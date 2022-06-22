Support Us

Sandwiches

Houston's Best Sandwiches: ANY Chicken Sandwich at Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

June 22, 2022 4:00AM

Even I could handle the incredible hot chicken sandwich at Lea Jane's. Photo by Jeff Balke
We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!
Hot chicken has always freaked me out a little, mainly because I'm a bit of a wimp when it comes to spicy food. And Nashville Hot Chicken always seems to give off a "we can't wait to watch your face melt when you eat this" vibe. But, while at POST Houston recently, I spied someone with a tray holding an incredible looking chicken sandwich and I was sold, heat or not.

I made a beeline for Lea Jane's Hot Chicken (401 Franklin) and I was NOT disappointed. Not only was the chicken everything I hoped, but they offered three options for heat: Clucking Hot!, Hot 'N Spicy and Bless Your Heart. Perfectly southern passive aggression for the heat and non-heat lovers among us.

I opted for the Plain Jane with the Hot 'N Spicy flavor. It comes with pickles and mayo on a potato bun that is toasted on the griddle. I didn't want to order the Bless Your Heart as it felt like a cop out...but the truth is I tried a friend's Chicken Waffle Cone — an utterly unholy and magnificent concoction of popcorn chicken, mac and cheese, shallots, crispy garlic scallions and ranch dressing inside a waffle cone! — that was Hot 'N Spicy and it offered just a mild heat that was pretty pleasing.

They do have a Nashville Hot Chicken version of the sandwich with a pickle slaw and charred onion ranch on huge slabs of white bread, but I'm a sucker for a potato roll. Ultimately, there is no wrong choice. Even the fried fish, which had a massive piece of fish protruding out from either side of the sandwich I saw being made looks divine.

The chicken is super crispy and well seasoned. I found the Plain Jane also to be the right size. It's a thick hunk of bird on a bun. Anything larger than that might have been a little overwhelming even for me at lunch. If you bring anything to Lea Jane's better make it a big appetite. This is not for the genteel. The sandwich comes with fries, but if they have it, do not hesitate to get that waffle cone thing for a group. It is hard to describe its majesty.

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.
Jeff Balke
