Openings and Closings: Loro Kirby Opens Soon, Wild Oats Bows Out

Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar, 5333 Kirby, opens September 28 near Rice Village. It's the fifth location for the Austin-based restaurant and the second for Houston. The first Houston location opened in the Heights in 2022. The concept is under the umbrella of Hai Hospitality which operates a number of upscale sushi hotspots including Uchi, Uchiko, Uchiba and Oheya.
Loro is the brainchild of Hai Hospitality co-founder Tyson Cole and Franklin Barbecue owner Aaron Franklin. Both men are James Beard Award winners for Best Chefs: Cole in 2011 and Franklin in 2015. The combination of Cole's multi-level experience with Asian cuisine plus Franklin's pit mastery has created a unique menu that combines Texas barbecue and smoked meats with Japanese-inspired sauces and Southeast Asian flavors.
The ever popular Char Siew Pork Belly remains on the new menu along with The Sake Can Half Chicken with a Gochujang glaze and Oak Smoked Salmon. After 4 p.m., the restaurant will offer Smoked Beef Brisket. Sandwich options include Crispy Smoked Chicken, the Loro Cheeseburger and, unique to the Kirby restaurant, a Double Smash Burger with yuzu and Thousand Island dressing.
Leading the kitchen as chef de cuisine will be Houston native Esai Negrete whose professional resume includes Yia Mary's Greek Kitchen, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe and a stint as executive sous chef at Kiran's Houston. He joined Loro Heights in 2023 as sous chef and his talents and skill have elevated him to a new role at Loro Kirby.
It's been a bit of a bumpy ride for Wild Oats despite a loyal clientele which appreciated its chicken fried steak and Armadillo Eggs. It first opened in February 2022 at Houston Farmers Market with James Beard Award-winning chef/restaurateur Chris Shepherd and culinary director Nick Fine collaborating to create a Texas-inspired culinary vehicle for Fine in the Underbelly Hospitality portfolio. However, Shepherd made a surprise departure from Underbelly in July 2022 to focus more on his non-profit Southern Smoke Foundation as well as other projects. Fine left a couple of months later.
closed June 16,2024, making way for an upcoming second location of Alamo Tamales. Needless to say, Houston Farmers Market has seen a bit of turnover in its culinary tenants.
In December 2023, Wild Oats reopened in Spring Branch, as we reported here in the Houston Press. Now, eight months later, it has ridden off into the sunset.
The taco restaurant was opened in 2018 by Myers-Hurt and wife Laura. Its global flavors took the simple taco to new heights in a spot minutes away from Galveston's seawall. Part of its lure was the freshly-caught seafood and the use of seasonal ingredients, aspects that caught Halili's attention. His family-owned business, Prestige Oysters, and restaurant Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House have the same dedication to the Gulf Coast and its bounty.
The menu is still anchored by some of the tacos developed by Myers-Hurt including the Korean, Vietnamese, Empire and Dirty South tacos. The Baja tacos are served on house-made corn tortillas made with Masienda's heirloom blue corn masa harina. Flour tortillas are also made in-house.
Cervantez and Garcia have added to the offerings with daily crudo specials that will be limited in supply due to the reliance on fresh catch. The Corn Cup and seasonal Pickle Bits stay on the menu, joined by new sides like Chili-Marinated Cucumbers and Onion Rings with curry ketchup.
Soft opening hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant is counter-service and cashless. Dinner and happy hour service will be announced soon.
The interior will accommodate 84 diners while the shaded patio will have room for 34 more. In an area bustling with activity, the location will offer ample parking, a scarce amenity in the Montrose neighborhood.
The chicken is marinated for 24 hours before being flame-grilled and basted to the customer's flavor and spice preference. It's named for the spicy Bird's Eye Chili pepper, or Peri Peri, which was introduced to the Portuguese by indigenous West Africans. Nando's serves the PERi PERi chicken by half and quarter, thighs, breasts and wings. There are chicken bowls, salads, wraps and sandwiches as well. Vegetarian options include the Veggie Burger and Rainbow Vegetarian Bowl.
It's the second brick and mortar for the coffee shop and cafe which first opened in Bellaire and also has an outpost at Rice University. Owners Sarah Lieberman and Chef J.C. Ricks are thrilled to open in the historic Heights Clock Tower, a space that provides a kitchen six times larger than the one in Bellaire. That added space will allow double production with upgraded equipment and an in-house pastry chef.
according to CultureMap Houston. The New York-style deli restaurant, with its tag line "Katz's never kloses", first opened in Austin in 1979. It expanded to Houston in 2000 on Westheimer in Montrose. It has since opened three more locations in The Woodlands, Heights and Galleria areas. Unfortunately, the Austin original closed in 2011. However, with the info about a new Houston location comes the good news that the Austin Katz's will reopen in its original spot at 618 W. 6th. Its opening date has yet to be decided.
As for the Memorial City location, it will have the same architect as the upcoming Austin restaurant. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, which has been Katz's design partner for all the current locations, will be busy with the two new locations.
The self-service frozen yogurt shop has more than 200 flavors and a variety of toppings. Classic flavors such as Fresh Strawberry and French Vanilla are available alongside seasonal treats such as Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl. Guests can enjoy their choices in-store or on the patio. There are also options for pickup, delivery and catering.
Mountain Mike's Pizza has signed three multi-unit development deals to bring more locations to Houston, Austin and the DFW Metroplex. While Austin is a new market for the pizza brand, it opened its first Houston area location this past spring in Cypress. The deal will bring five new locations to Austin and three more each to the Greater Houston and Dallas areas.
Located in a building that once served as a bank in the 1960s, the original walls, made with bricks from the D'Hanis company in San Antonio, and its terrazzo floors have been preserved. Adding to the warmth of the interior is mid-century stained glass and plaid curtains that recall old school Italian bistros of the era.
We will have more about Milton's as it gets closer to opening.
Talyard Brewing Co., 1033 Imperial Boulevard, officially opened this past Monday after a series of soft opening events. Taking the time to train its staff and work out its service-style, the brewery and taproom says in an email that it has landed on counter-service with floating servers (figuratively not literally). Orders can be placed in the tap room, the outdoor tap wall and the Black Pearl BBQ Trailer for food and drink orders. Beepers will be given to alert guests when their orders are ready for pickup. The "floaters" will be on hand to assist with questions, order corrections and tab closeouts and payment can be taken at the counters as well. There will be bussers to clear away plates and glasses.