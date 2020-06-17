Where to Support Bakers Against Racism

This week marks a national effort across the globe to fight racism using the humble tools of butter, sugar and flour. Bakers Against Racism is a "worldwide virtual bake sale" that invites bakers everywhere to join together, sell sweets, and raise money for their organization of choice to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Who's invited? Everyone who wants to see radical change against systemic and structural racism. If that sounds good to you, check out the local offerings from Houston bakers below. Note that all orders will need to be picked up on Saturday, June 20, though you can place preorders all this week in most cases.

One Fifth: This Underbelly Hospitality tasting pack is a dream, composed of five of their most popular desserts: a ca phe sua da carrot cake "fried pie," a mini Georgia James apple pie, a birthday cake push-pop, a black lime pie bar and a rainbow cookie sandwich. Each box can be pre-ordered for $40 and all proceeds will go toward Pure Justice Houston. To pre-order, visit the One Fifth curbside pickup link, make sure to set your pickup date for Saturday, June 20, and select the Bakers Against Racism charity box from the drop down menu!

Snag 2 dozen gluten-, grain- and sugar-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies from Bare Bakery and support the NAACP with your purchase! Photo by Bare Bakery

Bare Bakery: Kelly Cornelison's amazing gluten-, grain- and refined sugar-free bakery is offering their new take-and-bake frozen peanut butter cookie dough, perfect for baking off at home! For just $25, your entire donation will go towards the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund AND you'll land a batch of 2 dozen cookie dough balls to bake into delectably fresh cookies. Email Bare Bakery to order, and plan to pick up on either Friday or Saturday from the bakery.

Show up at Nancy's Hustle starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday to grab some of their best menu items and specialty baked goods until they run out. Remember to bring a mask and a credit card (no cash allowed). Photo by Nancy's Hustle



Nancy's Hustle: Branching out of the traditional bake sale items, Nancy's Hustle is holding a full-on Bakers Against Racism bake sale Saturday morning. Expect to find items like a duo of their famous nancy cakes with smoked trout roe and cultured butter, cream cheese and pickled plum danishes, peach hand pies, everything bagels, egg sandwich on brioche English muffins, zucchini kumquat cake, pints of granola and more. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available with coffee provided by Xela. No online pre-ordering available; the bake sale starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday until sold out. Just show up (in a mask and with a credit card) and place your order outside!

These chocolate strawberry cupcakes are just one of Monique Pham's irresistible cupcake flavors that she's offering throughout the month of June. Photo by @momobakescake

@momobakescake: Accountant turned baker Monique Pham is doing a bail bake sale for the month of June. While not explicitly in conjunction with Bakers Against Racism, for every 1 dozen cupcakes purchased, your entire $35 payment will be donated to BLM Houston. Cupcake flavor options include chocolate strawberry, strawberry shortcake, matcha, chocolate vanilla and more. Email momobakescake@gmail.com to place an order.

Honeychild's Sweet Creams is offering boxes of ice cream sandwiches for $30. Photo by Honeychild's Sweet Creams

Honeychild's Sweet Creams: In a seasonally appropriate twist, the lovely Honeychild's Sweet Creams is offering a tasting box of ice cream sandwiches for $30. Think flavors like sourdough chocolate chip cookies paired with buttermilk vanilla custard. Proceeds from these sales will go toward Sweetwater Farms HTX, a local Black-owned urban farm that aims to teach inner city youth about agriculture and feed families living in a food desert. Call Honeychild's Sweet Creams to place a pre-order by Friday, 6/19 for pick up on Saturday.

Koffeteria is offering a trio of profiteroles for $10 this Wednesday through Saturday, with 100 percent of proceeds going towards BLM Houston. Photo by Koffeteria

Koffeteria: This new EaDo bakery, helmed by Top Chef contestant Vanarin Kuch, is offering a trio of profiteroles in conjunction with Bakers Against Racism. The B.M.O profiteroles ("Break Me Off") are three different colors—signifying, per the Koffeteria Instagram, "although we may look different on the outside we are all filled the same" (in this case, with a delightful pastry cream). All proceeds from profiterole sales go toward the Houston chapter of Black Lives Matter — order online or in person and pick up Wednesday through Saturday, June 20. Use this as an excuse to go try their lemon meringue taco, pistachio baklava croissant, or their Salty Cambodian latte made with condensed milk and housemade sourdough butter.