First Look: Krazy Dog Korean Corn Dogs

I have never been a fan of hot dogs but corn dogs are another matter. The deep-fried cornmeal batter transforms the humble weenie into something sublime and I usually enjoy mine with more yellow mustard than a person should eat in one sitting.
So, when I saw that Krazy Dog had opened in Cypress a couple of months ago, I was intrigued. What in the world are Korean corn dogs, I thought, and how do they differ from the good ol' American corny dog?
Well, I got my answer on a chilly but sunny suburban day on the northwest side of Houston. The drive down Barker Cypress is a mass of shopping center restaurants, vape shops, drug stores and daycare centers. Krazy Dog was located in just that type of strip mall, sharing the location with Angels Churros N Chocolate and Charlie D's New York Style Pizza. Krazy Dog takes over a space that formerly housed a Burn Fit so the priorities in this Cypress neighborhood are pretty evident. Goodbye Burn Fit, hello crazy Korean corn dogs.
No one's quite sure how their resurgence occurred but Bon Appetit magazine says that the credit most likely belongs to Myungrang Hot Dog which first opened in Busan, a resort city in South Korea, in 2016. It now has 650 stores worldwide.
We were greeted right away by the cashier. I had looked at the menu online beforehand so I already had an idea of what to order. We wanted to get a good sampling of the options and ordered a little too much but it was our first time and we didn't want to miss out on something tasty,
A small television screen cycled through clips of various corn dogs and of a YouTuber enjoying them. This is another trend of which I was blissfully unaware until my kids informed me that people love to watch these videos of young women loudly eating food. Okay, then.
After ten minutes, a family of five by the window received their order, though they had been seated well before we arrived. Our order took about 15 minutes so the dogs actually take a little time to make. I think that's a good thing. We carried the creations to our table and wondered what we had gotten ourselves into.
We then moved on to the dogs themselves, all three of which we ordered half and half. We each took a bite of the Ramen dog ($4.50). She's my kid, so we felt okay sharing our dogs. The Ramen is wrapped in crushed, crispy ramen noodles and drizzled with sweetened condensed milk. The top half was mozzarella and the blend of crispy, cheesy and sugary was tasty. However, the sweetness of this dog did not work well with the meat.
The Volcano ($4.50) on the other hand was yummy with each bite. The Hot Cheetos weren't overly strong to me though my daughter thought it was spicy. Still, the Volcano was her favorite.
My daughter also ordered one of her favorite foods, elote. Krazy Dog's version is on a stick, covered with Tajin, cotija cheese and Hot Cheetos, which meant it was kicking it up sky high on the saltiness level. At $5, it was pricier than the corn dogs which, considering it's a cob of corn, doesn't make much sense to me.
While this is not food that I would consider eating on a regular basis, it was fun to try and I can see why teens and college-age influencer types crave it. They have the metabolisms for it. And it makes for cool TikTok videos of long strands of melty cheese.
I'll pass on the chewing sounds, though.
Krazy Dog
7160 Barker Cypress
832-683-4194
mykrazydog.com