Cocktail Therapy: Jose Miguel of The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

Jose Miguel was ten years old when his sister came home to Etla, Oaxaca and brought him a shirt with a strange emblem on the breast pocket. A colorful macaw, with the word "Ninfa's" spelled across. "Funny story," he remembers the moment now at 33, dressed in a fitted navy suit, sitting casually on the shaded patio at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation.

All grown up and a resident of the United States, Miguel states, "My [co-workers] always said the Original was the place to be." He had interviewed three different times, and even worked at two Ninfa's locations before getting his foot in the door at the Original as a server in 2012. Miguel waited tables for a year until management encouraged him to be trained at the bar. "They welcomed me to the bar, gave me everything they knew, encouraged me to create." Now as bar manager, he gives the same chance to those he works with. "The way I grew up in the company, I want others to grow up."