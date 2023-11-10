Openings and Closings: Chef Hori's Katami Opens, Auden Autry Park

Katami
, 2701 W. Dallas, opened November 7 in Montrose. The eagerly-awaited second Houston restaurant from chef Manabu Horiuchi, better known as Chef Hori, is a culinary partnership between the four-time James Beard Award-nominated Japanese chef and business partner Yun Cheng. The duo are the brains and talent behind the highly-acclaimed Kata Robata and the addition of a new Japanese concept to the portfolio is an exciting one.
The uni at Katami is served in a dish befitting its origins.
Chef Hori himself is thrilled to be expanding his Japanese culinary footprint in his adopted home of Houston, a city in which he landed in 2000 when he was recruited to be the Japanese Consulate's private chef. He said in a press release, "It's been an incredible journey creating a menu that showcases traditional techniques and preparations but also allows me to use my creativity to illustrate what I see as the future of Japanese cuisine."
And that future looks like sushi, a dish that Houston diners can never seem to get enough of in any shape or form. Katami will be sushi-forward with fresh fish flown in from Japan. There will be a focus on Wagyu and special sake offerings to complement the sushi menu as well. In addition to the Japanese-caught fish, local produce will be utilized for even more freshness and quality.
Caviar service is a decadent start to a Chef Hori experience.
Guests have several omakase
options including a 9, 12, or 15-piece sashimi-focused chef-curated experience. Or, diners can venture out on their own beginning with a choice of three variations of miso soup with pork, vegetable or seafood. The Texas Wagyu Beef Salad is a play on a classic duck salad using 18-hour sous vide and grilled Texas Wagyu while the Corn Mushroom Okonomiyaki takes its cue from traditional Japanese street food with its mix of mushrooms, cabbage, egg, okonomiyaki
sauce, aonori
, mayo, carrot flakes and crunchy onion. There's also caviar service, a selection of Wagyu by the ounce and signature rolls including its Southern Smoke Roll, a fatty tuna belly roll that has been a fan favorite at a number of Southern Smoke Foundation events.
Chef Hori's recent culinary adventures with kakigori
at Kata Robata have resulted in several new dessert items that will be offered on the Katami menu. Using the Japanese-style shaved ice imported from Kanazawa, Japan, Chef Hori has created flavors such as Green Tea with Azuki ice cream, white chocolate cream, caramel and condensed milk. There's also the fruity Rainbow or Strawberry Nutella.
Feng Shui principles create a tranquil and balanced space.
A spacious and stylish 20-seat bar awaits guests ready to imbibe one of the thoughtfully crafted cocktails like the Katami Old Fashioned or Umami Manhattan. The sophisticated and simple design of the restaurant allows for the food to be center stage while a 12-seat sushi bar serves as a focal point, connecting the brightly-lit dining room with the darker tones of the bar area. There's also a 40-seat outdoor patio for the autumnal Houston evenings.
For now, Katami is open for dinner service Tuesday through Sunday.
Kripa and Kirthan Shenoy are a team, both in life and cooking.
, 3737 Cogdell, opened October 27 at Autry Park. Led by husband and wife team, Kirthan and Kripa Shenoy, the restaurant aims to take advantage of the bounty of produce available in Texas by forming direct partnerships with farmers and producers while drawing inspiration from the Gulf Coast and seasonal ingredients.
Each chef brings a unique culinary stamp to the menu. Kirthan Shenoy is a native of Houston whose fusion of Southern hospitality and global influences stem from his stints at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and his experience with private catering. Kripa Shenoy's strength lies in her work as a patissier, earning her pastry stripes working in a two-star Michelin establishment in New York, mastering both French and Italian techniques.
The simple names are deceiving for the desserts at Auden.
The dinner menu begins with starters like a tempting bread service, fried oysters, scallion hotcakes, Smoked Eggplant Hummus or Octopus a la Plancha. Entrees are just as diverse with dishes such as Harissa chicken, prime cut tenderloin, Shrimp Siam, cioppino, pappardelle and beet gnocchi, offering options for seafood lovers, carnivores and vegetarians alike.
Cocktails get smaller as their flavors go big.
Three desserts round out the compact menu including tres leches, panna cotta and Le Chocolat, a dreamy and creamy dark chocolate treat.
There are hand-crafted cocktails that utilize unusual ingredients, both savory and sweet. A smart wine list delivers with approachable and reasonably-priced selections.
Most barbecue restaurants don't have bars, but they should.
, 110 S. Heights, has opened its new bar. With a rustic yet modern design, it's a unique addition to the popular barbecue joint's space. Texans know Leonard Botello IV as a pitmaster and honoree on many a barbecue list (Texas Monthly
is a big fan). He opened the first TRUTH BBQ in Brenham in 2015. Then, in 2019, he brought his highly-acclaimed 'cue to Houston's Heights neighborhood.
However, Botello IV is not the only talent in the family. The cakes served at TRUTH BBQ come from family recipes, showcased by his mother's baking skills. For the design of the new bar, he has his wife Abbie Byrom-Botello to thank. As a former interior designer, Byrom-Botello took charge of the whole design making the bar a focal point within the barbecue restaurant. The warm wood and stuffed steer heads are a nod to its Texas roots while a decorative ceiling and overhead chandelier add a little elegance to the space.
The Brisket Philly Cheesesteak gets a pitmaster's touch.
The fully-stocked bar boasts a varied bourbon collection, offering a number of options for a whiskey/barbecue pairing. While many Houstonians head to TRUTH solely for the barbecue, it now has a bar bites menu with new items like Brisket Philly Cheesesteak, a Smashburger, the Pan Con Chicharron Sandwich and Hot Gut and Collard Green Eggrolls. For an app to share with friends, the house-made potato chips with blue cheese fondue and Buffalo pork belly burnt ends should make everyone happy.
Lyle Bento, Ryan Lachaine and Alba Huerta have created a fall menu of cocktails and oysters.
, 1919 Washington, has a new fall-inspired menu thanks to a collaboration between owner Alba Huerta and local chefs Ryan Lachaine of Riel and Lyle Bento. The new cocktail menu includes Bad Brains, made with blackstrap rum, pot still rum, Key lime, condensed milk and coffee liqueur and Bonded Mai Tai, a drink of Venezuelan rum, bonded whiskey, orgeat, dry Curacao and lime. There's also a gin-based and herbal cocktail called Is a Daisy plus the Tomato Tomahto, which is a twist on a Blood Mary using tomato-basil vodka, Pimm's, bitter Bianco and white balsamic.
To complement the new beverages, Julep has an offering of oysters for the current "months ending in R". Gulf Oysters are two bucks a piece (all day Monday, $1) and for you East Coast types, the EC ones are $4. Murder Point oysters are $3.50 each. The Trinity Baked Oysters ($17) showcases four Murder Point oysters in a dish flavored with a sauce of bell peppers, celery, onions, hot sauce, herbs, butter, corn starch, white wine, and parmesan breadcrumbs (gluten-free).
For non-oyster eaters, there are bites such as French Onion Dip, Lobster Dip, Baked Brie, Confit Flatbread and the $15 Lobster Roll with three ounces of lobster in remoulade sauce served on a toasted milk bread bun.
Medium Rare
, 3201 Louisiana, is shooting to open in early spring 2024. The lease has been signed on the downtown space and construction is already underway for the full-service restaurant known for its French-inspired steak and frites. First opened in Washington D.C. in 2011, it currently operates four locations, including the recently opened restaurant in New Orleans for any Houstonian who happens to be in the NOLA area.
The prix-fixe dinner menu at Medium Rare includes a Culotte steak, topped with its signature secret sauce, accompanied by hand-cut fries, artisan rustic bread and a mixed-green salad for $28.95. The vegetarian option offers a grilled Portobello mushroom with fire-roasted red pepper sauce in place of the steak. Midway through the meal, diners will be offered seconds on the steak and fries at no extra charge. Over-the-top desserts are available for an additional $12, including its hot fudge sundae topped with a pyramid of whipped cream.
On Saturday and Sunday, its weekend brunch is available with bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and screwdrivers with varying menu choices. There's also a wine list.
Prego will have a new home next summer but its much-loved menu will travel across the street as well.
, 2520 Amherst, will be relocating to 5515 Kelvin in early summer 2024, as first reported by CultureMap Houston
. The Italian restaurant has been a Rice Village go-to for 40 years and even though it is vacating its original spot next summer, it will move to its new home just across the street the very next day.
The location is part of redevelopment plans being carried out by Rice Management Company for Rice University. It had previously broken off leases for two other concepts, YoYo's Hot Dogs and Oh My Gogi, according to Chron.com
. Other businesses are likely to fall victim to relocation in the future as the project continues.
For David Cook, general manager and operating partner at Prego, the past few months have been a wild ride as the owners were only made aware of the development of the current building this past April. However, he is thrilled that Prego will be able to stay in such close proximity to its original spot. The plan, he says, is to do a "hot switch" in early summer 2024. Until then, the restaurant will continue in its regular operations. If all goes to plan, Prego will serve dinner on its last day at the old location and be open for lunch at the new spot for lunch the following day.
Much of the interior will be transitioned to the new location including the bar, the wine wall and booth seating. There will still be an outdoor patio and the menu will include all the favorite items with a few added surprises such as family-style dining options and shareable dishes. Customers can also expect to see monthly wine dinners and some possible sneak peeks for loyal regulars prior to opening.
Cook said in an email to the Houston Press
, "We are thrilled that we will be continuing to be a part of this community. It's not something we take lightly. It has been 40 years of special times spent together over great food and delicious drinks with even better company. We can't wait to continue Prego!"
DR Delicacy
The Madame Zero X Box is a gift for your best sweetie.
, 1291 N. Post Oak, is having a grand opening November 9 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It's a relocation within the same building just a few doors down from its previous spot. There will be a caviar tasting, champagne and other samples of its retail food products. There will also be a special 20 percent discount on DR Delicacy Caviar, terms and conditions apply.
The fine foods purveyor will launch its Madame Zero X DR Delicacy Caviar Gift Box at the grand opening. It is available in three tiers starting at $169 for the bronze. They are not included in the 20 percent off discount.
Nakia Holmes (center) and Lyndell Price (right), pose with one of their children in a photo from 2021.
, 4830 Almeda, may be known for its over-stuffed turkey legs and long-ass lines but it's also been the topic of controversy and a number of legal embroilments over the past few years. And now, its married founders, Lyndell Price and Nakia Holmes have filed for divorce, as reported by Chron.com
. While the divorce was initiated in May, the news became more shocking after Holmes, who has since dropped her married name Price, announced via Instagram "TODAY, I'm finally choosing me." Saying she could no longer hold her silence, Holmes described her husband as "cruel, abusive emotionally and mentally and completely void of any emotion."
This past Saturday, November 5, Turkey Leg Hut hosted its annual festival in the Third Ward, seemingly still on its game. With the impending divorce and various lawsuits, its fans and supporters may wonder what all this means for the business itself. That remains to be seen but we hope that the family can find some peace in the future.
The team at the Baytown Golden Chick go for the gold.
, 8206 Garth, opened November 7 in Baytown. The newest location is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisee, Alam Khandaker who has even more locations currently in the works. The brand, which was founded in 1967, operates stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Louisiana with plans to enter into markets in Mississippi and Nevada in the future.
Some of its most popular menu items are the Original Golden Tenders, Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich, Fried Okra and Chicken Salad. Its new limited-time offering, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, is available through December 31.
Pluckers has wings.
, 223 David Vetter Boulevard, will open in Shenandoah in early 2024. Founded in Austin in 1995, the sports bar and wings restaurant now has over 30 locations across the Lone Star State and two in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
While known for its hot wings and cold beer, there are other game-watching munchies like Fried Pickles, Totchos and Nachos. Burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads and heart-stopping desserts make for a crowd-pleasing menu.