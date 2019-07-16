 


4
Pre-sale tickets are available now.EXPAND
Pre-sale tickets are available now.
Photo by Marco Torres

Pre-Sale Tacolandia Tickets Are Here

Houston Press | July 16, 2019 | 9:01am
Tacolandia, the Houston Press annual celebration of all things taco, is coming this October and you can get ready for it by buying pre-sale tickets which will go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, this will be the 5th Annual Houston Press Tacolandia. Presented by Mission, Tacolandia is an outdoor Taco-sampling event and festival featuring samples of Houston's best tacos from more than 30 local restaurants.

Here are your ticket-buying options:

General Admission: $25
Ticket includes entry into the event at 4pm. Included in the price are unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors; beer and cocktails available to purchase.

VIP Admission: $65
Ticket includes entry into the event one hour earlier than general admission (entry at 3 p.m.) Included in the price are unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, access to VIP lounge, exclusive VIP only taco samples, 3 drink tickets to use at VIP Private Bar, and access to VIP restrooms.

The pre-sale ticket offer ends at 9 a.m. Friday July 19 so hurry. The public on sale will begin at 10 a.m. July 19.

To purchase tickets go to our site on eventbrite. Use promo code HOUTACO.

Confirmed Restaurants So Far

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Blanco Tacos and Tequila
Chilosos Taco Stand
Snooze an A.M. Eatery Montrose
Yong HTX
Caliente
Peli Peli
La Calle
La Fisheria

 
