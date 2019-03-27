James Beard Foundation Says Thanks For the Hospitality Houston, But No Awards For You

Talk about a wipe out. Despite the nominees announcement dinner being held in Houston last night, not a single Houston chef, bar or restaurant was named today as a nominee in the 2019 James Beard Awards. No nominees, means no winners this year.

All those happy faces at last night's dinner at Hugo Ortega's restaurant had to be at least a bit sadder today

Even in the regional awards, voters sidestepped Houston, choosing instead to shed some love on Austin with three Best Chef in the Southwest picks there and one for San Antonio. From there, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here's the 2019 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards list. Winners will be announced on May 6, 2019:

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in 2018 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Angler

San Francisco

Atomix

NYC

Bavel

Los Angeles

Frenchette

NYC

Majordomo

Los Angeles

Outstanding Baker

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Zachary Golper

Bien Cuit

NYC

Maura Kilpatrick

Sofra Bakery and Café

Cambridge, MA

Lisa Ludwinski

Sister Pie

Detroit

Avery Ruzicka

Manresa Bread

Los Gatos, CA

Greg Wade

Publican Quality Bread

Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.

Bar Agricole

San Francisco

Dead Rabbit

NYC

Kimball House

Decatur, GA

Lost Lake

Chicago

Ticonderoga Club

Atlanta

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Ashley Christensen

Poole’s Diner

Raleigh, NC

David Kinch

Manresa

Los Gatos, CA

Corey Lee

Benu

San Francisco

Donald Link

Herbsaint

New Orleans

Marc Vetri

Vetri Cucina

Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Juan Contreras

Atelier Crenn

San Francisco

Kelly Fields

Willa Jean

New Orleans

Meg Galus

Boka

Chicago

Margarita Manzke

République

Los Angeles

Pichet Ong

Brothers and Sisters

Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.

Balthazar

NYC

FIG

Charleston, SC

Jaleo

Washington, D.C.

Quince

San Francisco

Zahav

Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)

A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Hugh Acheson

Empire State South, Five & Ten, The National, and others

Atlanta

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz

Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

Chicago

JoAnn Clevenger

Upperline

New Orleans

Ken Oringer

Little Donkey, Toro, Uni, and others

Boston

Alex Raij and Eder Montero

La Vara, Txikito, Saint Julivert Fisherie, and others

NYC

Ellen Yin

High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)

Philadelphia

Outstanding Service

A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.

Brigtsen’s

New Orleans

Canlis

Seattle

Frasca Food and Wine

Boulder, CO

Saison

San Francisco

Swan Oyster Depot

San Francisco

Zingerman’s Roadhouse

Ann Arbor, MI

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.

Bacchanal

New Orleans

Benu

San Francisco

Miller Union

Atlanta

Night + Market

Los Angeles

Spiaggia

Chicago

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.

Cathy Corison

Corison Winery

St. Helena, CA

Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell

High Wire Distilling Co.

Charleston, SC

Steve Matthiasson

Matthiasson Wines

Napa, CA

Rob Tod

Allagash Brewing Company

Portland, ME

Lance Winters

St. George Spirits

Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Ana Castro

Coquette

New Orleans

Alisha Elenz

MFK

Chicago

Alexander Hong

Sorrel

San Francisco

Jesse Ito

Royal Izakaya

Philadelphia

Kwame Onwuachi

Kith and Kin

Washington, D.C.

Jonathan Yao

Kato

Los Angeles

Best Chefs in America

Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Diana Dávila

Mi Tocaya Antojería

Chicago

Jason Hammel

Lula Café

Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark

Parachute

Chicago

David Posey and Anna Posey

Elske

Chicago

Noah Sandoval

Oriole

Chicago

Lee Wolen

Boka

Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Amy Brandwein

Centrolina

Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan

Bad Saint

Washington, D.C.

Rich Landau

Vedge

Philadelphia

Cristina Martinez

South Philly Barbacoa

Philadelphia

Cindy Wolf

Charleston

Baltimore

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Michael Corvino

Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room

Kansas City, MO

Michael Gallina

Vicia

St. Louis

Ann Kim

Young Joni

Minneapolis

Jamie Malone

Grand Café

Minneapolis

Christina Nguyen

Hai Hai

Minneapolis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Sean Gray

Momofuku Ko

Brooks Headley

Superiority Burger

Daniela Soto-Innes

Atla

Alex Stupak

Empellón Midtown

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi

Via Carota

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)

Tiffani Faison

Tiger Mama

Boston

James Mark

North

Providence

Tony Messina

Uni

Boston

Cassie Piuma

Sarma

Somerville, MA

Benjamin Sukle

Oberlin

Providence

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Peter Cho

Han Oak

Portland, OR

Katy Millard

Coquine

Portland, OR

Brady Williams

Canlis

Seattle

Justin Woodward

Castagna

Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi

Joule

Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Vishwesh Bhatt

Snackbar

Oxford, MS

Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique

San Juan, PR

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus

Coquette

New Orleans

Slade Rushing

Brennan’s

New Orleans

Isaac Toups

Toups’ Meatery

New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Mashama Bailey

The Grey

Savannah, GA

Katie Button

Cúrate

Asheville, NC

Cassidee Dabney

The Barn at Blackberry Farm

Walland, TN

Ryan Smith

Staplehouse

Atlanta

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Memphis

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Charleen Badman

FnB

Scottsdale, AZ

Kevin Fink

Emmer & Rye

Austin

Michael Fojtasek

Olamaie

Austin

Bryce Gilmore

Barley Swine

Austin

Steve McHugh

Cured

San Antonio

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti

Providence

Los Angeles

Jeremy Fox

Rustic Canyon

Santa Monica, CA

Jessica Koslow

Sqirl

Los Angeles

Travis Lett

Gjelina

Venice, CA

Joshua Skenes

Saison

San Francisco