Menu of Menus® 2021 Announces its Final Lineup

The Menu of Menus® returns once again with unlimited food samples on Tuesday, November 2 at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 7-10 p.m.General admission tickets are $59 and include entry into the event at 7 p.m., unlimited food samples from Houston’s favorite restaurants, alongside beer, wine, cocktails, music and entertainment.VIP Admission comes in at $79 with an increase to $89 on Saturday. Benefits include one hour early entry into the event at 6: p.m. unlimited food samples from Houston’s favorite restaurants, alongside beer, wine, cocktails, music and entertainment, plus complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.This year we're also offering a 4-pack, four GA tickets for $180 ($45/ticket). Besides the ever-spinning DJ, this year's event boasts a new seating area to rest before, during and after bites. Local artists will be on hand offering their wares for sale. Get your photo taken inside the Dolly Camper and watch the magic show we'll be presenting.Or have a caricature made and enter a contest to win tickets and gift cards.Russo New York PizzeriaPier 6 SeafoodMiMiD MeatballsYongTiff's TreatsLa Argentina Gelato & CoffeeClick Virtual Food HallHughie's Tavern & Vietnamese GrilleIndianolaNOKTURNEFreebirds World BurritoMs.Myrtle's Bakery ShoppeEl Quetzal Bakery & RestaurantEl TiempoFM Kitchen & BarShun Japanese KitchenMarco’s Pepper GrillFrenchy's ChickenSambucaBundt Cake-A-HolicHouse of PiesCheaters Creamery