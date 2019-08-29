Labor Day Dining and Drinking in Houston

For folks who are lucky enough to not have to labor on Labor Day, there are plenty of festivities to keep you hydrated and satiated the whole three day weekend. We checked in with restaurants and bars around town and discovered that Labor Day brunch is now a thing. No need to fire up the grill for weenies and hockey-puck burgers. There are plenty of restaurants ready to supply you and your mates with all the beverages and nosh you can consume. And remember to give a little extra cashola to the smiling faces who are working hard on a holiday weekend.

Labor Day Weekend Specials:

Here's a list of bargains and and fun things to do for the three day weekend.

Brasserie 19

1962 W. Gray

For reservations: 713-524-1919

This brasserie is a far cry from backyard grilling, but if you're in the mood for sipping a Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé or a rosé from Ruinart, Smoke Tree or Cape Mentelle, there will be specials on all of them. Buy a bottle and get a chance to win some wine swag.

French Country Wines

2433 Bartlett

August 31, noon to 6 p.m.

Jean-Philippe Guy bought this wine shop in 2018 from the original owners, Phyllis Adatto and Tim Smith, after having worked for the duo since 2013. It offers an array of French wines from small and sustainable producers. The store will have six wines for a free tasting this Saturday, open to the public. The bottles being presented will be available for purchase with each priced at less than $20. We bet they have a couple of good options for your Labor Day barbecue.

King's BierHaus

2044 E. TC Jester

September 1, noon to 9 p.m.

This Bavarian biergarten is stepping out of its box and hosting a rosé wine-themed party with specials by the glass or bottle on six rosé wines, plus a special on its frosé, a frozen rosé. The decor will definitely reflect the summery wine itself with pink balloons and decor. There will be live music by "If You Have to Ask" from 2 p.m. till 6 p.m.

EXPAND That's a ham hock all right! Photo by Philipp Sitter

King's BierHaus will also offer its Pork Shank Monday on Labor Day at both the Heights and League City locations. For $15, hungry diners will get two and a half pounds of crispy ham hock with sides of sauerkraut, potato salad and apple horseradish. There's plenty of bier to enjoy as well.

EXPAND Jax Grill has something for everyone. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Jax Grill

6510 S. Rice

1613 Shepherd

This laid back cafe is offering BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) on entrees at both locations for September 2, Labor Day. Choose from entrees like the half pound Jax Burger, mesquite grilled fajitas and the fried catfish platter. The BOGO special is dine-in only.

Molina's Cantina

3801 Bellaire

7901 Westheimer

Molina's is celebrating Labor Day weekend with $6.50 Molina's Margaritas all day Saturday through Monday. What else do you need to know?

Perry's Steakhouse

All Houston Locations

August 30

The restaurant is offering a half-price standard bottle of Perry's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon for $40, August 30. The usual price is $80 per bottle. A purchase of two lunch or dinner entrees is required for the wine deal. Perry's describes the signature wine as having notes of cherry, currant, cedar, espresso, dark berry, toffee and mocha, perfect for accompanying its steaks or ginormous five-finger pork chop. With all those flavors going on, you'll feel like Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Punk's Simple Southern Food

5212 Morningside

September 1, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For reservations: 713-524-7865

For an American South meets France experience, Punk's is offering its Unlimited Chicken Fried Dinner with Veuve Clicquot Champagne this Sunday. The cost is $50 per person and reservations are required.

The Union Kitchen

4057 Bellaire Boulevard

6011 Washington

3452 Ella

12358 Memorial

23918 U.S. 59

9955 Barker Cypress

The Union Kitchen is offering buy one, get one free entrees (the lesser value free) for Labor Day, dine-in only. The menu varies a little at each location, but diners can expect burgers, steaks and pasta dishes like Cajun Seafood Pasta. There are plenty of seafood choices, including Peggy's Diver Scallops served over Parmesan risotto.

EXPAND Chicken Kathi rolls at Verandah. Photo by Mark Hanna

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

3300 Kirby

September 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For reservations: 281-501-0258 or 832-886-4291

Chef Sunil Srivastava and wife Anupama are debuting the restaurant's weekend brunch this Sunday, September 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The prix-fixe brunch will consist of two courses for $20, plus tax and gratuity. First course choices will include orange and beetroot salad with goat cheese kebab, chicken tikka vol au vents and masala poached Benedict. For the second course there are options such as masala fried fish with curry leaves and bacon te besan chilla, pancakes made with chickpea flour and turkey bacon. There is parking in the building's garage with vouchers available at the restaurant. There's also valet service at the Kirby Drive entrance.

Labor Day Brunches:

Labor Day brunch seems to be on trend, so here's a list of some restaurants around Houston that will be extending their weekend brunches to include Monday, September 2.

A’Bouzy

2300 Westheimer

For reservations: 713-722-6899

Reservations are required for this boozy brunch that will be offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant will close after that to give its staff the night off. Celebrate the spoils of your own labor with $49 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

EXPAND Backstreet Cafe's eggs Benedict is happiness on a biscuit. Photo by Paula Murphy

Backstreet Cafe

1103 Shepherd

For reservations: 713-521-2239

Hugo Ortega's original restaurant will offer an a la carte brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to close. Brunch faves include the Gulf Coast Beignets ($13), fried chicken and bsicuits ($18) and the Backstreet Benedict with cheddar chive biscuits, poached eggs, Virginia ham, hollandaise, grits and asparagus. There are also gluten-free sides such as curried carrots ($7) and corn pudding ($4).

If the weather is nice, and it just might be, try to snag a table on its much-loved patio. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

EXPAND An Apple Jacks Breakfast Bun is fun. Photo by Kirsten Giliam

BCK

933 Studewood

BCK's brunch menu goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes fun choices like PB&J Oatmeal, Sloppy Jose with chorizo and Frito Pie Scramble; dishes that will remind you of your teenage years and your teenage metabolism. Now that you're a grown-up, try the BCK Bloody Mary with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, if you dare.

EXPAND Like a boss. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Bosscat Kitchen and Libations

4310 Westheimer

Bosscat's brunch starts at 11 a.m. and runs till 3 p.m. Diners can indulge their inner middle school selves with Fruity Pebbles French toast or a Donut Burger. Unlike other donut burgers we have seen, this one has sprinkles. For a decidedly un-middle school treat, there's the Breakfast in Bed, a shot of maple bourbon and orange juice with a crispy bacon strip on top. Yowza.

EXPAND Pescado Zarandeado is a colorful brunch dish at Caracol. Photo by Paula Murphy

Caracol

2200 Post Oak Boulevard

For reservations: 713-622-9996

Hugo Ortega's Caracol brings the tastes of the Mexican coast to the Bayou City with its a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner service from 3 p.m. to close. For seafood lovers, there are starters like ceviche and Gulf oysters and entrees like the Pescado Zarandeado, a butterflied, wood-grilled, boneless whole fish with talla sauce. For meat eaters, there's the Cemita tamal, with lamb barbacoa tamal on toasted cemita bread, with mole negro and fried eggs. Guests can also try chilaquiles, Ortega style.

The Classic

5922 Washington

The Classic will extend its a la carte brunch to Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are healthy choices like the Summer Gazpacho ($7) or Almond Chia Bowl ($12) and more calorie-laden comfort foods such as the All American ($15) with cinnamon raisin French toast, local eggs and bacon. Fried Chicken and Grits ($17) and the Farmhouse Burger ($16) are a sample of the other delicious choices.

There are $5 mimosas ($24 for a carafe) and the $10 Bloody Mary is made with smoked Tabasco and charred peppers. If you can order it without blushing, the One-Eyed Willy ($12) is made with rum, Kahlua, Irish creme and cold brew coffee. For non-alcoholic beverages, there's Saint Arnold Brewing Company's root beer, Mexican Coke and kombucha.

EXPAND Red velvet pancakes are a decadent treat at Dish Society. Photo by Dragana Harris

Dish Society

5470 San Felipe

12525 Memorial

23501 Cinco Ranch

1050 Yale

712 Main

All Dish Society locations will feature a special Monday brunch counter service from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with its social hour from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and dinner with table service till 10 p.m. Red Velvet Pancakes, Gulf Shrimp and Smoked Gouda Grits and the Seasonal Grain Bowl are some of the items on offer. For an adult brunch cocktail, choose from a mimosa, fromosa or bromosa, or try the mimosa flight. There's also a $5 children's brunch menu.

EXPAND Emmaline is lovely any time. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Emmaline

3210 West Dallas

For reservations: 713-523-3210

In addition to its Houston Restaurant Weeks menus, Emmaline is adding lobster Benedict, steak and eggs, and skillet French toast to its lunch/brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Labor Day. Dinner will run from 3 to 9 p.m.

Hugo's

1602 Westheimer

For reservations: 713-524-7744

Hugo Ortega's namesake restaurant will join his other three Houston restaurants serving an a la carte brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dinner service beginning at 3 p.m.

EXPAND Hungry's Next Door has an outside bar. Photo by Becca Wright

Hungry's

2356 Rice

14714 Memorial

Hungry's is offering half-price mimosa carafes and brunch for lunch on September 2, Labor Day. The deal is available in its Next Door and Upstairs bars as well.

Local Foods

2356 Kirby

714 Yale

The Heights and Upper Kirby locations will offer their weekend brunch through Monday, September 2 for the holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The other three locations will be closed for Labor Day.

Peli Peli

110 Vintage Park

5085 Westheimer

23501 Cinco Ranch

The South African fusion restaurant will offer its weekend brunch for an extra day on Monday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to to 4 p.m. Options include the Espedata Benedict with a filet medallion skewer and the Chicken Schnitzel and Waffles ($16). The Vintage Park location has a more extensive brunch menu than the other two restaurants with starters like beef or vegetable bobotie and the new lamb samosa ($12). The brunch lasts until 4 p.m., so you can overlap with its happy hour which runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Go have a jol at Peli Peli this weekend.

EXPAND Postino offers wine, food and live music this Labor Day. Photo by Becca Wright

Postino

642 Yale

Postino Heights is hosting a Lady Gaga vs. Madonna brunch. There will be a live DJ spinning tunes while diners and dancers can have a glitter-off and decide which queen rules. Costumes are encouraged, so if you have a meat dress or a cone bra, bring it on. There will be $5 mimosas and plenty of vino. If the music makes you hungry, the brunch menu includes French toast with strawberries and vanilla crème fraîche, the Farm Scramble with roasted Yukon gold potatoes, fresh eggs, herbs, onions, Gruyere and white cheddar and the B.E.L.T., a breakfast panini. The diva-inspired brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Labor Day. Don't forget about the $5 wine specials till 5 p.m.!

The Roastery

5895 San Felipe

The Roastery on San Felipe is serving brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, giving lie-a-beds plenty of time to get out and take advantage of the tasty menu and cocktails. If you like a sweet wake me up, there's the Bread Pudding French Toast ($10). If you prefer lunch over brunch, there's The Roastery Burger ($14). And for a fusion of eggs Benedict and Cajun flavor, the Roastery Benedict has two poached eggs with spinach, tasso ham and crawfish hollandaise. There are pizzas and a variety of breakfast sides such as eggs, Texas toast, buttered grits and crispy pork belly. There's also a kids menu.

State Fare Kitchen and Bar

947 Gessner

State Fare will serve a Labor Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., serving a menu that includes burgers from the Texas Red Chili Cheeseburger ($21) to the vegetarian Black Bean Burger ($18). There are brunch plates such as Huevos Rancheros ($14) and Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs ($18). The famous Cathead Buttermilk Biscuits ($13) can be orderd with housemade breakfast sausage or buttermilk-fried chicken thighs.

Xochi

1777 Walker

Marriott Marquis

713-300-4440

Hugo Ortega's Oaxaca-inspired restaurant will be serving an a la carte brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dinner service following at 3 p.m.