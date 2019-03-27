James Beard Foundation Says Thanks For the Hospitality Houston, But No Awards For You

Talk about a wipe out. Despite the nominees announcement dinner being held in Houston last night, not a single Houston chef, bar or restaurant was named today as a nominee in the 2019 James Beard Awards. No nominees, means no winners this year.
All those happy faces at last night's dinner at Hugo Ortega's restaurant had to be at least a bit sadder today
Even in the regional awards, voters sidestepped Houston, choosing instead to shed some love on Austin with three Best Chef in the Southwest picks there and one for San Antonio. From there, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona.
Here's the 2019 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards list. Winners will be announced on May 6, 2019:
Best New Restaurant
A restaurant opened in 2018 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
Angler
San Francisco
Atomix
NYC
Bavel
Los Angeles
Frenchette
NYC
Majordomo
Los Angeles
Outstanding Baker
A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
Zachary Golper
Bien Cuit
NYC
Maura Kilpatrick
Sofra Bakery and Café
Cambridge, MA
Lisa Ludwinski
Sister Pie
Detroit
Avery Ruzicka
Manresa Bread
Los Gatos, CA
Greg Wade
Publican Quality Bread
Chicago
Outstanding Bar Program
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.
Bar Agricole
San Francisco
Dead Rabbit
NYC
Kimball House
Decatur, GA
Lost Lake
Chicago
Ticonderoga Club
Atlanta
Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)
A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.
Ashley Christensen
Poole’s Diner
Raleigh, NC
David Kinch
Manresa
Los Gatos, CA
Corey Lee
Benu
San Francisco
Donald Link
Herbsaint
New Orleans
Marc Vetri
Vetri Cucina
Philadelphia
Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)
A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
Juan Contreras
Atelier Crenn
San Francisco
Kelly Fields
Willa Jean
New Orleans
Meg Galus
Boka
Chicago
Margarita Manzke
République
Los Angeles
Pichet Ong
Brothers and Sisters
Washington, D.C.
Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.
Balthazar
NYC
FIG
Charleston, SC
Jaleo
Washington, D.C.
Quince
San Francisco
Zahav
Philadelphia
Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)
A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.
Hugh Acheson
Empire State South, Five & Ten, The National, and others
Atlanta
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz
Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
Chicago
JoAnn Clevenger
Upperline
New Orleans
Ken Oringer
Little Donkey, Toro, Uni, and others
Boston
Alex Raij and Eder Montero
La Vara, Txikito, Saint Julivert Fisherie, and others
NYC
Ellen Yin
High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)
Philadelphia
Outstanding Service
A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.
Brigtsen’s
New Orleans
Canlis
Seattle
Frasca Food and Wine
Boulder, CO
Saison
San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot
San Francisco
Zingerman’s Roadhouse
Ann Arbor, MI
Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.
Bacchanal
New Orleans
Benu
San Francisco
Miller Union
Atlanta
Night + Market
Los Angeles
Spiaggia
Chicago
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.
Cathy Corison
Corison Winery
St. Helena, CA
Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell
High Wire Distilling Co.
Charleston, SC
Steve Matthiasson
Matthiasson Wines
Napa, CA
Rob Tod
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland, ME
Lance Winters
St. George Spirits
Alameda, CA
Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
Ana Castro
Coquette
New Orleans
Alisha Elenz
MFK
Chicago
Alexander Hong
Sorrel
San Francisco
Jesse Ito
Royal Izakaya
Philadelphia
Kwame Onwuachi
Kith and Kin
Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Yao
Kato
Los Angeles
Best Chefs in America
Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Diana Dávila
Mi Tocaya Antojería
Chicago
Jason Hammel
Lula Café
Chicago
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark
Parachute
Chicago
David Posey and Anna Posey
Elske
Chicago
Noah Sandoval
Oriole
Chicago
Lee Wolen
Boka
Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
Amy Brandwein
Centrolina
Washington, D.C.
Tom Cunanan
Bad Saint
Washington, D.C.
Rich Landau
Vedge
Philadelphia
Cristina Martinez
South Philly Barbacoa
Philadelphia
Cindy Wolf
Charleston
Baltimore
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
Michael Corvino
Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room
Kansas City, MO
Michael Gallina
Vicia
St. Louis
Ann Kim
Young Joni
Minneapolis
Jamie Malone
Grand Café
Minneapolis
Christina Nguyen
Hai Hai
Minneapolis
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Sean Gray
Momofuku Ko
Brooks Headley
Superiority Burger
Daniela Soto-Innes
Atla
Alex Stupak
Empellón Midtown
Jody Williams and Rita Sodi
Via Carota
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)
Tiffani Faison
Tiger Mama
Boston
James Mark
North
Providence
Tony Messina
Uni
Boston
Cassie Piuma
Sarma
Somerville, MA
Benjamin Sukle
Oberlin
Providence
Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)
Peter Cho
Han Oak
Portland, OR
Katy Millard
Coquine
Portland, OR
Brady Williams
Canlis
Seattle
Justin Woodward
Castagna
Portland, OR
Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi
Joule
Seattle
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)
Vishwesh Bhatt
Snackbar
Oxford, MS
Jose Enrique
Jose Enrique
San Juan, PR
Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus
Coquette
New Orleans
Slade Rushing
Brennan’s
New Orleans
Isaac Toups
Toups’ Meatery
New Orleans
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
Mashama Bailey
The Grey
Savannah, GA
Katie Button
Cúrate
Asheville, NC
Cassidee Dabney
The Barn at Blackberry Farm
Walland, TN
Ryan Smith
Staplehouse
Atlanta
Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Memphis
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)
Charleen Badman
FnB
Scottsdale, AZ
Kevin Fink
Emmer & Rye
Austin
Michael Fojtasek
Olamaie
Austin
Bryce Gilmore
Barley Swine
Austin
Steve McHugh
Cured
San Antonio
Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)
Michael Cimarusti
Providence
Los Angeles
Jeremy Fox
Rustic Canyon
Santa Monica, CA
Jessica Koslow
Sqirl
Los Angeles
Travis Lett
Gjelina
Venice, CA
Joshua Skenes
Saison
San Francisco
