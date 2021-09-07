Get Your Menu of Menus® Tickets Now Before Price Increase

Support Us

September 7, 2021

Get ready for another Menu of Menus® but this time you won't need to drive through.
The 19th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, November 2 at Silver Street Studios but now is the time to buy your tickets before the prices rise this Saturday.

General Admission tickets are $49 but will increase to $59 on September 11. This Includes entry into the event at 7 p.m., unlimited food samples from Houston’s favorite restaurants, alongside beer, wine, cocktails, music and entertainment.

VIP Admission comes in at $79 with an increase to $89 on  Saturday. Benefits include one hour early entry into the event at 6:00pm, unlimited food samples from Houston’s favorite restaurants, alongside beer, wine, cocktails, music and entertainment, plus complimentary valet parking before 6:30pm.

Participating Restaurants:

Click Virtual Food Hall
El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant
El Tiempo
FM Kitchen & Bar
Freebirds World Burrito
Frenchy's Chicken
Hughie's Tavern & Vietnamese Grille
Indianola
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Marco’s Pepper Grill
MiMiD Meatballs
Ms.Myrtle's Bakery Shoppe
NOKTURNE
Omni Houston Hotel Galleria La Reserve
Pier 6 Seafood
Russo New York Pizzeria
Sambuca
Shun Japanese Kitchen
Siphon Coffee
Tiff's Treats
Yong
