Houston's Best Sandwiches: Every Day at Montrose Cheese and Wine

Tuesday: Porchetta, Provolone, Dill Pickles, Tangy Paprika Aioli, Farm Greens, on Ciabatta.

Wednesday: Spicy Spreadable Salami, House Giardinera, Baby Arugula, on Demi Baguette.

Thursday: Caprese! Lira Rossa Mozzarelle, Tomatoes, Pesto, Balsamic Drizzle, Baby Arugula, on House Focaccia.

Friday: TX Wagyu Pastrami, Gruyere, Balsamic Roasted Onions, Caper Herb Dijonnaise, Farm Greens, on Pretzel Bun.

Saturday: Turkey, Havarti, Lemony Fennle Apple Salad, Citrus Aioli, on Campagne Boule.

Sunday: Jambon Beurre!

Have you missed me? I know the pandemic was tough on all of us sandwich addicts. But, with life beginning to slowly return to normal, I had to get back to one of my great passions: the incredible sandwiches of Houston.To start, something a little different, a daily selection of amazing sandwiches at1618 Westheimer. I was encouraged to check out this little gem right next to Rosie Cannonball by a friend who raved about the options. On the day he and I had lunch, we were treated to a wagyu pastrami on a pretzel bun (from well known local bakery Slo Dough) with Gruyere, arugula, balsamic red onions and a spicy dijon.Before I even get into some of the discussion we had with the staff about turkey clubs and vegetarian options every week, let's dig into this offering. I will admit that I am not a normal regular eater of pastrami. Nothing against it, but so often it can come off as stronger than what I like. The only time prior to this I had pastrami I would literally eat all by itself was at Encina in Dallas, where my cousin is the head chef. If you are in Dallas, go, it's ridiculous.But, now I've had another great pastrami with this Texas wagyu concoction on this delicious sandwich. The balance of the luscious, marbled beef and Gruyere set against the spicy dijon and the divine sweet balsamic caramelized red onions was out of this world. The onions became almost like jam (can I get a jar or one hundred of these?) and helped really pull everything together.And as much as I love a pretzel roll, particularly the fabulous ones from Slo Dough, I was surprised at how well this one married with the sandwich. They can taste, well, like a pretzel which can overwhelm a sandwich, but not this bad boy.Now, beyond this, they have a rotating sandwich selection that can be found on their online ordering, but not on the website menu. The current list looks like this:Sign me up. They also mentioned a turkey club (nicknamed the MC-Dub Club - adorable) which the GM promised to bring back because it's likely one of my favorite sandwiches in the world. Who can resist a diner club with bacon and turkey...OK, I'll stop.Bottom line here is that Montrose Cheese and Wine may have great cheese and wine, but if you love sandwiches like me, you must go for those...and the wine. Who are we kidding?