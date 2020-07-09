Here's Your Chance to Cook with Kent Rathbun in a Virtual Event

Get together with Chef Kent Rathbun on a virtual basis.

The Houston Press is partnering with Kent Rathbun a four-time James Beard Award-nominated American chef, 2008 Iron Chef America winner, and restaurateur to bring our readers a unique virtual cooking experience.

This virtual event will take us into Rathbun's home where he will teach viewers the tips and tricks behind cooking three dishes each unique to a different state: Colorado, Florida and Texas. Registrants will be provided with a shopping list to get groceries prior to the event, which will allow them to get everything they need to follow Kent’s lead to perfect these delicious meals!

The menu:

Colorado

BBQ Spiced Pecan Crusted Trout with a Grilled Tomato Butter Sauce

Texas

Strip Steak with Rosemary Butter and Grilled Onion Petals

Florida

Habanero, Cilantro & Lime Marinated Snapper with Grilled Pineapple and Black Bean Pico de Gallo

This event is benefiting the American Heart Association, the non-profit organization that funds cardiovascular medical research, educates consumers on healthy living and fosters appropriate cardiac care. The Press hopes you will consider donating in the ticket section of this event.

A video link will be emailed to participants before the event. The video is shown live July 22 at 6 p.m.

To sign up. please visit kitchenwithkent.eventbrite.com.