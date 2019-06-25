 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Coming in September, but pre-sale tickets available right now.
Coming in September, but pre-sale tickets available right now.
Photo by Marco Torres

Planning Ahead For the Houston Press The Morning After Brunch Event

Houston Press | June 25, 2019 | 7:50am
AA

For those of you who like to plan ahead and who can dream of slightly cooler days, today's announcement of pre-sale tickets for the 4th Annual The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event, should come as a welcome relief.

The pre-sale which starts today at 10 a.m. concludes at 9 a.m. Friday, June 28. Use promo code HOUBRUNCH.

The event scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019 from  11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. is moving to a new location this year at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. More than 25 local brunch hot spots will be on hand along with drink samples and music.

The VIP admission ticket ($55)  includes entry into the event at 11 a.m. or 30 minutes earlier than General Admission for unlimited brunch samples, brunch cocktail samples, and six drink tickets  with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

The General admission ticket ($30)  includes entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for unlimited brunch samples , brunch cocktail samples, and three drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

For more information, visit brunchthemorningafter.com and to purchase tickets visit our Eventbrite site.

Confirmed Restaurants so far:

BCK
Boheme
Broken Barrel
DR Delicacy
Duck Donuts
Frenchy's Sausage Company
Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
NOKturne
Real Drinks & Treats
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
The Rustic
Warehouse 72
Yong

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >