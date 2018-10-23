Kanaloa Is Mixing Up Mini Vacations at Market Square Park

Tyler Barrera is prepping for his second grand opening in less than a year. The 26-year-old bartender turned bar owner just opened Kanaloa, at 311 Travis, the latest craft cocktail bar and first tiki bar in the trendy two block radius around Market Square Park. After a month-long soft opening he and his partners prepare for their grand opening celebration this Thursday.

Kanaloa is Houston's newest tiki bar and the first of its kind in the post-midtown explosion that is north downtown. It is the second venture for Barrera and his partners, Roland Keller and Keith Doyle. The trio opened the popular neighborhood hangout, Wicklow Heights, just last year to quick success. Their bungalow turned sprawling patio bar has become a fast favorite among greater heights residents. Now the group has their sights set on the rapidly growing tiki bar revival movement.

EXPAND Tyler Barrera and his crew are committed to honoring traditional tiki recipes and spirits Photo courtesy of Kanaloa