Openings and Closings: Lyric Market Has Opened, Gatsby's Seafood Debuts

Lyric Market
, 411 Smith, opened in downtown Houston October 13. The new food hall takes its place among other downtown multi-concept food destinations like The POST, Bravery Chef Hall and Finn Hall. Some of the existing food halls saw a downtick in business during the COVID pandemic restaurant restrictions, losing a few of their vendors along the way. However, as more and more offices have employees returning, the downtown dining scene has seen a resurgence once again, even though it may not yet be up to pre-pandemic levels.
click to enlarge
Lyric market welcomes guests with comfortable seating and a slick, contemporary interior.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Announced in 2018, Lyric Market's arrival has been a few years in the making. It comes from Hospitality HQ which, under the leadership of chef/restaurateur Akhtar Nawab, has become the fastest-growing food hall management group in the country with restaurants and communal dining concepts in over 15 states.
click to enlarge
From barbecue to sushi to Nashville hot chicken, there's a variety of foods to choose from.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Set on the ground floor of Lyric Tower in Houston's Theater District, there is a main bar area with a number of different vendors and culinary concepts within steps from the bar with a multitude of seating options including counter stools, tables and chairs and booth/table hybrids.
The current vendor list offers options for everyone including Horu Sushi, BAD CHX, Lottie's Smokehouse, Ivy Stark's Mexology, Mission Burger, Kati Roll Wala and 1929 Po-boy Kitchen. There's also Press Waffle Co. and Alenbi Falafel + Hummus.
State of the art technology and 24-hour monitored security makes Lyric Garage a parking option for Lyric Market and the Theater District.
Photo by Lyric Market
While the Lyric Market is a quick elevator ride down for those working in Lyric Tower and a short walk for others in the downtown area, foodies on a mission will have to find street parking or garage parking. Lyric Garage is adjacent to the food hall and claims to be the most technologically advanced parking garage in the world. It offers hourly rates as well as event parking.
click to enlarge Gatsby's Prime Seafood
This crab cake is all crab and no cake.
Photo by Michael Anthony
, 1212 Waugh, opened October 11. The sister restaurant to Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse is part of Houston-based Gatsby's Hospitality Group. The group's Director of Operations, Luis Rodriguez, has put together a team that includes Executive Chef Erick Anaya, who led the opening of Gatsby's steakhouse concept from the beginning. Rodriguez was general manager at the steakhouse originally.
click to enlarge
Ask Chef Anaya his Ratatouille story. It's adorable.
Photo by Raydon Creative
Just as the steakhouse was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's protagonist Jay Gatsby and his luxurious lifestyle, Gatsby's Prime Seafood is also influenced by the romanticism of a different era, one of glamor and excess. While Gatsby's Steakhouse is accented with red and black, the new seafood concept is done in a blue and gold aesthetic with blue velvet chairs, crystal chandeliers and large, yet cozy booths that invite guests to linger over drinks and intimate conversations.
click to enlarge
Gatsby's Prime Seafood will impress the Daisy Buchanans of Houston.
Photo by Raydon Creative
The blue of the interior is not only relaxing but also a reminder that seafood is the main focus of the restaurant's menu. Gatsby's Hospitality owner Luis Rangel says, " What may appear on the surface to be a concept similar to Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse, I can assure all of our patrons that we will be putting the emphasis on the sea in seafood at this restaurant while focusing on the things that we're known for at the Steakhouse: presentation, flavor and consistency in all dishes."
The menu will include fresh seafood brought in daily with items like Branzino Filet, New Bedford scallops, Sea Bass and caviar offerings. Steak lovers will still be catered to with a filet, ribeye and New York strip on the menu. And of course, befitting any posh new Houston restaurant, there will be a stunning seafood tower.
click to enlarge
Kriti Kitchen
An authentic Greek salad, Cretan-style.
Photo by Ajna Jai
, 4010 Bissonnet, is coming to West University this fall, though the official opening date has yet to be announced. It's the first brick and mortar restaurant for owner and executive chef Mary Cuclis. The Greek eatery is influenced by Cretan cuisine and Kriti is the Greek pronunciation for the island of Crete.
Cuclis has a resume that includes acclaimed restaurants such as Bo Innovation, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hong Kong that is known for its "X-treme Chinese Cuisine" and Pondicheri, the Houston Indian restaurant owned and helmed by star chef and recent cookbook author, Anita Jaisinghani. Cuclis also owns Kriti Cooking, a catering company that serves her interpretations of Cretan cuisine. Kriti Kitchen will serve authentic dishes inspired by her summers spent visiting relatives in the towns of Crete while also sourcing local ingredients as part of the Cretan cooking philosophy.
click to enlarge
Chef Mary Cuclis has an impressive resume and plans for her own restaurant.
Photo by Ajna Jai
The menu will offer dishes such as Cretan Salad, a Veg Wrap with roasted vegetables, pomegranate tahini and pickled onion along with vegetable and non-vegetable Mezze Boards, a great way to start off a meal with an intimate group of family or friends. There will also be a separate Heat & Eat menu that will feature a rotating selection of dressings, sauces, dips, sweets, homemade breads and family-style meals, ranging in size from small enough for two to three persons or a group of 12.
click to enlarge
Vegetables get equal treatment at Kriti Kitchen.
Photo by Ajna Jai
The upcoming restaurant's decor is a partnership between Allie Wood Design Studio and the Kriti Kitchen team. The relatively intimate space of 990 square feet will be warm and welcoming with blue, white and bronze accents and Minoan-inspired murals lining the walls.
The restaurant will be counter-service and there will be cafe seating along the windows and a wine bar with a heavily Greek-influenced list of wines. The restaurant will also serve espresso drinks.
click to enlarge Winfield's Chocolate Bar
Halloween is coming and so is the candy!
Photo by Becca Wright
, 2411 W. Alabama, opened October 11. The new dessert shop is part of the rebranding of The Chocolate Bar, which originally opened on W. Alabama in 2000. It has another location at 2521 University Boulevard which will continue to operate under The Chocolate Bar moniker.
Molly Voorhees, President of Beck's Prime, Winfield's Chocolate Bar and co-owner of Agnes Cafe & Provisions said in a press release that the team is thrilled to unveil the new location. " Along with creative input from our customers and partners, we have playfully reimagined the overall look and personality of the brand with a few additions that we hope visitors will enjoy."
click to enlarge
Only Texans could come up with this.
Photo by Becca Wright
One of those new offerings is a convenient takeaway counter which is accessible from the front sidewalk. Other additions include a curated coffee program and a selection of wine, champagne and port to pair with the sweets and treats. Hours have also been extended from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
With a 44-foot-long counter, customers will be in chocolate heaven as they peruse the display of cakes, cookies, ice creams and candy from Executive pastry Chef Grace Lapsys and her crew. The vintage-inspired decor was a collaboration with Sean Garrison and Levi Lemaster of Garrison Design Office and lures in sweet tooths of all ages with the comical artwork and warm-toned color scheme.
click to enlarge
Molly Voorhees and father Win Campbell carry on a family legacy.
Photo by Daniel Ortiz
The new name for the rebrand is a tribute to Voorhees' father, Win Campbell, co-founder of Becks Prime, and also to his great-uncle Winfield who, according to family lore, won a horse, wagon and bakery in a game of poker in 1925. That windfall apparently got the family through the Great Depression as Uncle Winfield sold baked goods and penny loaves door-to-door.
click to enlarge Daddy's Chicken Shack
Who's your Nashville Daddy?
Photo by Shannon O'Hara
, 1223 W. 11th, opened October 13. It's the second location for the Los Angeles-based fried chicken concept and will serve as the flagship restaurant, headquarters and training center for the emerging brand's franchisees. The restaurant will host a grand opening event October 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with family-friendly activities and swag bags for the first 100 guests. Each customer will receive a buy one, get one free sandwich coupon for a subsequent visit.
Daddy's first opened in 2018 in Pasadena, California with wife and husband owners Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas inspired by the success of Webb's chicken sliders at a catered celebrity event in 2013. The couple honed their concept at the Smorgasburg LA food market before opening their Pasadena location.
click to enlarge
Daddy's Chicken Shack comes to the Heights.
Photo by Shannon O'Hara
The menu is described as being American South with a hint of Southeast Asian influences. The chicken is brined overnight in buttermilk and aromatics before being double-battered and fried. Fan faves include the Big Daddy sandwich, topped with Napa slaw and sriracha mayo and the Nashville Daddy, seasoned with classic Nashville Hot spices and topped with a sweet, creamy slaw, house-made pickles and remoulade sauce. The All-American chicken sandwich gets an extra sumpin' sumpin' with the addition of bacon.
click to enlarge
Co-owners Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas share a laugh in their new restaurant.
Photo by Shannon O'Hara
The restaurant also serves breakfast with Daddy's Rosemary Biscuit Sliders and the Breakfast Waffle Daddy Sandwich, though the fried chicken sandwiches are also available throughout the day. There are other options such as bowls, chicken fingers fires and some vegan choices, too.
Daddy's is also technology-forward with mobile order drive-thru windows for online orders and a walk-up window for a streamlined process, which also includes dual production lines, one for the pick-up and delivery orders and another for the dining room.
click to enlarge Ojo de Agua
Hanging wicker chairs offer a comfy place to hang.
Rendering by Gitano Capital
, 4444 Westheimer, is coming to Houston in November. The Mexico-based restaurant chain has 40 locations across Mexico and most recently opened its first U.S. restaurant in Miami in early 2021. The River Oaks District will be the first Texas location for the health-conscious brand.
The concept is one of fresh and authentically-sourced ingredients with nutritious items such as acai bowls, chilaquiles, ranchero eggs, kale and salmon Salad and Avocado Truffle Toast. There's also a Kobe burger, pesto and protein bowls Lobster grilled Cheese an an extensive juice menu. Other beverage options include micheladas, local craft beers, wine-based fruit cocktails and mimosas.
click to enlarge
The interior combines rustic fixtures with clean and modern lines.
Rendering by Gitano Capital
The restaurant will also have a specialty retail market with fresh produce, salsas and market essentials.
The design is influenced by open-air Mexican markets with everyday items repurposed such as light fixtures made with milk bottle crates and napkin holders fashioned from lemon squeezers. Large colorful murals decorating the walls will highlight Houston's diverse culture with works done by local artists.
click to enlarge
North Italia
Diners in The Woodlands can enjoy an Italian feast at North Italia.
Photo by Nicole Corbett
, 1201 Lake Woodlands, opened October 5. We reported its upcoming opening last month and it was right on track with its debut. It's the second Houston location for the concept from Fox Restaurants Concept which has over 30 North Italia restaurants nationwide.
Located at The Woodlands Mall, the 10,359 square-foot space offers an indoor/outdoor bar, an airy, covered patio and an indoor dining room that seats 170 guests. The full-service bar can accommodate an additional 41 people.
click to enlarge
Pasta is made by hand at North Italia.
Photo by Nicole Corbett
The menu offers diners Italian dishes such as hand-stretched pizzas, handmade pastas, and entrees such as Tuscan Half Chicken and Beef Tenderloin Marsala. The restaurant offers service for lunch, dinner and a long weekend brunch. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday in the bar area from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
click to enlarge Cabo Bob's
Cabo Bob's is a success with Houstonians.
Photo by Richard Casteel
, 740 S. Mason, opened September 28 in Katy. It's part of the restaurant chain's additional three-store expansion into the Houston area after the success of its first Houston location, 1810 Fountainview, opened with franchisee Bob Hauser in December 2019.
Owner Don Brinkman opened the original Cabo Bob's in Austin with wife Terri in 2008. However, his mother was born and raised in Houston so he considers the Bayou City as a second hometown.
The Cali-Mex food concept differentiates itself from many fast casual brands by focusing on quality ingredients such as grass-fed beef steak and brisket, gluten-free chips and made to order tortillas. There are fish tacos, build-your-own bowls and burritos, nachos, quesadillas and much more. For vegans, the 17 Veggie Burrito is a great option as well as its Baja beans.
Brewingz
, 28320 Highway 290, closed August 24, as first reported by Community Impact
. The location at Mason and 290 announced on Facebook that it was closing and, if the comments are anything to go by, it won't be missed.
However, the Houston-based casual wing joint has 21 other locations in the Greater Houston area for fans to get their wing fix. They also serve burgers, sandwiches and a number of appetizers. They've recently added several tacos to the lineup as well.
click to enlarge Lotus Seafood
A taste of the islands can be found in the Lotus Rum Punch.
Photo by Henry Adegbite/Visual Influence
, 2903 S. Main, has launched its hookah patio in time for fall. The seafood restaurant celebrated its grand opening this past September and is the fifth location for the Houston-based concept which first opened in 2006.
The new outdoor patio has seating for 44 guests who can partake of the different hookah flavors and specials or just chill with a cool cocktail and tasty seafood. The Stafford location is the first of the brand's restaurants to offer a full-service bar and hookah patio. It has signature frozen daiquiris and cocktails like its Gone Fishin' with Bacardi lime rum, blue Curacao, Red Bull Yellow and sweet and sour. The Daquirita combines the flavors of a margarita and daiquiri with Bacardi lime rum and Patron tequila. It also has oversized buckets of its Lotus Rum Punch for a fruity drink to share or...not.
click to enlarge
Southern Smoke Festival
Chris Shepherd shows his appreciation of Aaron Franklin's barbecue.
Photo by Catchlight Photography
has returned in person, bigger and better than ever before, as a three-day event. There are three different experiences to choose from, or for Ballers, there's the 3-Day Baller Pass for $2,000. That's a lot of balls, er, bucks but it's for a good cause so true Ballers can spend a fun-filled weekend feeling good about their generous selves while loading up on food from some of the country's finest chefs and enjoying a few drinkie-poos as well.
The rebrand of Southern Smoke Foundation was founded by Chris Shepherd and wife Lindsey Brown in 2015 to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Over the years, as Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and the COVID pandemic crushed restaurants and food purveyors across the country, Southern Smoke began to focus much of its mission on aiding hospitality and restaurant workers in Houston and eventually other American cities like Chicago.
Part of its rebrand includes adding some star-studded events to its popular Southern Smoke Festival. From October 21 through October 23, there will be three very different festival happenings. On October 21, it will start the party with its H-Town Welcome Wagon
from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lott Hall at Hermann Park, hosted by Shepherd's pitmaster pal Aaron Franklin and his Hot Luck Fest. Lexus Early Entry at 6 p.m. is $250. General Admission at 7 p.m. is $150.
Southern Smoke on Ice
, October 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., is for those with deep pockets wanting to eat some amazing raw seafood. There will be a whole tuna breakdown and a line up of nationally-known chefs that includes Ashley Christensen, Manabu "Hori" Horiuchi, Cheetie Kumar, Mike Lata, Nicole Mills and Jason Stanhope. It will be held at the Manor House at The Houstonian. The tickets are $1,000 per person and very limited.
click to enlarge
James Beard Award-nominated chef Felipe Riccio will be just one of dozens of culinary giants at the East Downtown Throwdown.
Photo by Julie Soefer
The final event, East Downtown Throwdown
, will happen on October 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with VIP entry at 3 p.m. It will be held at 8th Wonder Brewery outdoors. There will be live fires, pits, trailers and a plethora of amazingly talented and celebrated chefs like Tom Colicchio, Chris Bianco, Aaron Bludorn, Dawn Burrell, Ryan Pera, Felipe Riccio and so many more. General Admission is $225 and VIP is $450.
For more information and to purchase tickets go to southernsmoke.org
.