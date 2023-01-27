James Beard Award Semifinalists: Houston's Nominees

Greg Gatlin stands in front of his newest concept. Photo by Lindsey Cooper

Chris Williams gets a nomination two years in a row. Photo by Jenn Duncan

Justin Yu seen here in 2016, the year he took home Best Chef: Southwest. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

The James Beard Awards 2023 semifinalists were announced this week and the list includes ten Houston chefs and restaurateurs. With such a diverse restaurant scene across our country, we don’t envy the James Beard folks the task of choosing from the stunning pool of culinary talent our own city has to offer.For Houston, a few names reappeared for this year’s semifinals like Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen for Outstanding Chef for their restaurant Xin Chao. The chef duo was nominated last year for Best Chef: Texas and were finalists in that category. Could 2023 be their year to win?Not surprisingly, the semifinalists for Best Chef: Texas included a number of chefs from barbecue restaurants and Mexican eateries, such as Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin and Molino Oloyo in Dallas. However, Houston’s diversity was better represented than other Texas cities with longtime chef and restaurateur Kiran Verma of Kiran’s, Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen and Ai Le of Nam Giao, joining pit master Greg Gatlin of Gatlin’s BBQ for the Texas crew of semifinalists.As for Outstanding Restaurateur, Chris Williams of Lucille’s Hospitality Group was nominated a second year in a row. He was a finalist for Outstanding Restaurateur 2022.Tatemo, the heirloom corn-centric Mexican restaurant from Chef Emmanuel Chavez and partner Megan Maul is a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, adding to its already long list of accolades.magazine named it one of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022.Unfortunately, not a one of Houston’s fine bakeries made the list nor any of our outstanding pastry chefs. There were a couple of other Texas nods including Anne Ng of Bakery Lorraine in San Antonio and Mariela Camacho of Comadre Panaderia in Austin. Though no Houston bar made the semifinals for Outstanding Bar this year, Nancy's Hustle is nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.Justin Yu, who won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2016, has earned a nod for Outstanding Hospitality for his restaurant Theodore Rex.First established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards is one of five separate recognition programs according to the foundation’s website. The final nominees will be announced March 29, 2023. The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony will take place June 5, 2023 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.Outstanding Restaurateur: Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality GroupOutstanding Chef: Christin Ha and Tony Nguyen, Xin ChaoEmerging Chef: Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co.Best New Restaurant: TatemoOutstanding Hospitality: Theodore RexOutstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Nancy’s HustleBest Chef: Texas: Greg Gatlin, Gatlin's BBQAi Le, Nam GiaoBenchawan Japthong Painter, Street to KitchenKiran Verma, Kiran's