Seven Houston Sandwiches You Gotta Try for National Sandwich Day

All year, I've been writing about Houston's Best Sandwiches. I've been eating sandwiches like there is no tomorrow, all for you, my dear readers. There have been a LOT of good sandwiches make the list. We have a lot of great food in Houston and what's not to love about tasty ingredients stuffed between slices of bread?

With National Sandwich Day looming this Saturday, November 3, it felt like a good time for a recap of what we have learned so far and give you a rundown of some sandwiches you just got to get in your belly.

Chopped Ribeye Bánh Mì

Roostar Vietnamese Grill

1411 Gessner

In what amounts to a Vietnamese sub sandwich, the bánh mì can be found in restaurants all over Houston. The Roostar version with chopped ribeye is not only unique (you won't find a lot of ribeye on Vietnamese sandwiches) but the bread is absolutely decadent thanks to a special recipe from Houston's all-star bakery Slow Dough.

EXPAND The Lobster Roll from Maine-ly Sandwiches is piled high with fresh lobster on a buttery roll. Photo by Jeff Balke

Lobster Roll

Maine-ly Sandwiches

Multiple Locations

If you haven't had the pleasure of tasting an authentic New England-style lobster roll, here's your chance. Like the beloved "chow-dah," northeastern folks take their lobster rolls seriously, as does Maine-ly. Fresh, sweet and salty lobster is PILED onto soft bread seared on the flat top in butter.

EXPAND The Day After Thanksgiving from Lola is my happy place. Photo by Jeff Balke

Day After Thanksgiving

Lola

1102 Yale

It's gotten to the point that I actually make a second turkey at Thanksgiving only for sandwiches. It's, frankly, the best part of Turkey Day. So, that makes the Day After Thanksgiving at Lola my happy place even if the temperature outside is 90 and it's closer to July 4 than the end of November. Dig that rich brown gravy mixed with the tart and sweet cranberry sauce alongside roasted turkey and stuffing. Gobble freaking gobble.

EXPAND The Local Foods "Crunchy" Chicken may not be a hunk of fried messiness, but it is nevertheless divine. Photo by Jeff Balke

"Crunchy" Chicken

Local Foods

Multiple Locations

Most chicken with a crunch is actually just fried chicken. And, let's be clear, there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with that. But, if you don't want all that batter and oil, the "Crunchy" Chicken at Local Foods is definitely the next best thing. I'm not saying this is 100 percent healthy. Sure, they use a nut crumble for some of the crunch, but potato chips for the rest. But, it's a lot less heavy than a giant hunk of fried chicken and probably tastier than most.

EXPAND The Mortadella at 13 Celsius will make you wonder how you could ever like a basic baloney and cheese sandwich. Photo by Jeff Balke

Mortadella Panini

13 Celsius

3000 Caroline

Kids love baloney and cheese. Adults do to. But, most of us cast a wary eye because, well, we recognize most baloney isn't exactly a great cut of meat. But, when it is mortadella on a pretzel roll with a fried egg, it is elevated to something akin to sandwich art, and that's exactly how they make this magnificent beat at quaint Midtown wine bar 13 Celsius.

EXPAND The Smoked Turkey at Onion Creek is the creme de la creme of the basic bitch of sandwiches. Photo by Jeff Balke

Smoked Turkey

Onion Creek

3106 White Oak Drive

Almost everybody eats a boring ass turkey sandwich now and again. So, when you see one on a menu, the general feeling is "meh." But, you would be doing yourself a disservice if you ignored the Smoked Turkey at Heights mainstay Onion Creek. The balance of flavors (turkey, bacon, chipotle mayo, avocado) on this brilliant little mofo will make you think twice at looking past the humble turkey sandwich.

EXPAND The Rotisserie Chicken sandwich at Rhotey Rotisserie is the chicken sandwich we've all been waiting for. Photo by Jeff Balke

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

Rhotey Rotisserie

9296 Westheimer

Not even open a month as of writing this, Rhotey has already vaulted its way to the top of this sandwich lover's list, mainly because I would eat the rotisserie chicken off a plate with my fingers without hesitation. Fortunately, I can have it on pretzel roll with caramelized onions, aged balsamic and cracklins (yes, friend chicken skin...you heard me!).

