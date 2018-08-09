Cocktail Therapy: Caitlin Vann of Lei Low Rum & Tiki Bar

It seems to be a common theme how bartending grows from a flexible money-maker to a way of life for so many. "Why would I do anything else, I love this, I'm so happy," Caitlin Vann thought ten years ago while taking a college semester off to figure it all out. Years later and it's plain to see in her smile that she made the right choice.

Patrons often recognize her from Leon's Lounge, where her curiosity for the craft first sprouted. The historic bar "had just enough ingredients to dip my toes in the kiddie pool." From there she became interested in whiskey with its endless catalog of what's and where's and how's. But it wasn't until two-and-a-half years ago, when she applied for a job at Lei Low, that she realized, "rum was home."

The escape-space, hidden behind a tinted door in a three-unit strip center on the edge of the Heights, is marked on the outside with a colorful Aloha wall mural and a canoe-turned-planter. The inside is a world unto itself, which is exactly what they're going for.