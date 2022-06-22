Houston's Best Sandwiches: ANY Chicken Sandwich at Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

Hot chicken has always freaked me out a little, mainly because I'm a bit of a wimp when it comes to spicy food. And Nashville Hot Chicken always seems to give off a "we can't wait to watch your face melt when you eat this" vibe. But, while at POST Houston recently, I spied someone with a tray holding an incredible looking chicken sandwich and I was sold, heat or not.I made a beeline forand I was NOT disappointed. Not only was the chicken everything I hoped, but they offered three options for heat: Clucking Hot!, Hot 'N Spicy and Bless Your Heart. Perfectly southern passive aggression for the heat and non-heat lovers among us.I opted for the Plain Jane with the Hot 'N Spicy flavor. It comes with pickles and mayo on a potato bun that is toasted on the griddle. I didn't want to order the Bless Your Heart as it felt like a cop out...but the truth is I tried a friend's Chicken Waffle Cone — an utterly unholy and magnificent concoction of popcorn chicken, mac and cheese, shallots, crispy garlic scallions and ranch dressing inside a waffle cone! — that was Hot 'N Spicy and it offered just a mild heat that was pretty pleasing.They do have a Nashville Hot Chicken version of the sandwich with a pickle slaw and charred onion ranch on huge slabs of white bread, but I'm a sucker for a potato roll. Ultimately, there is no wrong choice. Even the fried fish, which had a massive piece of fish protruding out from either side of the sandwich I saw being made looks divine.The chicken is super crispy and well seasoned. I found the Plain Jane also to be the right size. It's a thick hunk of bird on a bun. Anything larger than that might have been a little overwhelming even for me at lunch. If you bring anything to Lea Jane's better make it a big appetite. This is not for the genteel. The sandwich comes with fries, but if they have it, do not hesitate to get that waffle cone thing for a group. It is hard to describe its majesty.