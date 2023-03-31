Openings and Closings: Berg's New Concept, Orioli Group's Coastal Restaurants

Dune Road
, 845 Texas, is shooting to open in fall 2023 from Berg Hospitality Group in the Texas Tower. The upscale dining spot is inspired by the seafood restaurants of New England with menu items such as seafood chowder, fried clams and an overstuffed lobster roll. New England-style clam and lobster bakes round out the fresh seafood offerings.
Dune Road will be a stunning resto in downtown's Texas Tower.
Rendering by ICRAVE
Guests can imagine they are lounging on a private yacht docked in a coastal New England town as they sip on one of the signature cocktails. There's a bounty of delights from the raw bar that will be adjoined to the 56-seat circular cocktail bar. In addition to the lounge area and dining room, there will be a private dining space for large groups. There will also be patio seating for 44 guests with green elements creating an oasis for happy hour mingling or seafood feasting.
The 5,430 square-foot space has been designed by ICRAVE with wavy nautical elements such as an undulating ceiling, polished metals, lacquered wood and shiplap-inspired details. Neutral hues of beige, blue and gray offer notes of sand, sea and sky to create a soothing atmosphere in the architectural space.
Benjamin Berg keeps rolling out new concepts.
Photo by Douglas Burns Photography
Berg Hospitality Group owns and operates a number of Houston restaurants including The Annie Cafe & Bar, Trattoria Sofia, B.B. Italia and B.B. Lemon. It also has two locations of its B&B Butchers & Restaurant, one here in Houston and another in Fort Worth.
Lush greenery and sleek design are the backdrop for South American flavors.
Photo by Sherri Segari
, 26435 Kuykendahl, is expected to open in late summer 2023 at Creekside Park. Taking over the space which formerly housed Baja Sur Fresh Mex, the new Latin-inspired concept comes from The Orioli Restaurant Group, a local family-owned hospitality company that has three generations of combined industry experience. It will be the fourth addition to the family's restaurant portfolio that includes Via Emilia Italian Kitchen, Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar and the recently opened Azzurro noted below.
Comfortable bar stools are modern and stylish.
Photo by Sherri Segari
The new concept will offer a menu of Latin seafood specialties along with braised meats and steak options. There will also be an array of starters plus a menu of homemade desserts. On the beverage side, there will be an extensive tequila and mezcal collection complementing a list of hand-crafted signature cocktails.
Co-owner Enrique Orioli said in a press release, "You will still get the same level of quality and excellence you’ve come to expect from us, but Costa Fina’s cuisine and interior look and feel is inspired by the Latin culture... Our family is a beautiful mix of Italian and Latin culture. My Grandmother (Nonna Elda) and my grandfather Domenico were born and raised in Italy, but met and married in South America after World War II. Our Italian restaurant concepts are successfully operating with the recipes my Nonna Elda brought with her from Italy. Now, we are excited to share our Latin roots with the vibrant flavors of the Pan American stretch."
Coastal Italian is the theme at Azzurro.
Photo by Sherri Sagari
, 1950 Hughes Landing, opened March 16 in The Woodlands. The third concept for The Orioli Restaurant Group, Azzurro overlooks Lake Woodlands in Hughes Landing, a pretty spot that allows for both indoor and outdoor dining. There's also an intimate private dining area. The decor is bright and airy, influenced by the coastal regions of Italy.
The dining menu is one of Italian seafood specialties like Octopus Carpaccio and Risotto Di Mare plus scratch-made pasta dishes such as Mafaldine Braised Beef Cheeks, Truffle Ravioli, and Squid Ink Spaghetti. The Frutti Di Terra (Fruit of the Earth) section of the menu includes braised meats, roasted chicken and steaks.
There is an extensive wine list of old world and classic varietals plus a selection of rare and hard-to-find Italian wines.
The Orioli family's heritage is represented in the cuisine of its new restaurants.
Photo by Sherri Sagari
“As a family-owned and operated restaurant group, we truly value the connection we make with the members of our community and its visitors. Food is much more than nourishment. It is a way we come together to connect and create memories. When we serve our guests, we are not only serving them a meal; we are sharing our family story through our cuisine. We are excited to bring three generations of combined hospitality and restaurant experience to our latest venture, Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine”, said Orioli.
Turner's
Colossal shrimp get a New Orleans twist for Turner's Jazz Lunch.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
, 1800 Post Oak Boulevard, launched its "Big Easy Jazz Lunch" this week. Benjamin Berg, owner of Berg Hospitality Group, has transformed the intimate dining room into a New Orleans-inspired venue for lunch and live jazz music every Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The music goes from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The new Jazz Lunch menu gets a Cajun touch from Chef Ricardo Cerna with dishes such as Seafood Gumbo, Boudin Balls, Duck Confit with dirty rice, Persillade Oysters, Shrimp with calas and Whole Branzino with almondine sauce and crawfish There will also be cocktails like Sazerac and Pimm's Cup. .
Sarah Brook is opening a second Dessert Gallery in The Woodlands.
Photo by Steve Henderson/Dessert Gallery
, 25 Waterway, will open in The Woodlands in summer 2023. It will be the second location for the bakery and cafe which was founded in 1995 by owner and CEO Sara Brook. The new store will offer coffee drinks exclusive to The Woodlands location plus a limited menu of Dessert Gallery favorites in its 1,150 square-foot space, designed by Construction Concepts.
Holiday treats can be ordered at the Kirby location.
Photo by Steve Henderson/Dessert Gallery
While the new location is still in the works, Houstonians needing celebratory treat for April holy days, such as Easter, Passover and Ramadan, can find numerous options at its location at 3600 Kirby. For Easter there are cupcakes, petit fours, butter cookies and several six-inch cakes plus Easter Cookie Decorating Kits. There are also gluten-free Passover choices such as The Chosen Cheesecake, "Ten Plague" assorted cookies, lemon or chocolate Vacherin Cake and Everyone's Favorite Mousse Cake. Ramadan sweets include hand-decorated Ramadan and Eid butter cookies plus square petit fours.
Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Aaron Bludorn and Cherif Mbodji have plans for a new spot in the Memorial area.
Photo by Alex Montoya
Aaron Bludorn, wife Victoria Pappas Bludorn and Cherif Mbodji are planning a new concept to open at 9061 Gaylord, in the former home of Jonathan's the Rub, which relocated to a new spot in April 2021. The trio's first concept, Bludorn, opened August 21, 2020 earning acclaim from such publications as Wine Enthusiast
, despite opening during the COVID pandemic. In November 2022, the business partners opened Navy Blue in Rice Village which quickly caught the attention of foodies and food writers alike including Texas Monthly
's Pat Sharpe who rates it as "the best restaurant to open in the past year."
Though there's no name yet for the "classic, upscale tavern", the opening is expected to be later this year.
Wing Zone
, 22560 State Highway 249, opened March 29. The new location is operated by franchisees Paula Robertson and Wendy Owens. It's the first franchise for the duo who decided to jump into the industry after watching their husbands own and operate several successful franchises. Though this is their first Wing Zone location, they have signed on to open 10 in total, with two already under construction.
The wing brand is known for its multi-step method of preparing its wings. They are first baked with olive oil, then go through a two-step frying process. With 18 flavors, there is a wing or tender for everyone's tastes. Customers can choose spice levels ranging from Tame, a mild Buffalo flavor, to Nuclear Habanero, for a dip in the danger zone.
Urban Bird Hot Chicken
House-made kale slaw offers a sweet respite from the heat.
Photo by Cathy Noble
, 19325 Gulf Freeway, opened March 20 in Webster. This is the sixth location for the rapidly expanding hot chicken tender concept which has four more in the works including Texas locations in College Station, Richmond, Round Rock and the Summerwood area.
The menu offers a variety of tenders by the piece or sandwich. The sandwich option, or Sando, offers two jumbo tenders on a toasted brioche bun with kale slaw, Bird Sauce and pickles. There's also a Chicken & Waffle. Diners can choose spice levels such as Country (no heat), Tennessee BBQ, Mild, Nashville Hot, Xtra Hot and Fire in the Hole. They also offer Beyond Chicken for a meatless option. Or you can add bacon.
Sides include crinkle cut fries, sweet potato fries, street corn and Hot Cheeto Mac & Cheese. There are soft drinks, milk shakes and frozen custard, too.
Conroe continues to grow with retail and dining establishments.
Rendering by Identity Architects
, 9662 TX-242, announced new eateries this week at the multi-use retail development. Cookie Co., a California-based gourmet treat shop, opened March 11, while Jersey Mike's Subs debuted March 22. The new businesses join the recently opened Freebirds World Burrito and Dutch Bros. Coffee, which opened in 2022.
The development is also home to tenants such as Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, Thrive Massage, Pet Supplies Plus and Heartland Dental.
Xin Chao serves award-winning Vietnamese cuisine.
Photo by Catherine and Anthony Vu
, 2310 Decatur, will have new hours beginning March 27. The acclaimed Vietnamese restaurant from James Beard Award semi-finalists Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
James Beard Award Finalists
Chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter's Thai cuisine has her making the JBA finalist list.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
were announced March 29 and three local restaurants, out of the ten Houston semifinalists, have made the cut:
Tatemo
, 4740 Dacoma, is a finalist for Best New Restaurant.
Nancy's Hustle
, 2704 Polk, is a finalist for Outstanding Wine & Other Beverages Program.
Street to Kitchen
, 6501 Harrisburg, has earned its executive chef and co-owner Benchawan Jabthong Painter the honor of being a finalist for Best Chef: Texas.
Black Restaurant Week 2023
In 2021, Black Restaurant Week hosted Black bloggers at Fainmous BBQ.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
begins April 2 and runs through April 16. More than 70 local businesses are participating in the two-week-long event. Founded in Houston in 2016 by friends Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson, the campaign offers Black-owned restaurants in the city complimentary marketing and public relations services in order to support minority-owned businesses that face disparities within the industry. The mission is also to educate consumers on the many cultural cuisines that exist within their communities. The campaign has now expanded to cities nationwide plus Toronto and Vancouver, Canada.
In addition to showcasing local Black-owned restaurants, the organization has launched its online culinary marketplace, A La Karte Shop, with culinary goods like seasonings, sauces, kitchen utensils and cookbooks from Black-owned companies. The campaign initiative also includes small business grants and business development training from BRW's non-profit Feed the Soul Foundation.
Some of the participating restaurants include Fainmous BBQ, LA Burgers & Daiquiris, Houston This is It Soul Food, Comfort Foodies, Peppa HTX, Dandelion Cafe, STUFF'd Wings, Taste of Nigeria, Trez Art & Wine Bar and Wing Quarter Daiquiris and Creole Kitchen.
Kirby Ice House
, 3333 Eastside, is hosting Barstool Sports for a live broadcast March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The sports and pop culture blog will set up in the backyard of the bar with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and team member Big Cat entertaining the crowd.