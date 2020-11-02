Where to Dine Out (or Take-Out) in Houston on Thanksgiving Day 2020

Restaurants across Houston are looking forward to giving you a break this Thanksgiving, whether that means you are skipping the dirty dishes and enjoying a socially-distanced meal out or scoring an epic takeout feast for you and yours. Here is where to dine out (or in) in Houston this Thanksgiving Day:

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd

Enjoy a Backstreet Thanksgiving to-go with a la carte options including apricot-glazed ham, butternut squash soup, corn pudding, cornbread and andouille dressing, pecan pie and more. Thanksgiving to-go orders can be placed by Monday, November 23 for pickup from on Wednesday, November 25 between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Order forms can be found online at backstreetcafe.net and should be emailed to morgan@backstreetcafe.net, or call 713-521-2239.

Bistro 555, 13616 Memorial

Owner Genevieve Guy will host dinner on this special day at her restaurant, but she is also offering the option to bring the same feast home to celebrate there. She has created a three-course menu with choices of soup or salad, fish, beef or fowl and a choice of desserts. There is also a menu for children 12 and under. For those who prefer to dine at the Bistro, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the cost is $39 for adults and $15 for children, plus tax and gratuity. The children’s menu is limited to turkey and a choice of dessert. Reservations are required with a $20 deposit via Paypal. To bring the feast home, call or go online and place your order by Monday, November 23. Orders can then be picked up on Wednesday, November 25. The cost is $45 for adults and $18 for children.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar

Brasserie du Parc will be open for Thanksgiving from noon to 7:30 p.m. with a special multi-course menu, and is also offering holiday foods to-go. Cost for the dine-in menu is $42 per adult and $20 per child (kid’s menu), plus tax and gratuity. Reservations should be made by calling 832-879-2802.

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith

The Creole staple will be open for dine-in and to-go, with a three-course Dine-In Thanksgiving Day Feast for $62 (with options from Texas Creole turkey and fixin’s to mesquite grilled Gulf redfish) and a To-Go Package to serve eight guests for $325 (with smoked turkey from Feges BBQ, plus Brennan’s sides and desserts). Call 713-522-9711 for reservations and place advance to-go orders online.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak

Chef Hugo Ortega’s Family Feast dinner and a la carte items to-go are available for order by Monday, November 23 for pickup Wednesday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feast on pineapple and habanero whole spiral ham, coal-roasted sweet potato with condensed milk, jalapeño cornbread and more. The order form can be found online and should be emailed to james@htownrestaurantgroup.net, or call 713-622-9996. Caracol is closed Thanksgiving Day.

CRU Wine Bar, 9595 Six Pines, 2800 Kirby

Enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu ($50) at CRU or get Thanksgiving to-go. The fall-inspired dining menu starts with a glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider (adults age 21+ only) and moves on to choices such as pumpkin ricotta ravioli, roasted turkey breast with pine nut and cornbread dressing, filet of beef with truffle potato gratin and pumpkin cheesecake. The Thanksgiving To Go packages include butternut squash bisque and Caesar salad as starters, roasted turkey breast with all the fixings as an entree and pumpkin cheesecake or Gala apple and pecan bread pudding for dessert. Packages for two people are $80 or for four people are $150.

Dish Society, 1050 Yale, 12525 Memorial, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 5740 San Felipe

Order locally sourced salads and sides from for contactless curbside pickup, from sweet potato mash and balsamic bacon brussels sprouts to wine-poached apple pecan salad and truffled mac ‘n’ cheese.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park

Etoile will be open for Thanksgiving from noon to 7:30 p.m. with a special menu, and is also offering holiday foods to-go. Cost for the dine-in menu is $56 per adult and $25 per child (kid’s menu), plus tax and gratuity. Reservations should be made by calling 832-668-5808.

Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza

Order Feges Thanksgiving eats to-go — with everything from whole turkey and brisket to loaded potato salad, braised collards, pimento mac’, rum raisin bread pudding and cooking fats and rubs — by Friday, November 20 at noon. Pickup days are Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Greenway Plaza.

Goode Company Barbecue, 5109 Kirby, 8911 Katy Freeway, 8865 Six Pines

Goode Thanksgiving options, from the full feast to individual items like turkey, sausage and pecan bread stuffing, and Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie, are available for online pre-order until November 18, for pick-up on November 24 and 25. Orders can also be ordered for delivery via Goode Co. Grocers. Convenient drive-through booths will be set up two days before both Thanksgiving and Christmas between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at three Goode Company Barbeque locations (Original, Memorial and The Woodlands). Customers can easily pick-up Brazos Bottom Pecan Pies and Goode Company Chocolate Pies without pre-ordering.

Grupo Herrera Restaurants

Grupo Herrera Restaurants will offer a classic Thanksgiving Dinner through all of its restaurants, Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, Galiana’s and Marvino’s Italian Kitchen, for $139 (feeds 11-14) along with additional fresh pie or dessert options. Orders can be placed at any of the restaurants and require a 48-hour notice. The final day to place an order is November 26. To order Thanksgiving takeout by Grupo Herrera, select your restaurant to call and pick up from (below).

Hugo’s, 1602 Westheimer

Order the Family Feast or a la carte item by Monday, November 23 for pickup from Wednesday, November 25 from 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Highlights include whole pineapple and habanero spiral ham, charred brussels sprouts, corn pudding, tamal Azteca tortilla casserole and tres leches cake. Order forms can be found online at www.hugosrestaurant.net and emailed to manual@hugosrestaurant.net, or call 713-524-7744. Hugo’s is closed Thanksgiving Day.

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial

Jonathan's The Rub Memorial Green will be open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. with a set Thanksgiving menu (the regular menu will not be available). Reservations required. Choose from herb-roasted turkey breast with herbed turkey gravy ($45 per person) or seared beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce ($58 per person) – add tax and gratuity – with seven family-style sides. There is also an optional salad and soup appetizers for additional cost, plus you can add dessert and a variety of cocktails. Kids 12 and under are $25 plus tax and gratuity.

Jonathan’s The Rub ~ The Original, 9061 Gaylord

Jonathan's The Rub Original will be closed for dine-in service on Thanksgiving Day but is offering to-go options, including brined and spiced turkey, candied yams, garlic mashed potatoes, sourdough and cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, Snickers pie, pecan pie and more. All orders should be made online via the website or the Jonathan’s The Rub phone app. Orders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak

The New York-style deli has created a pick-up and take-home Thanksgiving menu that covers the gamut of traditional Puritan to traditional East European—think cream cheese stuffed dates wrapped in pastrami, mini, challah bread, classic turkey and gravy, wild mushroom and chestnut stuffing and mile high apple pie. In addition to the special meal package, side items can be purchased a la carte. Orders should be placed by November 19. Kenny & Ziggy’s is closed on Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen on Friday, November 27 at 7 a,m. In addition to the meal and a la carte to go, there is also a variety of Holiday Entertaining Platters available from now until January 2.

Mala Sichuan Bistro, 9348 Bellaire, 1201 Westheimer, 23119 Colonial Parkway

Mala Sichuan will be open for regular hours at all locations and welcomes dine-in and takeaway customers, with a family meal package for walk-in takeaway, complete with a mille crepe cake available.

Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway

Marvino’s will offers a three-course Turkey Day dinner available for $49 at the restaurant or for takeout. Choose from dishes such and lobster bisque, butternut squash soup, short rib ravioli in cherry cream sauce, roasted turkey with all the fixin’s, Norwegian salmon with parmesan risotto and asparagus, apple pie a la mode and more. Call 281-220-7200 for reservations. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

EXPAND Molina's has tamales to your Thanksgiving celebration. Photo by Julie Soefer

Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463

Classic tamales and Fajita Holiday Feasts (with options from fajitas and enchiladas to margaritas by the gallon) are both available for contactless curbside pickup from all locations.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer

The Oceanaire is treating families to four to-go Thanksgiving dinners: Oven Roasted Turkey Dinner for four ($165), a 10-ounce Filet Dinner for four ($220), 16-ounce NY Strip Dinner for four ($270), and 22-ounce Bone-In Ribeye Dinner for four ($330). In addition, The Oceanaire will also be offer the Dine in Turkey Dinner for $40 and a Kids Turkey Dinner for $15.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway

Order a la carte or go big with the Cajun Family Thanksgiving Feast with all the trimmings for $169.99 that serves 10 to 12 people. Highlights include Cajun fried turkey, boudin stuffing, smothered green beans with bacon, jalapeño cornbread, turkey gravy and your choice of pecan pie or bread pudding. Order online or call 281-646-0700 by Friday, November 20.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe

The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but full feasts for 10-20 people are available to-go for pickup on Wednesday, November 25. On this menu are prime rib, roasted turkey and honey-glazed ham with the works, each meat served with a choice of two sides, biscuits and dessert. Call 713-528-2264 to place orders by Monday, November 23.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s will be open for both dine-in and curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The full dinner menu will be available dine-in and to-go, in addition to the exclusive Thanksgiving feast family-style menu ($45 per person with add-ons available). Dine on dishes such as butternut squash soup, smoked turkey with pan gravy, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, green bean almandine and homemade bread. To-go family-style dinners are available for $139 for four-plus or $45 per person for individual dinners, and kids plates are $15 both dine-in and to-go.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby

Pinstripes will offer a Thanksgiving Holiday Catering Menu ($107), serving 6-8 people and including sliced roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, special house made stuffing and crispy brussels sprouts. Add on Pinstripes’ signature pie for an additional $14. Order by November 23 for pick up before November 26.

Rainforest Cafe

Guests can enjoy the Adult Turkey Dinner ($21.99) and a Kids Turkey Dinner ($11.99), both with roasted sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. There are also Family Packs To Go (serves 8-10) for $145. Pre-order by Monday, November 23 for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

Revival Market, 550 Heights

Thanksgiving preorder forms are open, with options including whole turkey, bone-in ham, duck breast, traditional stuffing, roasted cauliflower gratin, pumpkin pie and more.

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington

Tacodeli will be offering fresh housemade mole by the pint for Thanksgiving. Orders can be placed in advance for pick up on Wednesday, November 25. Also available during that time will be the special mole taco: The Pollo en Mole, featuring shredded chicken, housemade mole, queso fresco, cilantro and onion.

Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality will have to-go eats from whipped tallow, sweet potato gratin and bacon sausage creamed greens to smoked turkey and gravy, yeast rolls and vinegar pie. Order by Saturday, November 21 at 10 p.m. for pick up Wednesday, November 25 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.