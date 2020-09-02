These Houston Restaurants Are Offering Labor Day Weekend Grilling Packages, Brunches and More

Houston favorites are offering Labor Day food and drink specials, from boozy lazy day brunches and fun steak nights to at-home grilling packages featuring burgers, dogs and fajitas.

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer

The bubbly bar and kitchen invites guests to pop bottles at an all-day Labor Day Brunch (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV on special for $49/bottle (both in-house and to-go). It will also be offering a to-go only BBQ Feast for Two featuring a half rack of ribs, Cornish game hen, smoked sausage, coleslaw, bbq baked beans and a bottle of Springtree Cabernet Sauvignon ’17 for $42. Add a Kids Meal with hot dogs, fries and fresh fruit for $12.99. Call 713-722-6899 for reservations or takeout.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington

The Butcher Shop’s summer grilling packages and market specials are choice Labor Day Weekend provisions, featuring everything from Wagyu beef patties and hot dogs to center-cut filets and crab-stuffed bacon-wrapped shrimp. It will also be running a special on Otto Wilde Grills, with 15 percent off (originally $999) through Sunday, September 6. And B&B Butchers along with sibling establishments B.B. Lemon, The Annie Café & Bar and B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar are offering a new selection of cocktails and wines by the bottle to-go.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd

Get a Labor Day Take and Bake Package ($89, serves four), featuring two shareable proteins, three shareable sides and one shareable dessert. Options include peach-glazed pork ribs, marinated skirt steak with chimichurri, sides from Panzanella to macaroni and cheese, and apple crisp or banana pudding.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North

The Capital Grille offers Steak Grille Boxes, each box with four uncooked steaks (cut daily by the in-house butcher), signature steak sauce and seasoning to be prepared at home. Guests can also order from The Capital Grille’s takeout menu and pair their dinner with the ultimate wine experience: The Generous Pour @Home.

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery, all locations

The cult favorite, which recently opened its new location in Springwoods Village in North Houston, will extend its popular brunch service to Labor Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The brunch menu will include the Tamale Benedict, Bacon and Egg Flatbread, Beef and Grits, Shrimp and Grits, and Fried Chicken and Biscuits. All locations will also serve lunch and dinner as well during the holiday Monday.

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd

The Butcher Shop is closed on Labor Day, but the steakhouse’s take-home steaks and more can be purchased all weekend long to meal prep for a relaxing Labor Day. Cuts range from ten to 34 ounces for $30-$95.

Eddie V’s, 12848 Queensbury, 2800 Kirby

Eddie V’s is offering Black Tie Marketplace Boxes, featuring a selection of uncooked prime steaks and lobster for at-home grilling. Boxes serve four or more, with options including Filet Mignon; New York Strip and Filet Mignon; Prime Bone-in Ribeye; and Lobster and Filet Mignon. Guests may pair with signature sides such as Truffled Macaroni and Cheese or Crab Fried Rice, with wine and champagne offered at select locations.

EXPAND Spend your Labor Day downing Goode Co. Taqueria's pecan waffles. Photo by Allison Moorman

Goode Co. Taqueria, 4902 Kirby

On Labor Day, Goode Co. Taqueria will be open for Labor Day Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon (normally it’s only open for breakfast on weekends), offering dishes like breakfast tacos, catfish and eggs, pecan waffles, omelets, migas, steak and eggs and more. Fajita Packs and Marg Kits to-go are also available.

Other Goode Co. options include Goode Company’s online store, which is offering a Labor Day discount – 10-percent on Texas BBQ packages, rubs and sauces on orders placed now through September 3 when you use the code LABORDAY at checkout. Goode Co. BBQ has BBQ Packs; Goode Company Grocer has options for hamburger and hotdog packs, steaks for grilling at home, pantry staples, cocktail kits and more; and Goode Bird offers fried chicken and other Southern goodies to-go or for delivery.

Hungry’s, 14715 Memorial, 2356 Rice

The family-friendly favorite will offers its popular weekend brunch on Monday as well. Guests can enjoy fresh air on the patio alongside refreshing seasonal cocktails and eats, or grab brunch kits and family meals to-go.

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial

The neighborhood favorite is rolling out a whole new Happy Hour cocktail and food menu just in time for Labor Day Weekend. The drink menu mixes $6 signature in-season drinks like Endless Summer with old classics like French 75, plus $5 wells and standard cocktails and discounted beers and wines; while small bites — think ceviche, chicken satay, fried brussels and loaded mashed potato balls — run $6. Happy Hour runs 3 to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Landry’s Seafood House, all locations

Available for dine-in or takeout, Landry’s Seafood House invites diners to celebrate the holiday weekend with a Crab and Shrimp Boil featuring snow crab clusters, shrimp, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes ($29 per person, available September 4-7). A lobster tail can be added to any order for $20, plus guests can add a half-bottle of Imagery Chardonnay and Cabernet for another $20.

Mastro’s, 1650 West Loop South

Mastro’s DIY Grill Kits ($120-$180)—featuring 28-day, wet-aged, cryo-vac sealed steaks with Mastro’s secret house steak rub, Caesar salad, ready-to-bake sides and Mastro’s signature butter cake—are available for take-out from September 4 through September 7. Drinks can be added as well.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton

Every Monday night is Steak Night at Monkey’s Tail, so you can end Labor Day Weekend with a 14-ounce ribeye, elote and loaded baked potato for $17. Steak Night and Cocktail Kits are available to-go as well.

The Oceanaire, 5061 Westheimer

This Labor Day, The Oceanaire will offer patrons a three-course dinner for $39 per guest. Diners can choose one starter, entree and dessert with offerings from chowder and fried calamari to grilled wild Alaskan salmon, center-cut filet and flourless chocolate torte. Add a bottle of Mer Soleil “Reserve” Santa Lucia Highlands Chardonnay for $59, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir for $79 or Stags’ Leap Winery Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon for $99.

Revival Market, 550 Heights

Revival’s Labor Day Grill Box features two Yonderway rib chops, house marinade, four 44 Farms burger patties and four Breadman Co. buns for $60. The Assorted Sausage Pack is $20, offering two andouille sausages, two Tejas varieties and two bratwurst. Call 713–880-8463 to preorder.

Saltgrass Steak House, all locations

Saltgrass is offering Family Meal Kits To-Go, featuring homestyle meals that serve parties of all sizes. Groups can select from house specialties such as BBQ Ribs and Grilled Chicken, Top Sirloin and Grilled Shrimp, Chicken Laredo and Mashed Potatoes.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd

On Monday, Superica will serve a special Labor Day brunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limited brunch items will be available for takeout with the full menu available for dine-in.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge

Sylvia’s will offer a takeout-only Fajita-Dinner-for-Four package ($59.95), featuring chicken or beef fajitas,

rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar cheese and tortillas of your choice. Those dining in can enjoy happy hour all day.

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer

Friday through Monday, guests can enjoy $25 select bottles of wine, bubbles, and mimosa carafes inside the restaurant or on the open air patio. Visit Resy for reservations.