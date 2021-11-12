Openings and Closings: POST Houston Debuts, Bluestone Lane Next Year

POST Houston, 401 Franklin, will open November 13 with a grand opening extravaganza. The adaptive reuse project has completely transformed the Barbara Jordan Post Office into a mixed-use property for cultural, culinary and commercial concepts. Its international food and market hall will feature over 30 vendors and its Skylawn will offer a large rooftop park with an urban garden. There will also be office and retail space plus art installations. Its concert venue, 713 Music Hall, will open November 17 with an inaugural performance from Texas's favorite son and country music outlaw, Willie Nelson.
As for the restaurant and food concepts, the choices include Tex-Mex, Thai, South American, Mediterranean and Filipino. Here's a list of just some of the new food hall vendors that are opening at POST Houston:
Andes Cafe will open November 13 with a limited menu starting out but by mid- December, it plans to debut its reservation-only ceviche bar. The restaurant comes from brothers David and Antony Guerrero, who were born in Ecuador. The menu focuses on the South American cuisine of the seven countries along the Andes mountains. The soft opening menu will feature dishes like Lomo Saltado, a Peruvian dish of beef stir-fry that marries the country's Chinese-immigrant cuisine with the potato-centric fare of Peru with rice and French fries. Some of Andes Cafe's favorites like Cachapa, a Venezuelan corn pancake, and Empanadas Colombianas will be on the opening menu along with Ceviche Pescado.
Andes Cafe operated in East Downtown at 2311 Canal for almost six years before relocating to Bravery Chef Hall in May 2020. That location closed in February 2021 to prepare for its relocation to POST Houston. Over the years, chef David Guerrero battled brain cancer while continuing his culinary training and operating his restaurant. Now, he is bringing back the local favorite.
The Butcher's Burger and its parent butcher shop, Salt & Time, join a number of other Austin-based concepts opening at POST Houston. Owners Ben Runkle and Bryan Butler's experience with sourcing meat directly from ranchers for their Salt & Time Butcher Shop guarantees that the burgers at their new concept will be winners. At Salt & Time, which is also opening at POST, patrons will find a boutique grocery store and high quality locally-raised meats and house-made sausage and charcuterie.
ChopnBlock by chef Ope Amosu will bring West African flavors to the food hall after having been a successful pop-up which was featured in an appearance on Marcus Samuelsson's television show, No Passport Required.
East Side King will open November 13 and comes from James Beard Award winning chef Paul Qui and Moto Utsunomiya who met while working at Uchi/Uchiko Japanese restaurants in Austin. East Side King first opened as a food truck behind Liberty Bar in Austin before expanding to a brick and mortar on South Lamar serving fare like Thai Chicken Kaarage and Pork Belly Buns. Eastside King helped to launch Qui into superstar chef orbit only to be brought down by domestic violence charges in 2016, as reported here in the Houston Press. Qui opened up his restaurant Aqui in Houston in August 2017 but it closed in May 2018. East Side King is a return to Houston for Qui, who was born in the Philippines. He is also opening Soy Pinoy, a Filipino restaurant, at POST Houston. It will offer dishes like lumpia and fried chicken adobo.
Thai Kun, named one of Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants in America in 2014, will open a location at POST. Chef Thai Changthong's menu of Thai street food includes Crab Rice, Black Noodles and Som Tum, a papaya salad.
Other vendors include SOUPreme, GELU Italian Ice, Taco Fuego, Motto Ramen, Hawker Street Food Bar, Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, Flower & Cream, Lucy's Pearl, Thrive Juices and a gourmet cotton candy shop, Sweets with L&L.
The Washington Post, Australian chef Bill Granger may have been the first to add the creation, which has been around for over a century, to his restaurant's menu, thereby unleashing a green monster that has since invaded every cafe, coffee shop and brunch menu across the world.
This is the first foray into Texas for the company and of course they chose the best city in which to make their debut. The Heights property is owned by Wolf Capital partners and the two-story structure will offer 4,400 square feet of space, divided evenly on each floor. There will also be a large outdoor seating area. The building was recently the home of Beck's Prime which closed in late September 2021.
Bombetta, 3641 W. Alabama, had a soft opening October 26 according to its Facebook post but an official opening date has not yet been announced. A phone call to the Italian restaurant resulted in a message saying that Bombetta was open but still in soft opening mode. We have reached out for more information and will update our readers when we have a confirmation.
The menu is extensive at Big City Wings and filled with things that one would expect at a sports bar like fried mushrooms and Fried Pickle Spears plus starters such as its Dumpster Fires, waffle fries topped with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, melted cheese, green onions, tomatoes and chipotle barbecue sour cream. It has a good selection of burgers and sandwiches plus bone-in or boneless wings. Its Big City Spuds are loaded baked potatoes with a variety of fillings. There is a kids menu and frozen smoothies plus a full bar and plenty of cold beer.
The brand is going strong in the Greater Houston area with another location planned for 9115 FM 723 in Richmond by late January.
Shiva Indian Restaurant, 2514 Times Boulevard, will relocate to 5220 Buffalo Speedway early next year, according to Houston Business Journal. The restaurant has been at its Rice Village location for thirty years serving solid Indian fare like Lamb Roghan Josh, Chicken Vindaloo, Shrimp Chili and a variety of tandoori and biryani dishes plus a large selection of vegetarian options such as Dal Basanti, Gobi Alloo and Malai Kofta.
Until its move, the restaurant will continue to operate for dine-in and online ordering for take-away at its current and original location.
The grand opening celebration will feature host Mario Gomez from Hot 102.9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Raising Cane's will present both the Harris County Sheriff's Office PAL Program and the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department P.A.L.S. with $1,500 each. There will be another family-friendly event November 18 for the community to meet first responders, check out police cars and fire trucks and preserve memories with the fun photo booth.
The chicken finger concept was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and is quickly nearing 600 restaurants across the United States and the Middle East. Its loyal fans are called Caniacs and there must be a lot of them in the Houston area because the brand is continuing its Bayou City expansion with a Cypress location December 1 at 8956 Barker Cypress and another store at 13480 Northwest Freeway December 14, bringing the Houston total to 46.