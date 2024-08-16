Openings and Closings: Hungry's Woodway, Lady M's Sweet Boutique

Hungry's
, 5750 Woodway, opens August 19. It's the third location for the longtime family-owned restaurant which first opened in Rice Village nearly 50 years ago. Its second location in Memorial opened 43 years ago, so this expansion into the Tanglewood area has been a long time coming since it was first announced in 2022, as we reported here in the Houston Press
. Owned by the Nowamooz and Sharifi families, its newest location is being led by the next generation as it offers its modern mix of American and Mediterranean cuisine.
Hungry's Woodway has a coveted spot.
Photo by Becca Wright
Located at the intersection of Woodway and Bering, the restaurant offers more than 6,000 square feet of space including an outdoor patio. Its dining room was once home to both Le Peep and Skeeter's in the past and the private event space in the back used to a location of Barnaby's. Its interior features natural wood tones, including an accent wall, along with eye-catching gold lighting and banquette seating. The interior bar has a window that opens to an outdoor countertop, creating an indoor/outdoor bar for guests seated on the peaceful, shaded patio.
The Woodway location has a mix of seating options.
Photo by Hungry's
Loyal customers of Hungry's will find some of the same recipes that have made it a Houston institution for so long. It was on the forefront of offering both meat and vegetarian dishes in Houston and my brother-in-law recounted to me how Hungry's was one of the few places in the early 90s that he and his vegetarian co-workers at Rockefellers could get meals that would satisfy everyone.
The Hummus Sampler can be ordered with pita or vegetables for dipping.
Photo by Becca Wright
In 2016, Hungry's introduced daily plant-based specials which led to some of the dishes becoming permanent menu items such as the Roasted Beet 'Poke' Bowl and the Fusion Bowl. In addition to its vegan and vegetarian options like Cashew Queso and Hungry's Sampler there are seafood items such as Green Chile Shrimp Ceviche and Honey Ginger Salmon.
The menu is well-rounded with dishes such as the Hungry's Kabob Plate, Homestyle Crispy Chicken, Mama's meatloaf and a variety of burgers, Wood Stone Pizzas, entree salads, sandwiches and tacos.
There is a wine list, brunch drinks, beer and signature cocktails including the Blood Orange Mule, Spicy Mezcal Paloma and Blackberry Ginger Margarita. Happy Hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with daily specials Monday through Thursday such as $5 select tequila cocktails on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to close.
The Nowamooz family (Ashkan, Sue and Nousha) are expanding Hungry's for a third time.
Photo by Becca Wright
Nousha Nowamooz, Vice President of Development, says that having the support of the community for 50 years is humbling, especially considering the robust restaurant scene in Houston. She says, "It's because of that support that we've been able to capitalize on our success and bring Hungry's to one of Houston's most coveted neighborhoods."
Her mother, Executive Chef Sue Nowamooz, added, "It's surreal to see this next generation have such a powerful influence on our expansion. In a competitive market and keeping up with the ever-changing technology, it's been wonderful to see them take the lead and help modernize our concept while staying true to the foundation of Hungry's."
Crepes never looked so good.
Photo by Lady M
, 12270 Westheimer, had its grand opening August 14 in Westchase. It's the second Houston location for the New York City-based brand known for its Japanese-inspired Mille Crepes, cakes made with layers of super-thin handmade crepes. The new location will also be its largest U.S. boutique with an expanded menu and a dining area in its 2,793 square-foot space. In addition to a variety of crepe cakes such as flavors including Green Tea, Passion Fruit and Pistachio, it will also offer its Checkers, a black and white sponge cake, along with seasonal flavors.
The European glamour of the new Lady M beckons guests to linger.
Photo by Lisa Gochman
Customers can order cakes to go or sit with a slice and a cup of coffee or tea in the attractive dining room. The Westchase location will be adding Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to its offerings next week. An application for a beer and wine license has been made so a glass of bubbly with a pretty confection will be a future possibility.
The company was founded in 2001 and is currently led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn who says the Westchase location is a significant milestone for Lady M. In a press release he said, "Houston has always been a city that appreciates fine cuisine and we are delighted to bring our largest boutique yet to this vibrant and diverse community. We are confident that our customers will love the exclusive offerings and unique experiences that this new space provides."
Guests can bao-chicka-bao-bao at Dumpling House.
Photo by Dough Zone
, 11805 Westheimer, is opening August 19 in Westchase. It's the fourth Greater Houston location for the Chinese restaurant first founded in the Seattle area in 2014. It was primarily a West Coast chain until expanding to Houston in October 2023. Its other Houston area spots include Uptown, Midtown and an outpost in Sugar Land.
Dough Zone has milk teas and its signature Q-BAO.
Photo by Dough Zone
Its raison d'etre
is the signature soup dumplings or xiao long bao
, with options such as Berkshire-Duroc pork, chicken or crab. In keeping with its dough theme there are other items like its Q-BAO, fluffy buns filled with pork that are both steamed and pan-fried to create a soft top and a crispy bottom. Guests will also find fried wontons as well as noodle dishes including its version of Dan Dan Noodles with Szechuan peppercorns and pickled mustard leaves.
All in all, there are more than 50 menu items with sides like Sweet & Sour Cucumbers and Scallion Pancakes. There are soft drinks plus specialty beverages such as Sour Plum Juice, Ube Milk Tea and Passion Fruit Green Tea
Karbach Pizza and Pints
, 2032 Karbach, will arrive at the popular Karbach brewery very soon. It is hosting an exclusive invitation-only VIP event in a couple of weeks, prior to its debut. We have been told that its public opening will be announced in the next week or two.
Common Bond's new Tanglewood location offers a comfortable place to relax both inside and out.
Photo by Andrew Hemingway
, 5740 San Felipe, will have its grand opening event from September 2 through September 8. Though it opened last month, it is now celebrating with giveaways, deals and fun at its new Tanglewood location. Each day offers a different perk. On September 2, the first 50 guests will receive a free macaron. The following day, September 3, customers will receive a complimentary large house-made beverage with entree purchase. It does not include bottled or canned beverages.
There's an opportunity for a free macaron at Common Bond September 2.
Photo by Andrew Hemingway
For September 4 there is a free butter croissant with coffee purchase and the new lunch combos are half-off September 5 with a beverage purchase. The grand opening weekend, September 6 through September 8 will be three days of free lemonade samples and chances to win prizes and goodie bag giveaways. The first 100 guests for the weekend will receive free mini cookies and coffee.
Chicken and Waffles are half-off through the month of August weekends.
Photo by Paul Prior
, 5208 Bissonnet, is offering its dine-in customers 50 percent off its already reasonably-priced breakfast menu through the month of August. Served Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., the breakfast menu includes the 3-Egg Omelet, Classic Benedict, Brisket Benedict (with queso!), Biscuits with Sausage Gravy, Avocado Toast, Chilaquiles, Migas, Huevos Ranchero s, French Toast, Pancakes and Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs.
For guests who enjoy a later breakfast experience with brunch beverages, there's a self-service wall of 20 tap beers priced by the ounce, mimosas, sangria and signature cocktails like The Eydie. Named for Eydie Lankford Prior who operated the third-generation family-owned original restaurant for 50 years, the Eydie margarita is available frozen or on the rocks in original lime or strawberry.
Tumble 22
The Dirty Fries are topped with chicken thigh meat, pickles and white queso.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
, 10403 Katy Freeway, celebrated its grand opening July 22 through July 26. The Austin-founded chicken joint began as a food truck in 2017 before opening its brick and mortar location in 2018. It made its way to Houston in November 2022 with a spot in Vintage Park. That was soon followed by a location on Houston Avenue near Washington in September 2023. The new Memorial City restaurant makes number three for the Houston area.
Texans can't seem to get enough of fried chicken, especially in sandwich form. Tumble 22 has a menu that provides a variety of chicken sandwiches beginning with The O.G., a chicken breast (fried or grilled) topped with coleslaw, bread-n-butter pickles and Duke's mayonnaise. Guests can pick their heat levels ranging from painless to Mo' Hot to Stupid Hot, each level based on different peppers including jalapeno, serrano, habanero and the ghost pepper for Stupid Hot.
Other sandwiches include the Korean-style O.G., Tupelo Hot Honey, Southern Buffalo and the Dive Burger. Customers can add American cheese, avocado, bacon and fried egg for an additional cost. There are chicken tenders and bites, salads and bone-in chicken plates. Other munchies include Heavenly Eggs (deviled eggs with candied bacon), Dirty Fries and Szechuan Fries.
There are signature cocktails, beer and frozen drinks. Its milkshakes are delicious as are its house-made pies.
The Monk's Indian Bistro
, 9626 FM 1960 Bypass, opened softly June 27 in Humble. It's the 6th Houston area location for the brand which also has restaurants in Denver, Chicago and Carmel, California. While it serves a number of traditional and authentic Indian dishes, it offers a menu of Chinese noodles and fried rice as well.
There are several soup options such as Sweet Corn, Hot & Sour and Manchow along with starters like Veg Pakoda, chicken lollipops and Corn Chat Pata. On the Tandoor & Grill menu there are dishes such as Paneer Tika, Chicken Tandoor, Malai Chicken and Goat Chops. There is a variety of dosa
as well as biryani
. Noodle dishes include Spicy Masala, Manchuria, Sichuan and Green Chili, a popular Desi noodle dish. Fried rice options like Burnt Rice, Wok Tossed, Tikka Fried Rice and Chili Garlic are available along with entrees such as Butter Masala with chicken or paneer and Vindaloo with chicken, goat or shrimp.
There is a kids menu, traditional Indian desserts and beverages such as mango lassi, Masala tea, chikoo
shake and falooda
.