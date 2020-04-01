 
Houston Press

4
Rescheduled again
Rescheduled again
Houston Press Menu of Menus® 2020 Rescheduled Again For September

Houston Press | April 1, 2020 | 12:04pm
In light of the continuing developments of the COVID-19 virus and the announcement from the federal government extending the social distancing guidelines, the Houston Press has decided to further postpone its annual Menu of Menus® Extravaganza 2020 date until September 1. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled September 1 date.

Menu of Menus® was first scheduled for April 7, then rescheduled to June 2 and now will be held this fall. Restaurants from throughout Houston provide food and drink samples to ticket holders.

In a statement, the Press said:

While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to celebrating our diverse culinary scene with you in September.


The even wil now take place at Silver Street Studios from 7-10 p.m. 

 
