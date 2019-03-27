 


4
Pre bad news Wednesday: Calre Reichenbach, James Beard Foundation CEO at the dinner last night.
Photo by Mai Pham

James Beard Foundation Says Thanks For the Hospitality Houston, But No Awards For You

Houston Press | March 27, 2019 | 1:42pm
Talk about a wipe out. Despite the nominees announcement dinner being held in Houston last night, not a single Houston chef, bar or restaurant was named today as a nominee in the 2019 James Beard Awards. No nominees, means no winners this year.

All those happy faces at last night's dinner at Hugo Ortega's restaurant had to be at least a bit sadder today

Even in the regional awards, voters sidestepped Houston, choosing instead to shed some love on Austin with three Best Chef in the Southwest picks there and one for San Antonio. From there, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here's the 2019 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards list. Winners will be announced on May 6, 2019:

Best New Restaurant
A restaurant opened in 2018 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Angler
San Francisco

Atomix
NYC

Bavel
Los Angeles

Frenchette
NYC

Majordomo
Los Angeles

Outstanding Baker
A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Zachary Golper
Bien Cuit
NYC

Maura Kilpatrick
Sofra Bakery and Café
Cambridge, MA

Lisa Ludwinski
Sister Pie
Detroit

Avery Ruzicka
Manresa Bread
Los Gatos, CA

Greg Wade
Publican Quality Bread
Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.

Bar Agricole
San Francisco

Dead Rabbit
NYC

Kimball House
Decatur, GA

Lost Lake
Chicago

Ticonderoga Club
Atlanta

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)
A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Ashley Christensen
Poole’s Diner
Raleigh, NC

David Kinch
Manresa
Los Gatos, CA

Corey Lee
Benu
San Francisco

Donald Link
Herbsaint
New Orleans

Marc Vetri
Vetri Cucina
Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)
A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Juan Contreras
Atelier Crenn
San Francisco

Kelly Fields
Willa Jean
New Orleans

Meg Galus
Boka
Chicago

Margarita Manzke
République
Los Angeles

Pichet Ong
Brothers and Sisters
Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.

Balthazar
NYC

FIG
Charleston, SC

Jaleo
Washington, D.C.

Quince
San Francisco

Zahav
Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)
A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Hugh Acheson
Empire State South, Five & Ten, The National, and others
Atlanta

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz
Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
Chicago

JoAnn Clevenger
Upperline
New Orleans

Ken Oringer
Little Donkey, Toro, Uni, and others
Boston

Alex Raij and Eder Montero
La Vara, Txikito, Saint Julivert Fisherie, and others
NYC

Ellen Yin
High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)
Philadelphia

Outstanding Service
A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.

Brigtsen’s
New Orleans

Canlis
Seattle

Frasca Food and Wine
Boulder, CO

Saison
San Francisco

Swan Oyster Depot
San Francisco

Zingerman’s Roadhouse
Ann Arbor, MI

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.

Bacchanal
New Orleans

Benu
San Francisco

Miller Union
Atlanta

Night + Market
Los Angeles

Spiaggia
Chicago

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.

Cathy Corison
Corison Winery
St. Helena, CA

Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell
High Wire Distilling Co.
Charleston, SC

Steve Matthiasson
Matthiasson Wines
Napa, CA

Rob Tod
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland, ME

Lance Winters
St. George Spirits
Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Ana Castro
Coquette
New Orleans

Alisha Elenz
MFK
Chicago

Alexander Hong
Sorrel
San Francisco

Jesse Ito
Royal Izakaya
Philadelphia

Kwame Onwuachi
Kith and Kin
Washington, D.C.

Jonathan Yao
Kato
Los Angeles

Best Chefs in America
Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Diana Dávila
Mi Tocaya Antojería
Chicago

Jason Hammel
Lula Café
Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark
Parachute
Chicago

David Posey and Anna Posey
Elske
Chicago

Noah Sandoval
Oriole
Chicago

Lee Wolen
Boka
Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Amy Brandwein
Centrolina
Washington, D.C.

Tom Cunanan
Bad Saint
Washington, D.C.

Rich Landau
Vedge
Philadelphia

Cristina Martinez
South Philly Barbacoa
Philadelphia

Cindy Wolf
Charleston
Baltimore

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Michael Corvino
Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room
Kansas City, MO

Michael Gallina
Vicia
St. Louis

Ann Kim
Young Joni
Minneapolis

Jamie Malone
Grand Café
Minneapolis

Christina Nguyen
Hai Hai
Minneapolis

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Sean Gray
Momofuku Ko

Brooks Headley
Superiority Burger

Daniela Soto-Innes
Atla

Alex Stupak
Empellón Midtown

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi
Via Carota

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)

Tiffani Faison
Tiger Mama
Boston

James Mark
North
Providence

Tony Messina
Uni
Boston

Cassie Piuma
Sarma
Somerville, MA

Benjamin Sukle
Oberlin
Providence

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Peter Cho
Han Oak
Portland, OR

Katy Millard
Coquine
Portland, OR

Brady Williams
Canlis
Seattle

Justin Woodward
Castagna
Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi
Joule
Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Vishwesh Bhatt
Snackbar
Oxford, MS

Jose Enrique
Jose Enrique
San Juan, PR

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus
Coquette
New Orleans

Slade Rushing
Brennan’s
New Orleans

Isaac Toups
Toups’ Meatery
New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Mashama Bailey
The Grey
Savannah, GA

Katie Button
Cúrate
Asheville, NC

Cassidee Dabney
The Barn at Blackberry Farm
Walland, TN

Ryan Smith
Staplehouse
Atlanta

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Memphis

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Charleen Badman
FnB
Scottsdale, AZ

Kevin Fink
Emmer & Rye
Austin

Michael Fojtasek
Olamaie
Austin

Bryce Gilmore
Barley Swine
Austin

Steve McHugh
Cured
San Antonio

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Michael Cimarusti
Providence
Los Angeles

Jeremy Fox
Rustic Canyon
Santa Monica, CA

Jessica Koslow
Sqirl
Los Angeles

Travis Lett
Gjelina
Venice, CA

Joshua Skenes
Saison
San Francisco

 
