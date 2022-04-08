Openings and Closings: Marmo Debuts, Patterson Park Next Week

Marmo, 888 Westheimer, opened April 6 at the Montrose Collective. The new Italian chophouse comes from Atlas Restaurant group which brought its Ouzo Bay and Loch bar to Houston in 2019. The Maryland-based company has styled Marmo after its Baltimore steakhouse and Italian concept, Tagliata.
The menu is a collaboration between Atlas Chef Partner Julian Marucci and Executive Chef Eli Jackson. Hand-cut and dry-aged premium steaks are the stars, sourced from local, domestic and international purveyors. Fresh, hand made pastas include squid ink campanelle with blue crab and uni cream sauce and rigatoni alla vodka. Dishes such as chicken or eggplant parmigiana, chicken Marsala and veal chop Milanese offer guests Italian comfort fare while seafood lovers will find treats such as oysters on the half shell and red snapper with caramelized fennel and fennel pollen pesto.
No chop house would be complete without a good wine list and Marmo offers a 22-page catalog of mainly Italian varietals by the glass with some vintage gems available by the bottle. Italian aperitifs, craft cocktails and an assortment of beers rounds out the beverage program. Look for a happy hour, Sunday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with specials on spritz cocktails and wine and Peroni on tap, available in the lounge, bar and on the outdoor patio.
The patio is dog-friendly and guests can admire the bayou view on two cantilevered levels. A dramatic mural lets visitors know that this is still a dynamic, urban respite among the trees, along with 40 oversized HDTVs, arcade and board games and out-of-the box programming.
For nosh, the bar will have a rotating selection of local food trucks. A list of each month's vendors will be on the Patterson Park website along with links to each truck's site for information and menus.
The bar will offer bike riders who come off the trail 10 percent off their tabs. There will be happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. plus planned theme nights such as Industry Night on Monday, Texas Tuesdays with $5 select Texas liquors and $4 select Texas beers, Wednesday Ladies Night, and Thursday Steak Night.
The upcoming neighborhood hangout will occupy 1,500 square feet of space with an all-weather patio space. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan are recent transplants to Houston, arriving here last year with a plan to open a community-based business. Paige Lujan has 13 years of experience in craft beer and Upside Pub will feature 15 taps of brews along with a rotating bottle and can list. There will also be wine and liquor available.
In order to bring in customers for after-work drinks and date nights out, the bar will have a menu of pub favorites like house-made queso and chicken wings. Though small, the food menu will also offer beer-friendly munchies like boiled peanuts and a Texas version of Jersey diner fries plus heartier fare such as Northeast shrimp rolls and California burritos.
The couple want to offer the neighborhood a comfortable place to enjoy a bite and a drink and also to enjoy watching sporting events on the televisions without the feel of a typical sports bar. Paige Lujan said, "We will show what the community wants to see, whether that's EPL soccer matches, local major team events or the bass fishing finals. Sunday mornings will include NFL games and Formula 1 races, just like we do it in the Lujan household."
The menu is simple and straight forward. Diners can order tenders or sliders separately or combos with crinkle-cut fries. The sliders are served with pickles and kale slaw. There's also mac & cheese on the menu plus milkshakes. Spice levels run from No Spice to Medium to Reaper.
With its catch phrase, "hella hot, hella good", Urban Bird offers heat levels that can make your nose run and your eyes water. However, there are six different flavors and heat levels to choose from for those who need less of an capsaicin high. The all natural jumbo chicken tenders are made to order.
The simple menu includes Chicken & Waffles, Tenders Basket, and its Chicken Tender Sando made with two jumbo tenders, homemade kale slaw, Bird Sauce and pickles on a brioche bun. Its Urban Fries are one of the most popular items with mac & cheese, Nashville hot chicken, Bird Sauce and pickles atop seasoned fries.
Kimico "Mico" Frydenlund, along with husband Chris, started the spicy fried-chicken magic with a small, white food trailer in the Galleria area, where long lines formed daily until they were sold out. The couple opened the first brick and mortar spot in 2020 at 1603 N. Durham, at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
Two years later, the City of Houston officially declared March 30, 2022, Mico’s Hot Chicken Day. Now, the restaurant is on the move again, literally, with the addition of its fleet of five food trucks. The restaurant itself will still provide its hot chicken, along with new menu items like banana pudding and Hot Shake Fries.
Mico's food trucks will also be heading to 5130 Bellaire from April 18 through April 24 before ending the month in EaDo at 2800 Navigation, April 25 though May 1. Unfortunately, the food truck menu is currently limited to the Sammich Combo with waffle fries and a drink.
Mico's recently introduced online ordering which is also available for the Tour Truck via micoshotchicken.com.
Crumbl Cookies, 20530 Interstate-45, celebrated its grand opening April 1. The cookie delivery service offers four rotating flavors each week and recent treats include Waffle, New York Cheesecake and Berries & Cream. The company also offers catering with a wide selection of cookie options including Aggie Blue Mint, Berry Crunch, Birthday Cake and Brownie Batter. Parents-to-be can even have special gender reveal cookies made.
JoeOne Hibachi, 15626 Cypress Rosehill, will open its first storefront location April, as reported by Community Impact. The local catering company brings the hibachi experience to homes and event venues and soon, it will offer its food and show to the public. The very busy owner has promised the Houston Press more information about the upcoming restaurant next week, after the crush of weekend catering.
Fuddruckers, 2000 Willowbrook, is currently in build-out mode inside Willowbrook Mall and is shooting to open in late summer/early fall. Currently, there is a location near the mall at 7511 FM 1960. A representative for the company told the Press that the 1960 location, which has been around for years, will continue at its present spot because "we are very pleased with the Willowbrook market."
The Fuddruckers chain was sold to Nicholas Perkins of Black Titan Franchise systems, LLC in June 2021. With the change in ownership has come some revitalization of the brand and plans for expansion. In March, the company announced that it signed leases with Brookfield Properties to open 10 new Fuddruckers restaurants in malls nationwide. There are also plans for several soon-to-open Fuddruckers ghost kitchens including one at Kitchen United, 1035 N. Shepherd, in the Kroger store, according to PR Newswire.
The breakfast menu offers items like avocado toast, a breakfast sandwich, pancakes and French toast while the weekend brunch has tartine, chilaquiles, a Monte Cristo and its Breakfast Belly Burger. The daily menu starts with appetizers such as Crab and Shrimp Fritters and Butternut Squash soup plus salads, hand-tossed pizzas and sandwiches, including the Duck Banh Mi and the Grateful Bird made with maple bourbon-brined turkey breast. For dinner there are entrees like Salmon Provencale, American Wagyu Sirloin, Gulf Shrimp Pasta and Chicken Succotash. There's also a kids menu.
The new bar program means that guests can enjoy libations like the Boozy Pick Me Up with Tito's vodka, Kahlua and Katz espresso or a refreshing Cool Cucumber which mixes Ketel One Cucumber Vodka with lemon and mint.
III by Wolfgang Puck, 6550 Bertner, quietly snuck in the last week of February 2022. Located in the John P. McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons, the new restaurant from the Austrian-born celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck, takes over the space which formerly housed Third Coast Restaurant.
Puck has tried the Houston restaurant scene before. He opened Wolfgang Puck Gourmet Express in Westchase in 2004, followed by a Sugar Land location. Both closed by 2007, according to Houston Food Finder. Since December 2019, Puck has operated a catering company in Houston and we suspect that Houston's culinary capital has inspired the chef to add the Bayou City to his empire.
P.Pole Pizza, 12344 Barker Cypress, is shooting to open in May. The Miami-based pizza restaurant has two locations in Florida, with two more on the way. The Cypress store will be the first for Texas.
Eskimo Hut, 3815 Grand Parkway, is having a grand opening weekend April 9 and April 10, beginning at 11 a.m. The frozen daiquiri shop is offering every 10th customer in line at the drive-thru a souvenir cup or guests who go inside the store can spin for a free cup. Even better, Eskimo Hut is offering 2 for the price of 1 gallon bags to-go.
With its name and its menu of drinks like Scooby Snack and Little Mermaid, one might think this was a frozen slushie place but it's actually a boozy playland for grownups. There are classic daiquiri flavors such as the Bahama Mama, Jolly Rancher and Pink Panty Dropper. Featured Combos include the Malibu Barbie with pina colada, peach, raspberry and cream or the Ziggy Marley with strawberry, kiwi and watermelon. The Lone Star cocktails offer choices such as the Bluebonnet with vodka and the Tequila Sunrise. There are Jello-shots and loaded gummies, too.
Drink responsibly and keep the kids away from the loaded gummy bears.
Sharky's American Grill, 126 Vintage Park Boulevard is coming soon. We have reached out for an opening date and will keep readers updated on how soon is soon.
Three Brothers Bakery, 500 Chimney Rock, is expected to open later this year, according to CultureMap Houston. The upcoming Tanglewood location will be the fourth for the Jewish bakery which has been serving Houston delicious cakes, pies, cookies and bread since 1949.