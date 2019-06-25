Planning Ahead For the Houston Press The Morning After Brunch Event

Coming in September, but pre-sale tickets available right now.

For those of you who like to plan ahead and who can dream of slightly cooler days, today's announcement of pre-sale tickets for the 4th Annual The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event, should come as a welcome relief.

The pre-sale which starts today at 10 a.m. concludes at 9 a.m. Friday, June 28. Use promo code HOUBRUNCH.

The event scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. is moving to a new location this year at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. More than 25 local brunch hot spots will be on hand along with drink samples and music.

The VIP admission ticket ($55) includes entry into the event at 11 a.m. or 30 minutes earlier than General Admission for unlimited brunch samples, brunch cocktail samples, and six drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

The General admission ticket ($30) includes entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for unlimited brunch samples , brunch cocktail samples, and three drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

For more information, visit brunchthemorningafter.com and to purchase tickets visit our Eventbrite site.

Confirmed Restaurants so far:

BCK

Boheme

Broken Barrel

DR Delicacy

Duck Donuts

Frenchy's Sausage Company

Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria

KUU Restaurant

La Argentina Gelato & Coffee

NOKturne

Real Drinks & Treats

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

The Rustic

Warehouse 72

Yong