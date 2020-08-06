 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Kevin Naderi will be back in a battle with a Dallas chef in the Iron Fork competition.
Photo by Kate McLean

The Houston Press Menu of Menus Goes Virtual

Houston Press | August 6, 2020 | 6:15am
The 18th  Annual  Houston Press Menu of Menus is going virtual for the first time ever. And yes, the continued number of coronavirus cases in the area prompted the move — which doesn't mean what we've come up with won't give you a great time.

The event is set for September 2 at 7 p.m. GA tickets are $49 plus fees and VIP tickets are $79 plus fees. On August 31 you pick up your food and drink packets — there won't be any perishables in the box —  and either enjoy them then or save them to go along with the big event. VIP ticket holders will also be able to eat food from food trucks on site at the August 31 pickup party.

Here's what's happening:

Access to Virtual Chef Competition
This year, we're bringing back the Chef Competition, and we're taking things up a notch by hosting a Dallas vs. Houston Chef Throwdown.

Both cities are always bringing the heat when it comes to fresh and unique meals and we are excited to see what they bring to the table this year. Chef Kevin Naderi of Roost Restaurant will be representing H-Town. Two top chefs will receive a basket of ingredients and one secret ingredient provided by US Foods, to go head to head for the prestigious Iron Fork award. The winner will be announced during the virtual event & will have the chance to compete at the World Food Championship.

The virtual event will also feature cocktail demonstrations from Jack Daniel’s and food and cooking tips from Peli Peli South African Kitchen to help make you a professional in the kitchen.

Menu of Menus Take Home Box
This year, while you tune into the virtual Chef Competition, drink and eat from the comfort of your home. Crack open a cold Alaskan Brewing Can or make a cocktail with premium alcohol and recipes provided as you munch on sweet and savory bites from some of your favorite Menu of Menus vendors.

Exclusive Menu of Menus Card featuring savings from Participating Menu of Menus Restaurants
Since we cannot gather in the same place to sample all of the Menu of Menus restaurants, we wanted to give you an opportunity to experience them for yourselves. Enjoy discounts to participating restaurants with your exclusive Menu of Menus Card!.

Gifts & Swag from Menu of Menus Sponsors and the Houston Press
As a special thank you, enjoy a variety of gifts and swag from participating sponsors and vendors, and receive a discount code to the Houston Press Menu of Menus 2021.

Free Food from featured Food Trucks at the Pick Up Party (Exclusive to VIP Ticket Holders)
Enjoy complimentary food from some of Houston’s best food trucks including The Dough Cone, Frenchy’s Chicken, and The Melt on Wheels when you pick up your Exclusive Menu of Menus Take Home Box.

**Menu of Menus Food & Drink Bundle Boxes will be available at a drive-thru Pick-Up Party on August 31 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Silver Street Studios.

While we may not be able to celebrate Menu of Menus together in person, we will still be celebrating at a six-foot distance from the comfort of your car. The music will be loud, the spirits will be high, and the Food & Drink Bundle boxes will be full and ready for you to take home. Pull your car right up with your window down and we will place your items directly in your vehicle.

To purchase tickets, visit the Menu of Menus website. For more about the Food and Drink Bundle Box, the Menu of Menus Restaurant Card, the Pick Up Party and Chef Competition, just click on each link. 

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

