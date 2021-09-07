Get Your Menu of Menus® Tickets Now Before Price Increase

General Admission tickets are $49 but will increase to $59 on September 11. This Includes entry into the event at 7 p.m., unlimited food samples from Houston’s favorite restaurants, alongside beer, wine, cocktails, music and entertainment.
VIP Admission comes in at $79 with an increase to $89 on Saturday. Benefits include one hour early entry into the event at 6:00pm, unlimited food samples from Houston’s favorite restaurants, alongside beer, wine, cocktails, music and entertainment, plus complimentary valet parking before 6:30pm.
Participating Restaurants:
Click Virtual Food Hall
El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant
El Tiempo
FM Kitchen & Bar
Freebirds World Burrito
Frenchy's Chicken
Hughie's Tavern & Vietnamese Grille
Indianola
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Marco’s Pepper Grill
MiMiD Meatballs
Ms.Myrtle's Bakery Shoppe
NOKTURNE
Omni Houston Hotel Galleria La Reserve
Pier 6 Seafood
Russo New York Pizzeria
Sambuca
Shun Japanese Kitchen
Siphon Coffee
Tiff's Treats
Yong