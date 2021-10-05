Support Us

Menu of Menus® 2021 Announces its Final Lineup

October 5, 2021 8:44AM

Time to get together again.
Time to get together again. Photo by Kate McLean
The Houston Press Menu of Menus® returns once again with unlimited food samples on Tuesday, November 2 at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 7-10 p.m.

General admission tickets are $59 and include entry into the event at 7 p.m., unlimited food samples from Houston’s favorite restaurants, alongside beer, wine, cocktails, music and entertainment.

VIP Admission comes in at $79 with an increase to $89 on Saturday. Benefits include one hour early entry into the event at 6: p.m. unlimited food samples from Houston’s favorite restaurants, alongside beer, wine, cocktails, music and entertainment, plus complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.

This year we're also offering a 4-pack, four GA tickets for $180 ($45/ticket).

Besides the ever-spinning DJ, this year's event boasts a new seating area to rest before, during and after bites. Local artists will be on hand offering their wares for sale. Get your photo taken inside the Dolly Camper and watch the magic show we'll be presenting.

Or have a caricature made and enter a contest to win tickets and gift cards.

Participating Restaurants:

Russo New York Pizzeria
Pier 6 Seafood
MiMiD Meatballs
Yong
Tiff's Treats
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Click Virtual Food Hall
Hughie's Tavern & Vietnamese Grille
Indianola
NOKTURNE
Freebirds World Burrito
Ms.Myrtle's Bakery Shoppe
El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant
El Tiempo
FM Kitchen & Bar
Shun Japanese Kitchen
Marco’s Pepper Grill
Frenchy's Chicken
Sambuca
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
House of Pies
Cheaters Creamery
