Celebrate the Fourth of July at These Houston Restaurants and Bars

Before you catch the fireworks this Independence Day, check out these patriotic brunches, dining deals and drink specials in Houston:

Axis Lounge at Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop

Axis Lounge will be serving up a special Liberty Bell cocktail kissed with Patron Silver, lime and hibiscus, available only on July 4th for $12. 2 oz.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington

The New York-style steakhouse will be offering a three-course Independence Day Feast, offered all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $47.76 per person. Guests can also get a view of the Downtown Houston fireworks on the rooftop patio or in the parking lot. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-862-1814.

B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington

B.B. Lemon will be hosting a 4th of July Backyard Cookout, with burgers, hot dogs, live music by the Buck Yeager Band, yard games and special Independence Day food and drink packages from 6 p.m. to close. Stay for a great view of the Downtown Houston fireworks once it gets dark. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-554-1809.

BCK, 933 Studewood

BCK will be serving a nostalgic American brunch on the Fourth of July, with operating hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signature items include PB&J Oatmeal, Banana Foster French Toast, Apple Jacks Breakfast Bun, Sloppy Jose made with chorizo and Frito Pie Scramble, with cocktails such as the BCK Bloody Mary with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer

Bosscat will offer a special “All-American Flight” featuring four pours of American whiskies on the Fourth of July. Bosscat’s brunch service will also be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as dinner service starting at 5 p.m.

Broken Barrel, 1950 Hughes Landing

Head to Broken Barrel’s Fourth of July celebration, featuring exclusive Independence Day menu and a spectacular view of The Woodlands’ fireworks display. The menu includes a watermelon cocktail, blue corn dogs, shrimp sliders, charred corn, red, white and blue tres leches and more.

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby

Dessert Gallery is celebrating the red, white and blue with Independence Day treats from patriotic cupcakes to chocolate covered July 4th Oreos.

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale

The icehouse will be celebrating with Bourbon Cherry Limeade Snow Cones (made with Maker’s Mark) for $7, plus free watermelons for guests all day.

Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas

On Thursday, July through Saturday, July 6, you can get all a burger, beer and banana split for $20.

Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester

The honky-tonk will have a live band — Ruckus — from 4 to 7 p.m., paired with happy hour drink prices and regular menu specials.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria, multiple locations

Grimaldi's Pizzeria locations will be offering 25-percent off for dine-in guests on the 4th of July.

Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green will be in full flag-waving mode, offering happy hour all day long (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and ending with live music on the patio once the sun begins to set.

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd

Head to this fried chicken and oyster house for a special “reverse late night” menu from noon to 5 p.m., which includes classic American food fit for celebrating the USA, from biscuits and gravy to its fan-favorite Pharmacy Burger.

Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar, 1050 Studewood

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe

In honor of the holiday, select Liberty Kitchen locations will be serving up brunch until 2:30 p.m., along with regular menu offerings and hours. For brunch, guests can savor all-American favorites like Dixie Fried Chicken sliders or Red Velvet Waffles & Dixie Fried Chicken.

Mastrantos, 927 Studewood

The Heights spot will offer a special “Tatanka Burger” featuring a half-pound buffalo burger with a special sauce and french fries for $15. The burger will be available Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6 during dinner service only.

Ooh La La has a number of red, white and blue treats perfect for your July 4th festivities. Photo by Kimberly Park

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North

Ooh La La will offer limited supplies of patriotic sweets in bakeries, including red, white and blue American classics and decorated shortbread cookies. Pre-orders for delivery or pickup must be placed by 1 p.m. two full business days in advance. All stores will be closed on Thursday, July 4, so plan to pick up treats by close on Wednesday.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk

The Downtown country bar and restautant is celebrating Independence Day this year with its Drink The Flag promotion, raising funds and awareness for the Lone Survivor Foundation's mission to restore, empower and renew hope for wounded service members, veterans and their families through health, wellness and therapeutic support. During this event, all proceeds from The Rustic’s iconic Rustic beer flag will benefit the Lone Survivor Foundation. When you purchase a beer for the flag, you will get to select your desired donation amount (minimum donation is $5). In addition, all U.S. military attendees will receive a complimentary Rustic burger.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd

The Heights hotspot will be open for an Independence Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Union Kitchen, 4057 Bellaire, 6011 Washington, 3452 Ella, 12538 Memorial, 23918 US-59

The Union Kitchen is offering a BOGO special on entrees at all locations, valid only on July 4. Dine-in only.