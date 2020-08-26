Kroger and H-E-B Stores Will Close Early Today Because of Laura

All these happy associates will be working hard for Kroger store customers in Southeast Texas and Louisiana, but stores will close at 6 p.m. today.

If you are still getting ready for a possible power outage (or worse) from Hurricane Laura, in need of supplies and you are a Kroger shopper, better hustle up.

Kroger has announced that it will be closing all its stores at 6 p.m. today. They are doing to to make sure their employees and their families can stay safe during Hurricane Laura's travels through the area.

“We want all of our customers and associates to be informed and prepared, but also for them to be safe” said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger, Houston. “We have stores across the areas of the storm’s impact, and we will keep those stores open until 6pm tonight so customers can safely access the food and emergency supplies they need. After that, it’s about ensuring our teams are safe with their families and out of harm’s way.”

Kroger, which recently donated half a million dollars to the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief is encouraging customers starting Thursday to round-up their total at checkout to the nearest dollar, with the money collected going to the Red Cross.