you need for the big game, from hot wings, sliders and three-foot hoagies to smoked brisket, pulled pork and mac and cheese. Contact info@revivalmarket.com or call 713-880-8463 to place your order.

Sticky's Chicken, 2311 Edwards, 713-703-5230

Sticky's is offering a buy-one, get-one half-off special on wing trays. Tray options include 50 pieces for $55, 75 pieces for $65, and 100 pieces for $85. Call 713-703-5230 or email getstickys@gmail.com to place orders (must be placed by January 31). Pick-up only.

SusieCakes, multiple locations

The All-American bakery has created a special lineup of cupcakes and cookies to celebrate the 54th Super Bowl, with custom team sweets and fun football inspired desserts.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, 6401 Woodway

Sylvia’s catering options include delivery and restaurant pickup (plus a full-service option), with eats like enchiladas, appetizer platters and fajitas for ten to 15 people, plus a la carte sides and desserts.