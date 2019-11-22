Lotti Dotti Closes Today

The popular Midtown party patio spot at 601 Richmond is closing its doors after service today. The announcement on its Facebook page has taken its loyal regulars by surprise.

The announcement read, "It is with a heavy heart and due to unforeseen circumstances that I must inform you that tomorrow will be our last day of service. It's been super fun and we thank everyone that came and partied with us."

We reached out on social media for further explanation, but were told "No comment".

Lotti Dotti was a partnership between Adam Dorris, formerly of Pax Americana and Presidio, and General Manager Michael Riojas (Beaver's, Goode Co.). After Presidio suffered a major fire in late October 2018. Dorris and his landlords decided not to reopen. Lotti Dotti became his next project and it opened this past June in the spot vacated by Brooklyn Athletic Club.

It quickly became a Midtown favorite with its large outdoor seating areas and bars. A playful mix of cocktails, many of them frozen, paid homage to Houston and some of its more colorful characters. The frozen tequila drink, "Slime in the Ice Machine", was a tribute to our much loved (and for restaurants, feared) newsman Marvin Zindler. The Texas Hammer was a reference to local lawyer Jim Adler. The Froze Altuve was named for Houston Astros second baseman and hometown hero, Jose Altuve.

If you want one last party at Lotti Dotti or have not had the opportunity to experience it in the five months that it has been open, today is your final chance. The Facebook announcement said that the bar will be open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. today and all cocktails, wine and booze will be $5. So, go say goodbye to the staff and give them a last hurrah.